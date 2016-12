Photos by Kristen McFarland

The top spots on the women and men’s podiums at this year’s Ironman World Championships remained the same as last year. Among the women, Daniela Ryf left nobody doubting her ability to wear the crown. Mirinda Carfrae took second with Heather Jackson in third.

In the men’s race, Jan Frodeno repeated as the Ironman World Champion with Sebastian Kienle in second and Patrick Language in third to complete a German sweep of the podium.