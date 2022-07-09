Mental Healthlete: Melody Fairchild Discusses Becoming

In this episode of the Mental Healthlete podcast, Bill Garrels talks with Boulder native Melody Fairchild, a University of Oregon hall of fame runner and director of Boulder Mountain Warriors.

My guest this week is Melody Fairchild. If you’re into running, there is a good chance you’ve heard of Melody. She’s arguably the best high school distance runner in US history.

She was the first high school girl to break 10 minutes for 2 miles. She was the NCAA indoor 3000-meter champ while running at the University of Oregon (go Ducks!) and she’s a University of Oregon Hall of Famer — as she says, not because she was the best but because she persisted. Love it.

She kept running after college, turning pro and winning medals in world championships, and for the last 11 years, she’s directed Boulder Mountain Warriors, a running club for kids.

I’ve known Melody for nearly a decade and she’s one of my favorite people. We had a great talk that I’m so happy to share with you in this episode.

I learned about ‘becoming’ from Melody. If you’ve read the Velveteen Rabbit, you’ll already know the concept. I hadn’t but now I’ll never forget it.

Now, here’s my conversation with Melody Fairchild.

High fives all around. Let’s do this!