Mental Healthlete: Will Murray Talks Mental Conditioning

In this episode of the Mental Healthlete podcast, Bill Garrels talks with Colorado Triathlete contributor and D3 Multisport coach Will Murray.

My guest today is Will Murray. Will is a ten-year USA Triathlon Level 1 coach with specialties in mental conditioning, youth coaching, and trauma treatment. He works with athletes in his coaching with D3 Multisport in Boulder, Colorado, and he is a certified administrator of the Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories Protocol.

Will is co-author, with Craig Howie, of The Four Pillars of Triathlon: Vital Mental Skills for Endurance Athletes and Uncle: The Definitive Guide for Becoming the World’s Best Aunt or Uncle.

He is also a mentor in our community, a role model, and my friend.

We had a great time talking about sport and mental health and I think you’re going to enjoy the conversation.

High fives all around. Let’s do this!

