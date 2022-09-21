Colorado Mesa University Names New Head Triathlon Coach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.— Jen Mathe has been named as the new Colorado Mesa University’s Head Triathlon and Assistant Swimming Coach.

Mathe, who will come to CMU and Colorado from the Sacramento, California area, has 20 years of triathlon coaching experience.

In 2011, she founded One10 Performance, providing coaching services to age-group triathletes throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

In her time as the Owner of One10 Performance, Mathe has had unquestioned success, with one hundred percent of her age-group athletes having set a personal record within their first year of working with her. She has also coached numerous triathletes who have competed in the USA Triathlon National Championships, the ITU (International Triathlon Union) World Championships, and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships.

She will inherit a Maverick squad that has won the last three Women’s Collegiate Triathlon West Regional Qualifiers while finishing fourth at each of the last two national championships.

“I’m excited to work with a such a talented squad towards a common goal and help the team get to the next level,” Mathe said.

“I’m passionate about women’s sports and especially women’s triathlon emerging as a new NCAA sport and am excited for this opportunity to help the sport, and women’s sports in general, progress,” she added.

In addition to her triathlon experience, Mathe is also a Certified Athletic Trainer and Strength & Conditioning Coach. She grew up as a gymnast and coached the sport for 15 years, including serving as the strength and conditioning coach for the City of Davis (California) Gymnastic Program from 1995-2004.

She was a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Arkansas State University in 2000-2001 before moving back home to the Sacramento area, where she served as the athletic trainer at Natomas High School in 2001-2002 and as an athletic training intern for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs in 2002-2003.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in exercise science with an emphasis in physiology from UC-Davis in 1999 — where she also competed in springboard diving as part of the NCAA Division II swimming and diving program — and completed her master’s degree in kinesiology/sport performance from Cal State Sacramento in 2005.

Mathe also holds a variety of coaching and sport-related certifications and is a:

USA Triathlon Level II Certified Coach

IRONMAN Certified Coach

USA Cycling Level II Certified Coach

USA Track & Field Certified Coach

RRCA (Road Runners Club of America) Certified Running Coach

ASCA (American Swim Coaches Association) Certified Swimming Coach

NSCA (National Strength & Conditioning Association) Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist

NATA (National Athletic Training Association) Certified Athletic Trainer

She is also an accomplished triathlete, having personally represented Team USA five times at the ITU Long Distance World Championships, finishing as high as 16th at the 2012 event in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. She has also personally raced at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships twice and at numerous Olympic distance national championships.

She recently had hip surgery and is working to get back to a competitive level.

She and her husband Josh have been married for 14 years and have two dogs. Josh is also a coach and nutritionist and is an ultra-distance runner.

Outside of triathlon, Mathe races cyclocross events and enjoys other outdoor activities such as paddleboarding and hiking, making the Grand Valley and Western Colorado an ideal home.

“I’m excited to move to Colorado and be around so many great trails and mountains and be part of the CMU Athletics Family,” Mathe said.

— CMU Sports Information / Christopher Day