Flora Duffy Named Triathlete of the Year at Global Triathlon Awards

The first ever Global Triathlon Awards took place at the Palais de la Méditerranée in Nice, France, on January 20th. Flora Duffy, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist and four-time World Triathlon Champion, scooped the top award as Best Female Triathlete. Norway’s Gustav Iden took the Best Male Triathlete award.

The Global Triathlon Awards brought together the very best in triathlon, from current and former world champions across triathlon distances and eras, as well as leaders in the sport and cutting-edge brands and media, to celebrate and recognize outstanding contributions across the industry. The partners of the awards were World Triathlon, Super League Triathlon, Professional Triathlete’s Organization, France’s Department 06 and Ekoi for the inaugural 2023 event.

A glittering ceremony hosted by Will McCloy and marathon world champion and endurance sports legend Paula Radcliffe, saw Norwegian Gustav Iden and Bermuda’s Dame Flora Duffy walk away with the Male and Female Athlete of the Year Awards. Chelsea Sodaro took the Rookie of the Year Award, while Talbot Cox was named as Outstanding Contributor.

The coveted Lifetime Kudos Award – Contributor went to the legendary Bob Babbitt while the athlete Award was given to Nicola Spirig. Other winners included FORM Smart Swim Goggles, Zwift Hub, LEVER System, Maurten Hydrogel and Supersapiens.

The night also saw the Freanch Triathlon Team being recognized for their outstanding results this season with the Extraordinary Award, with current world champion Leo Bergere, two-time world champion Vincent Luis, para triathlon world champion Elise Marc and Dorien Coninx, Pierre Le Corre, Cassandre Beaugrand, Leonie Periault and Emma Lombardi all present on stage.

Dame Flora Duffy said: “I am really proud to have won and definitely surprised because the women I was up against had incredible performances last year. The GTAs was so fun. I have never been to an evening like this for triathlon, never got dressed up or seen everyone so dressed up that I had to do a few double takes. It was a very special night and may this continue to happen year after year,” remarked Duffy.

All but the Kudos Awards were nominated by the public, with an expert judging panel of industry experts then whittling down the shortlist and picking the final winners. This year, the panel included Jordan Blanco, Stephane Diagana, Emma-Kate Lidbury, Tim Don and Chelsea Burns.

Best Male Triathlete (Sponsored by Super League Triathlon): Gustav Iden

Best Female Triathlete (Sponsored by PTO): Dame Flora Duffy

Rookie of the Year (Sponsored by World Triathlon): Chelsea Sodaro

Outstanding Contributor (Sponsored by EKOI): Talbot Cox

The Lifetime Kudos – Contributor: Bob Babbitt

The Lifetime Kudos – Pro Triathlete (Sponsored by Department 06): Nicola Spirig

Best Swim Product: FORM Smart Swim Goggles

Best Bike Product: Zwift Hub

Best Run Product: LEVER System

Outstanding Nutrition Product: Maurten Hydrogel

Outstanding Tech Product (Sponsored by Department 06): Supersapiens