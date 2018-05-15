Interview with Jeanni Seymour

Jeanni Seymour talks to Kristen McFarland about her second place finish at the Ironman 70.3 North American Championships and her third place only a week later at Ironman 70.3 Monterrey in Mexico.
| By Kristen McFarland
Kristen McFarland is the founder and publisher of Colorado Triathlete. As an athletic trainer and massage therapist, she works with professional triathletes in Boulder that have included both ITU and Ironman world champions.