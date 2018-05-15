Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Interview with Jeanni Seymour

| By

Jeanni Seymour talks to Kristen McFarland about her second place finish at the Ironman 70.3 North American Championships and her third place only a week later at Ironman 70.3 Monterrey in Mexico.

Related:

Video: Interview with Jeanni Seymour Seymour, Lovato and Stotts at Ironman 70.3 Cozumel (photo by Lovato Performance)Video: Interview with Jeanni Seymour Video: Jeanni Seymour On Her Win at IRONMAN 70.3 Liuzhou Ironman 70.3 AustinBoulder’s Lesley Smith and Jeanni Seymour Go 1-2 at Austin 70.3 Interview with Nicole Valentine
Colorado Triathlete
Colorado Triathlete Colorado Triathlete
608 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO

Contact Us