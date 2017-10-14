Ironman World Championship Photo Gallery

Photos by Kristen McFarland

Read more about the Colorado athletes in Kona and view their results.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii — Daniela Ryf of Switzerland was the women’s champion for the third consecutive year in 8:50:47, joining Great Britain’s Chrissie Wellington, Switzerland’s Natascha Badmann and the United States’ Paula Newby-Fraser as the only women in history to win at least three consecutive IRONMAN World Championships. Ryf was joined on the podium by Lucy Charles of Great Britain in 8:59:38 and Crowley in 9:01:38.

In the men’s race, Germany’s Patrick Lange put on a show on the run, recording a blistering 2:40:00 marathon en route to breaking the overall course record. Lange’s finishing time of 8:01:40 eclipsed the previous record of 8:03:56 held by Australia’s Craig Alexander. Lionel Sanders of Canada took second in 8:04:07, and David McNamee of Great Britain rounded out the podium in 8:07:11.