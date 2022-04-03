Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

YouTube   Strava

Taylor Knibb Claims IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside Victory, Rudy von Berg Takes Podium Spot

| By

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — With many of triathlon’s best on hand, Boulder’s Taylor Knibb (USA) provided a dominate performance in the women’s professional race at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside. Knibb secured her victory in a time of 4 hours 6 minutes 32 seconds. Brazil’s Luisa Baptista finished second in 4:08:45, while Britain’s Holly Lawrence rounded out third in 4:09:17.

The men’s race came down to the final half mile of the run where Jackson Laundry of Canada moved into first to take the win in 3:45:00. A half minute later, Lionel Sanders of Canada and Boulder’s Rudy von Berg — a former University of Colorado triathlon standout — stopped the clock in 3:45:33 with Sanders edging out von Berg in the photo finish.

The race was featured live on Outside TV — the first in a series of 11 IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events from across globe to broadcast exclusively on the platform.

Boulder's Taylor Knibb wins the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside (Donald Miralle/IRONMAN)
Boulder’s Taylor Knibb wins the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside (Donald Miralle/IRONMAN)
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rudy von Berg (@rudyvonberg)

 Top five professional women’s results:

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Taylor KnibbUSA00:23:2202:20:1701:17:4804:06:32
2. Luisa BaptistaBRA00:23:3802:23:3801:17:0104:08:45
3. Holly LawrenceGBR00:23:2702:23:5001:17:3904:09:17
4. Ashleigh GentleAUS00:24:0202:27:2001:16:3604:12:21
5. Jackie HeringUSA 00:25:4802:23:5801:18:5904:13:46

Top five professional men’s results:

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Jackson LaundryCAN00:22:5302:07:5301:10:1003:45:00
2. Lionel SandersCAN00:24:2602:08:0901:08:2903:45:33
3. Rudy von BergUSA00:22:3502:08:0501:10:5403:45:33
4. Alistair BrownleeGBR00:22:3202:08:0301:11:0403:45:55
5. Ben Kanute USA 00:22:2802:08:1101:11:5803:46:32

Related:

Colorado Buffaloes von Berg, Lenz Grab Individual Wins at Collegiate Nationals Rudy Von Berg Leads University of Colorado to Fifth Straight USAT Collegiate National Team Title Flora DuffyDuffy Earns Third World Champion Title; Knibb Wins World Championship Finals in Edmonton Taylor Knibb - Yokohama 2021Boulder’s Taylor Knibb Heading to Tokyo after Huge WTCS Yokohama Win Holly Bennett at Challenge Penticton in 2013Holly Bennett: A Marriage of Triathlon and Writing

On the Web Since 1999

Search by category

Alp Multisport Publications
Contact | Privacy Policy | Ads

Newsletter | Write for Us