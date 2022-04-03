Taylor Knibb Claims IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside Victory, Rudy von Berg Takes Podium Spot

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — With many of triathlon’s best on hand, Boulder’s Taylor Knibb (USA) provided a dominate performance in the women’s professional race at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside. Knibb secured her victory in a time of 4 hours 6 minutes 32 seconds. Brazil’s Luisa Baptista finished second in 4:08:45, while Britain’s Holly Lawrence rounded out third in 4:09:17.
The men’s race came down to the final half mile of the run where Jackson Laundry of Canada moved into first to take the win in 3:45:00. A half minute later, Lionel Sanders of Canada and Boulder’s Rudy von Berg — a former University of Colorado triathlon standout — stopped the clock in 3:45:33 with Sanders edging out von Berg in the photo finish.
The race was featured live on Outside TV — the first in a series of 11 IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events from across globe to broadcast exclusively on the platform.
Top five professional women’s results:
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Taylor Knibb
|USA
|00:23:22
|02:20:17
|01:17:48
|04:06:32
|2. Luisa Baptista
|BRA
|00:23:38
|02:23:38
|01:17:01
|04:08:45
|3. Holly Lawrence
|GBR
|00:23:27
|02:23:50
|01:17:39
|04:09:17
|4. Ashleigh Gentle
|AUS
|00:24:02
|02:27:20
|01:16:36
|04:12:21
|5. Jackie Hering
|USA
|00:25:48
|02:23:58
|01:18:59
|04:13:46
Top five professional men’s results:
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Jackson Laundry
|CAN
|00:22:53
|02:07:53
|01:10:10
|03:45:00
|2. Lionel Sanders
|CAN
|00:24:26
|02:08:09
|01:08:29
|03:45:33
|3. Rudy von Berg
|USA
|00:22:35
|02:08:05
|01:10:54
|03:45:33
|4. Alistair Brownlee
|GBR
|00:22:32
|02:08:03
|01:11:04
|03:45:55
|5. Ben Kanute
|USA
|00:22:28
|02:08:11
|01:11:58
|03:46:32