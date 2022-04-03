Taylor Knibb Claims IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside Victory, Rudy von Berg Takes Podium Spot

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — With many of triathlon’s best on hand, Boulder’s Taylor Knibb (USA) provided a dominate performance in the women’s professional race at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside. Knibb secured her victory in a time of 4 hours 6 minutes 32 seconds. Brazil’s Luisa Baptista finished second in 4:08:45, while Britain’s Holly Lawrence rounded out third in 4:09:17.

The men’s race came down to the final half mile of the run where Jackson Laundry of Canada moved into first to take the win in 3:45:00. A half minute later, Lionel Sanders of Canada and Boulder’s Rudy von Berg — a former University of Colorado triathlon standout — stopped the clock in 3:45:33 with Sanders edging out von Berg in the photo finish.

The race was featured live on Outside TV — the first in a series of 11 IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events from across globe to broadcast exclusively on the platform.

Boulder’s Taylor Knibb wins the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside (Donald Miralle/IRONMAN)

Top five professional women’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Taylor Knibb USA 00:23:22 02:20:17 01:17:48 04:06:32 2. Luisa Baptista BRA 00:23:38 02:23:38 01:17:01 04:08:45 3. Holly Lawrence GBR 00:23:27 02:23:50 01:17:39 04:09:17 4. Ashleigh Gentle AUS 00:24:02 02:27:20 01:16:36 04:12:21 5. Jackie Hering USA 00:25:48 02:23:58 01:18:59 04:13:46

Top five professional men’s results: