The Golden Age of Triathlon? Sam Renouf of the Professional Triathletes Organization Talks About All Things PTO

PTO CEO, Sam Renouf sits down for a candid interview with heavyweight commentator, presenter and journalist John Gooden to talk about all things PTO — Professional Triathletes Organization — including the highs of 2021 and The Collins Cup, as well as some of the challenges the organization has faced. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the PTO this is your chance! Questions about the PTO’s aims, how it serves professional athletes, the World Rankings, age group racing and lots more are all answered.