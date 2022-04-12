Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

YouTube   Strava

The Golden Age of Triathlon? Sam Renouf of the Professional Triathletes Organization Talks About All Things PTO

| By

PTO CEO, Sam Renouf sits down for a candid interview with heavyweight commentator, presenter and journalist John Gooden to talk about all things PTO — Professional Triathletes Organization — including the highs of 2021 and The Collins Cup, as well as some of the challenges the organization has faced. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the PTO this is your chance! Questions about the PTO’s aims, how it serves professional athletes, the World Rankings, age group racing and lots more are all answered.

Related:

Rachel Joyce rides hard in Texas (photo: Talbot Cox)Boulder’s Rachel Joyce Helps Spearhead Efforts to Acquire Ironman from Wanda Group USAT Hall of FameTim DeBoom, Susan Williams to Be Inducted into USAT Hall of Fame USAT Triathlete of the YearBoulder’s Mike Wien Honored as USAT Great Grand Masters Age Group Triathlete of the Year Amateur Triathletes Gunning for National Titles Adam HodgesRetooling Triathlon’s Competitive System

On the Web Since 1999

Search by category

Alp Multisport Publications
Contact | Privacy Policy | Ads

Newsletter | Write for Us