Weekend Racing Wrap Up

It’s no April Fool’s joke. The 2017 racing season is well underway for Colorado pro triathletes. Here are a few results to report from Saturday’s IRONMAN 70.3 races in California and China.

IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside

Cool as a cucumber, Boulderite Ellie Salthouse was fierce out on the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside course where she took home second place in a talented field of female pros. Congrats on a sensational start to your season, Ellie!

Not far behind in seventh was another Boulderite, Rachel Joyce, in her first race back as a new mum. Doesn’t look like Ms. Joyce has missed a beat. Welcome back, Rachel!

In men’s racing, Colorado’s Chris Leiferman came up huge today at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside with his second-place finish. Looks like Leiferman is carrying his 2016 success into the new season. Congrats on a great race, Chris!

Other strong Colorado pros in the men’s race were Andy Potts in fifth, Joe Gambles in eighth, Patrick McKeon in 13th, Sam Long in 14th, and Sean Daugherty in 28th. Well done, guys!

IRONMAN 70.3 Liuzhou

On the other side of the globe in China, triathletes faced off at IRONMAN 703 Liuzhou.

Jeanni Seymour made a stunning comeback and absolutely dazzled on the run with a sensational 1:17:15 half marathon split—the fastest woman on the day. Way to kick off the season with an awesome win, Jeanni!

On the men’s side, Boulder’s Tim Don dominated to notch another in his long list of 70.3 wins—including a recent win at IRONMAN 70.3 Campeche only two weeks earlier. Don posted a blistering time of 3:37:44.

Boulderite Patrick Evoe turned in an impressive performance in Liuzhou, as well, with a third place finish and a personal best time of 3:46:37.

Way to top the podium, guys!