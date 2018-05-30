Become Braver, Bolder and Stronger

Rachel Joyce and Dana Platin Lead New Training Series

Colorado professional triathlete and Ironman champion Rachel Joyce has teamed up with leadership coach and founder of the Warmi Project, Dana Platin, to provide a unique training series that combines physical and mental skills.

SWIM | May 20, 2018 | 10am – 3pm | Read our review of the swim workshop where participants learned technical skills to navigate and conquer their fear of the open water, as well as mental skills to help quell self-doubt and strengthen their inner mentor to position themselves for success on the starting line and in life.

BIKE | June 3, 2018 | 10am – 3pm | $149 | Register here. Conquer fear, bike bolder, and ascend and descend with confidence. This workshop will take participants up NCAR to practice descending, cornering, and climbing with Rachel Joyce. Dana Platin will lead participants into the Courage Zone over lunch where you’ll learn how to navigate obstacles, tap into your strengths, and get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Learn how to expand your comfort zone and live in your courage zone. Dana will then finish up with the Wheel of Balance workshop to help you achieve greater balance with training, racing, and life.

RUN | June 24, 2018 | 10am – 3pm | $149 | Register here. Run stronger by learning to hit your targets, achieve your personal best, and stand on the podium of life. The Run Stronger clinic will take participants on a run along the Boulder Creek Path followed by a workout on CU’s track. Throughout the run, participants will be taught running cues. The run will be followed by a mat-based workout to develop run-specific strength. Dana will then lead a session on how to Crush Your Goals over lunch, during which participants will work through the goal-setting process.