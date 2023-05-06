Boulder Pros Sam Long and Jeanni Metzler Crowned IRONMAN 70.3 North American Champions in St. George

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (May 6, 2023) – With some of triathlon’s best talent on hand in St. George for the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship, Boulder’s Sam Long captured the men’s victory with a time of 3:43:05, while Boulder’s Jeanni Metzler provided a dominate performance on the run to secure the women’s championship with a finishing with a time of 4:16:42.
Finishing in second place in the men’s race was Trevor Foley who finished with a time of 3:45:27, while Jackson Laundry claimed the third spot on the podium with a time of 3:46:11. In the professional women’s race, Skye Moench took second behind Metzler with a time of 4:17:42, while Danielle Lewis secured third place with a time of 4:18:24.
Top-5 Pro Men
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Sam Long
|USA
|00:25:27
|02:02:33
|01:12:42
|03:43:05
|2. Trevor Foley
|USA
|00:27:55
|02:02:27
|01:12:06
|03:45:27
|3. Jackson Laundry
|CAN
|00:25:23
|02:05:16
|01:12:53
|03:46:11
|4. Lionel Sanders
|CAN
|00:26:04
|02:04:58
|01:13:35
|03:48:20
|5.Tomas Rodriguez Hernandez
|MEX
|00:24:26
|02:09:29
|01:11:30
|03:48:23
Top-5 Pro Women
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Jeanni Metzler
|ZAF
|00:25:56
|02:24:01
|01:23:35
|04:16:42
|2. Skye Moench
|USA
|00:28:04
|02:21:34
|01:24:26
|04:17:42
|3. Danielle Lewis
|USA
|00:30:58
|02:22:11
|01:21:44
|04:18:24
|4. Anna Bergsten
|SWE
|00:30:02
|02:21:45
|01:25:53
|04:21:48
|5. Jackie Hering
|USA
|00:27:55
|02:29:42
|01:22:26
|04:23:35
Watch a replay of the race on Outside TV.