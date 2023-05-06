Boulder Pros Sam Long and Jeanni Metzler Crowned IRONMAN 70.3 North American Champions in St. George

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (May 6, 2023) – With some of triathlon’s best talent on hand in St. George for the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship, Boulder’s Sam Long captured the men’s victory with a time of 3:43:05, while Boulder’s Jeanni Metzler provided a dominate performance on the run to secure the women’s championship with a finishing with a time of 4:16:42.



Finishing in second place in the men’s race was Trevor Foley who finished with a time of 3:45:27, while Jackson Laundry claimed the third spot on the podium with a time of 3:46:11. In the professional women’s race, Skye Moench took second behind Metzler with a time of 4:17:42, while Danielle Lewis secured third place with a time of 4:18:24.

Top-5 Pro Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Sam Long USA 00:25:27 02:02:33 01:12:42 03:43:05 2. Trevor Foley USA 00:27:55 02:02:27 01:12:06 03:45:27 3. Jackson Laundry CAN 00:25:23 02:05:16 01:12:53 03:46:11 4. Lionel Sanders CAN 00:26:04 02:04:58 01:13:35 03:48:20 5.Tomas Rodriguez Hernandez MEX 00:24:26 02:09:29 01:11:30 03:48:23

Top-5 Pro Women

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Jeanni Metzler ZAF 00:25:56 02:24:01 01:23:35 04:16:42 2. Skye Moench USA 00:28:04 02:21:34 01:24:26 04:17:42 3. Danielle Lewis USA 00:30:58 02:22:11 01:21:44 04:18:24 4. Anna Bergsten SWE 00:30:02 02:21:45 01:25:53 04:21:48 5. Jackie Hering USA 00:27:55 02:29:42 01:22:26 04:23:35

Watch a replay of the race on Outside TV.