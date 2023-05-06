Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Strava   Instagram   Facebook   YouTube

Boulder Pros Sam Long and Jeanni Metzler Crowned IRONMAN 70.3 North American Champions in St. George

| By

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (May 6, 2023) – With some of triathlon’s best talent on hand in St. George for the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship, Boulder’s Sam Long captured the men’s victory with a time of 3:43:05, while Boulder’s Jeanni Metzler provided a dominate performance on the run to secure the women’s championship with a finishing with a time of 4:16:42.

Finishing in second place in the men’s race was Trevor Foley who finished with a time of 3:45:27, while Jackson Laundry claimed the third spot on the podium with a time of 3:46:11. In the professional women’s race, Skye Moench took second behind Metzler with a time of 4:17:42, while Danielle Lewis secured third place with a time of 4:18:24.

Top-5 Pro Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Sam LongUSA00:25:2702:02:3301:12:4203:43:05
2. Trevor FoleyUSA00:27:5502:02:2701:12:0603:45:27
3. Jackson LaundryCAN00:25:2302:05:1601:12:5303:46:11
4. Lionel SandersCAN00:26:0402:04:5801:13:3503:48:20
5.Tomas Rodriguez HernandezMEX 00:24:2602:09:2901:11:3003:48:23

Top-5 Pro Women

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Jeanni MetzlerZAF00:25:5602:24:0101:23:3504:16:42
2. Skye MoenchUSA00:28:0402:21:3401:24:2604:17:42
3. Danielle Lewis  USA00:30:5802:22:1101:21:4404:18:24
4. Anna BergstenSWE00:30:0202:21:4501:25:5304:21:48
5. Jackie HeringUSA 00:27:5502:29:4201:22:2604:23:35

Watch a replay of the race on Outside TV.

Related:

Potts, Hoffman Lead Colorado Athletes in Kona Justin Metzler Tops Men’s Podium at IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon, Mirinda Carfrae Third in Women’s Race Potts and Jackson Cruise to Wins in Idaho Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) earns first world title in dominating performance at the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission on Saturday, Septemeber 18, 2021 (Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)Boulder’s Sam Long and Jeanni Metzler Claim Runner-up Spots at 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Joyce Returns to her Winning Ways at IRONMAN Boulder