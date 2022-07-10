Justin Metzler Tops Men’s Podium at IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon, Mirinda Carfrae Third in Women’s Race

SALEM. Ore. (July 10, 2022) – Boulder’s Justin Metzler (USA) took the overall victory at the IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon triathlon with a finishing time of 3:39:57. In the women’s professional race, it was Danielle Lewis (USA) who ran away from the rest of the women’s field taking the top spot on the podium with a finishing time of 3:59:33.
Just under a minute behind Metzler in the men’s race, Jack Moody (GBR) generated an impressive performance to earn a second-place finish with an overall time of 3:40:38. Kyle Buckingham (ZAF) rounded out the men’s podium in third with a time of 3:42:09.
In the women’s race, Boulder’s three-time IRONMAN World Champion Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) claimed second place behind Lewis with an overall time of 4:05:26, while Oregon resident Heather Jackson (USA) finished third with a time of 4:06:44.
Top-5 Men
- Justin Metzler 3:39:57
- Jack Moody 3:40:38
- Kyle Buckingham 3:42:09
- Marty Andre 3:42:43
- Stephan Kilshaw 3:43:32
Top-5 Women
- Danielle Lewis 3:59:33
- Mirinda Carfrae 4:05:26
- Heather Jackson 4:06:44
- Hannah Wells 4:10:00
- Kelly Fillnow 4:14:11