Justin Metzler Tops Men’s Podium at IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon, Mirinda Carfrae Third in Women’s Race

SALEM. Ore. (July 10, 2022) – Boulder’s Justin Metzler (USA) took the overall victory at the IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon triathlon with a finishing time of 3:39:57. In the women’s professional race, it was Danielle Lewis (USA) who ran away from the rest of the women’s field taking the top spot on the podium with a finishing time of 3:59:33.

Just under a minute behind Metzler in the men’s race, Jack Moody (GBR) generated an impressive performance to earn a second-place finish with an overall time of 3:40:38. Kyle Buckingham (ZAF) rounded out the men’s podium in third with a time of 3:42:09.

In the women’s race, Boulder’s three-time IRONMAN World Champion Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) claimed second place behind Lewis with an overall time of 4:05:26, while Oregon resident Heather Jackson (USA) finished third with a time of 4:06:44.

Top-5 Men

Justin Metzler 3:39:57 Jack Moody 3:40:38 Kyle Buckingham 3:42:09 Marty Andre 3:42:43 Stephan Kilshaw 3:43:32

SALEM, OREGON – JULY 10: Justin Metzler, center, Jack Moody, left, and Kyle Buckingham celebrate on the podium after finishing IRONMAN 70.3 Oregon on July 10, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Top-5 Women

Danielle Lewis 3:59:33 Mirinda Carfrae 4:05:26 Heather Jackson 4:06:44 Hannah Wells 4:10:00 Kelly Fillnow 4:14:11