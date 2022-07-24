Colorado Triathlete

Boulder’s Justin Metzler Notches Fourth Place Finish at IRONMAN Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (July 24, 2022) – The Adirondack Mountains once again provided a picturesque backdrop for athletes from around the world for the 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship triathlon.

The event saw Cody Beals overcome a large deficit in the running portion of the triathlon to take the victory with a finishing time of 8:15:11. Second place finisher, Michael Weiss (AUT), made the finish interesting as he closed the gap to Beals in the final stretch of the 140.6-mile race. With approximately seven miles remaining in the run portion, then-leader, Justin Metzler (USA), began dealing with muscle cramps, proving Beals’ path to the top of the podium eminent. Eventual race runner-up, Weiss also stormed past the struggling Metzler to finish with an overall time of 8:17:04. Pamphiel Pareyn (BEL) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 8:23:25.

In the women’s professional race, Sarah True outpaced the second place finisher, Heather Jackson (USA), in the running portion, to win with a time of 9:00:22. Jackson (USA) took second behind True with an overall time of 9:16:23, while Jodie Robertson (USA) finished in third with a time of 9:22:02.

2022 IRONMAN Lake Placid men's podium
Men’s podium at the IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship on July 24, 2022 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Top-5 Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Cody BealsCAN00:50:3404:33:2602:46:2808:15:11
2. Michael WeissAUT00:55:5104:22:1302:53:3408:17:04
3. Pamphiel PareynBEL00:50:2504:29:4802:58:1408:23:25
4. Justin MetzlerUSA00:50:3204:26:4403:05:3008:27:28
5. Matt Russell USA 00:57:1104:27:5102:57:3908:28:54
Women’s podium at the IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship on July 24, 2022 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Top-5 Women

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Sarah TrueUSA00:55:3604:55:3003:04:0709:00:22
2. Heather JacksonUSA01:05:2204:52:2103:13:5309:16:23
3. Jodie RobertsonUSA01:02:5505:04:3203:07:4109:22:02
4. Rachel ZilinskasUSA00:50:5705:11:5203:23:2309:32:33
5. Melanie McQuaidCAN 00:58:0305:05:3203:25:4509:34:32

