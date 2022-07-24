Boulder’s Justin Metzler Notches Fourth Place Finish at IRONMAN Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (July 24, 2022) – The Adirondack Mountains once again provided a picturesque backdrop for athletes from around the world for the 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship triathlon.
The event saw Cody Beals overcome a large deficit in the running portion of the triathlon to take the victory with a finishing time of 8:15:11. Second place finisher, Michael Weiss (AUT), made the finish interesting as he closed the gap to Beals in the final stretch of the 140.6-mile race. With approximately seven miles remaining in the run portion, then-leader, Justin Metzler (USA), began dealing with muscle cramps, proving Beals’ path to the top of the podium eminent. Eventual race runner-up, Weiss also stormed past the struggling Metzler to finish with an overall time of 8:17:04. Pamphiel Pareyn (BEL) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 8:23:25.
In the women’s professional race, Sarah True outpaced the second place finisher, Heather Jackson (USA), in the running portion, to win with a time of 9:00:22. Jackson (USA) took second behind True with an overall time of 9:16:23, while Jodie Robertson (USA) finished in third with a time of 9:22:02.
Top-5 Men
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Cody Beals
|CAN
|00:50:34
|04:33:26
|02:46:28
|08:15:11
|2. Michael Weiss
|AUT
|00:55:51
|04:22:13
|02:53:34
|08:17:04
|3. Pamphiel Pareyn
|BEL
|00:50:25
|04:29:48
|02:58:14
|08:23:25
|4. Justin Metzler
|USA
|00:50:32
|04:26:44
|03:05:30
|08:27:28
|5. Matt Russell
|USA
|00:57:11
|04:27:51
|02:57:39
|08:28:54
Top-5 Women
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Sarah True
|USA
|00:55:36
|04:55:30
|03:04:07
|09:00:22
|2. Heather Jackson
|USA
|01:05:22
|04:52:21
|03:13:53
|09:16:23
|3. Jodie Robertson
|USA
|01:02:55
|05:04:32
|03:07:41
|09:22:02
|4. Rachel Zilinskas
|USA
|00:50:57
|05:11:52
|03:23:23
|09:32:33
|5. Melanie McQuaid
|CAN
|00:58:03
|05:05:32
|03:25:45
|09:34:32