Boulder’s Justin Metzler Notches Fourth Place Finish at IRONMAN Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (July 24, 2022) – The Adirondack Mountains once again provided a picturesque backdrop for athletes from around the world for the 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship triathlon.

The event saw Cody Beals overcome a large deficit in the running portion of the triathlon to take the victory with a finishing time of 8:15:11. Second place finisher, Michael Weiss (AUT), made the finish interesting as he closed the gap to Beals in the final stretch of the 140.6-mile race. With approximately seven miles remaining in the run portion, then-leader, Justin Metzler (USA), began dealing with muscle cramps, proving Beals’ path to the top of the podium eminent. Eventual race runner-up, Weiss also stormed past the struggling Metzler to finish with an overall time of 8:17:04. Pamphiel Pareyn (BEL) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 8:23:25.

In the women’s professional race, Sarah True outpaced the second place finisher, Heather Jackson (USA), in the running portion, to win with a time of 9:00:22. Jackson (USA) took second behind True with an overall time of 9:16:23, while Jodie Robertson (USA) finished in third with a time of 9:22:02.

Men’s podium at the IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship on July 24, 2022 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Top-5 Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Cody Beals CAN 00:50:34 04:33:26 02:46:28 08:15:11 2. Michael Weiss AUT 00:55:51 04:22:13 02:53:34 08:17:04 3. Pamphiel Pareyn BEL 00:50:25 04:29:48 02:58:14 08:23:25 4. Justin Metzler USA 00:50:32 04:26:44 03:05:30 08:27:28 5. Matt Russell USA 00:57:11 04:27:51 02:57:39 08:28:54

Women’s podium at the IRONMAN Lake Placid North American TriClub Championship on July 24, 2022 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Top-5 Women