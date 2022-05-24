Boulder’s Maggie Rusch Wins IRONMAN Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (May 22, 2022) – Boulder’s Maggie Rusch won the women’s race of the second edition of IRONMAN Tulsa on Sunday in Northeastern Oklahoma. Rusch, from the F35-39 age group finished the race in 10:03:45. Sam Carr, a local Tulsa triathlete from the M25-29 age group, won the men’s race in 9:29:59.

IRONMAN Tulsa led athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run through Tulsa and the surrounding areas. The swim took place in Keystone Lake located at Keystone State Park near Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Once out of the water, athletes took off onto the 112-mile bike, a point-to-point course starting at Keystone Lake and taking athletes through some of Tulsa’s most scenic areas, including portions of both Osage and Tulsa County. Athletes had the opportunity to ride portions of the Osage Hills and experience the lush green terrain that make up the “Green Country” of northeastern Oklahoma. Athletes finished the bike portion in downtown Tulsa at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus.

Closing out their 140.6-mile journey, athletes made their way through scenic, historic and vibrant downtown Tulsa to Route 66 where it connects to the River Parks Trail System. Runners experienced a flat and fast run course with views of the Arkansas River as they made their way past Tulsa’s Gathering Place and back downtown to finish at the beautiful Guthrie Green.

The 2022 IRONMAN Tulsa offered 45 age-group qualifying slots to the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i taking place on Oct. 6-8.

View full results