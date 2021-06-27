Boulder’s Sam Long and Justin Metzler Take Top Two Spots at Ironman Coeur d’Alene

The Pacific Northwestern gem of Coeur d’Alene welcomed athletes from around the world to the region on Sunday, June 27 as they swam 2.4-miles, biked 112-miles and ran 26.2 miles through Northern Idaho for the 2021 IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene triathlon. With some of the world’s best on hand, Sam Long (Boulder, Colo.) and Carrie Lester (Cardiff by the Sea, Calif./Representing Australia) took the top honors with finishing times of 8:07:40 and 8:54:51 respectively.

Rounding out the men’s professional podium was Justin Metzler (Boulder, Colo.), who came in second with a finish time of 8:13:03 and Pedro Gomes (Scottdale, Ariz./Representing Portugal) who posted a 8:17:06 finishing time that was good for third place. On the female side, Fenella Langridge (Great Britain) took second in 8:59:50 in her first full-distance IRONMAN performance, while Linsey Corbin (Bend, Ore.) finished in third with a time of 9:13:21.

Sam Long wins the 2021 Ironman Coeur d’Alene (Photo credit: Harry How/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

The 2021 IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene saw more than 2,100 athletes start the race leading athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run through Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding areas. The swim took place in beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene. Once out of the water, athletes transitioned over to the 112-mile bike portion. The two-loop bike course started when athletes exited Lake Coeur d’Alene and toured the scenic Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive. Athletes had the opportunity to ride along the shaded and fast course. Athletes were then challenged on the back leg of each loop with the rolling hills south of town. Runners experienced a three-loop course along the lakeside residential areas in Coeur d’Alene and along Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive. The rolling course finished with its iconic downhill finish on Sherman Ave in downtown Coeur d’Alene. The 2021 IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene offered 150 qualifying slots to the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship® in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i.