Coach Nate Wilson Talks about Coaching Olympic Medalists Flora Duffy and Kevin McDowell

In this podcast hosted by Scientific Triathlon, Nate Wilson, coach of Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy and Olympic silver medalist Kevin McDowell, talks about his coaching and training philosophy, balancing blocks of intensity and aerobic training, tapering for the Olympics, preparing for heat and humidity, and tips for amateur triathletes. Wilson completed his BA in integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder and comes from a competitive cycling background. He began his coaching career in Boulder before taking on the role of Sport Science Consultant for USA Cycling and eventually Program Director and Head Coach for the U23 road program. He currently coaches for Catalyst Coaching out of Europe while continuing to work with Boulder-based triathletes Duffy and McDowell.