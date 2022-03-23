Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

YouTube   Strava

Coach Nate Wilson Talks about Coaching Olympic Medalists Flora Duffy and Kevin McDowell

| By

In this podcast hosted by Scientific Triathlon, Nate Wilson, coach of Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy and Olympic silver medalist Kevin McDowell, talks about his coaching and training philosophy, balancing blocks of intensity and aerobic training, tapering for the Olympics, preparing for heat and humidity, and tips for amateur triathletes. Wilson completed his BA in integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder and comes from a competitive cycling background. He began his coaching career in Boulder before taking on the role of Sport Science Consultant for USA Cycling and eventually Program Director and Head Coach for the U23 road program. He currently coaches for Catalyst Coaching out of Europe while continuing to work with Boulder-based triathletes Duffy and McDowell.

Related:

Interview with Bettina Younge, Head Coach of the 2001 CU Clash Miami 2022 - Sam Long (Instagram)Sam Long, Jason West Lead U.S. Podium Sweep at CLASH Miami USAT Coach of the YearColorado Coaches Among USA Triathlon’s Coaches of the Year Elite Triathlon Academy Launched at University of Colorado Colorado Springs Flora Duffy Crowned Women’s 2016 ITU World Triathlon Series Champion

On the Web Since 1999

Search by category

Alp Multisport Publications
Contact | Privacy Policy | Ads

Newsletter | Write for Us