Colorado’s Maggie Walsh Victorious at Ironman Maryland

The coastal town of Cambridge provided a stunning backdrop for athletes from around the world today at the 2018 IRONMAN Maryland triathlon. Maggie Walsh (Littleton, Col.) finished in 9 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds to claim victory in the women’s race while Todd Burns (Arlington, Va.) took the men’s race in 8:48:16.

The 2018 IRONMAN Maryland triathlon saw over 1,400 athletes representing 30 countries and 48 states start the race. One of more than 40 events in the global IRONMAN Series, athletes took on a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout Cambridge and its surrounding areas.

The swim takes place in the Choptank River, while the two-loop bike course winds through Dorchester County and into Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. The three-loop run course is flat and fast and takes athletes through downtown Cambridge with an energetic finish at the historic Long Wharf.

The event offers 40 coveted age-group qualifying slots to the 2019 IRONMAN World Championship, taking place on October 12 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.