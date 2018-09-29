Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Colorado’s Maggie Walsh Victorious at Ironman Maryland

| By

Maggie Walsh
Maggie Walsh (Littleton, Col.) wins the overall women’s race with a finish time of 9:27:52 (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

The coastal town of Cambridge provided a stunning backdrop for athletes from around the world today at the 2018 IRONMAN Maryland triathlon. Maggie Walsh (Littleton, Col.) finished in 9 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds to claim victory in the women’s race while Todd Burns (Arlington, Va.) took the men’s race in 8:48:16.

The 2018 IRONMAN Maryland triathlon saw over 1,400 athletes representing 30 countries and 48 states start the race. One of more than 40 events in the global IRONMAN Series, athletes took on a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout Cambridge and its surrounding areas.

The swim takes place in the Choptank River, while the two-loop bike course winds through Dorchester County and into Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. The three-loop run course is flat and fast and takes athletes through downtown Cambridge with an energetic finish at the historic Long Wharf.

The event offers 40 coveted age-group qualifying slots to the 2019 IRONMAN World Championship, taking place on October 12 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.

 

Related:

Potts, Donavan Claim Victories at Ironman Lake Placid Erica Clevenger wins Ironman 70.3 Lake TahoeColorado’s Lindquist, Wieck Post Wins at Ironman Lake Tahoe Boulder Named as Host of New Ironman Triathlon Danielle MackZyemtsev, Mack Victorious at Ironman Canada Michael Lovato Victorious at Rhode Island 70.3
Colorado Triathlete
Colorado Triathlete Colorado Triathlete
608 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO

Contact Us