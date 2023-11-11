Denver’s Maira Carreau Wins NCAA Women’s Triathlon Championship

TEMPE, Ariz. (Nov. 11, 2023) – The NCAA Women’s Triathlon Championships took place in Tempe this weekend with approximately 35 teams from all NCAA divisions competing in the draft-legal sprint-distance format. University of Denver’s Maira Carreau won the individual national championship in Division I competition. Colorado Mesa University’s Shannon Feran placed third in Division II competition.

Maira Carreau of the University of Denver’s Division-I women’s triathlon team wins the individual national championship (Peter Vanderstoep / DU Athletics).

Denver Pioneers Fourth in Division I Team Standings

En route to winning the individual championship, Carreau, a University of Denver freshman, posted a time of 1:03:22.6 in her debut race at NCAA Nationals. The La Prairie, Quebec, native had the 14th-fastest swim time but climbed up the field to be in the lead pack by the second-of-three laps on the bike. She took look the lead early in the 5K run and held it until the end.

Denver placed fourth in the team standings, with Arizona State (999 points) edging Queens University of Charlotte (967 points) for the title. DU and University of San Francisco both had 933 points, but the USF Dons earned the tiebreaker after their sixth-place finisher placed better than the Pioneers’.

DU freshman Alex Campbell and junior Clara Normand were also in the top 20 in 16th and 20th, respectively, earning All-American nods. Sophomore Elizabeth Harita (30th) and junior Olivia Ebenstein (34th) rounded out the team’s scoring, while junior Avarie Faulkner was 46th and graduate student Maren York placed 52nd.

Arizona State’s Naomi Ruff came in second behind Carreau while her Sun Devil teammate and 2022 national champion Amber Schlebusch joined them on the podium in third.

The Pioneers have finished in the top four in each of their three appearances at the Collegiate National Championships.

The Pioneers’ 2023 regular season is now complete. The school is going on winter break in two weeks, and the team will resume training in January in preparation for several spring races.

— Ron Knabenbauer / Denver Athletics

CMU Mavericks Third in Division II Team Standings

With her third place individual finish, Feran led the Colorado Mesa University Mavericks to a third place team finish in the NCAA Division II portion of the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships.

Feran, a redshirt junior from Broomfield, Colorado, had also placed third a year ago and was one of the Mavs’ four triathletes to earn Collegiate Triathlon Coaches Association All-America honors as one of the top 21 Division II finishers. That group is divided into 7-person first team, second team and honorable mention units.

Feran is now the most decorated Maverick in program history as a two-time first team and three-time overall honoree.

Meanwhile, CMU’s Natalie Mitchell and Torin Lackmann earned second team all-American honors after finishing ninth and 12th amongst Division II triathletes, respectively. Nadine Klive earned honorable mention honors as the 19th such finisher.

Lenoir-Rhyne defended its Division II team title with 847 points while Wingate scored 753 to take second ahead of the Mavs, who scored 723. The L-R Bears also had the individual champion in Sabrina Fleig.

Drury (666) and Black Hills State (594) rounded out the top five of the Division II standings.

— Christopher Day / CMU Sports Information

