Escape From Alcatraz Photo Gallery

Several Colorado triathletes competed in the legendary Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon this year, taking on the 1.5-mile swim in the rough waters near Alcatraz Island, the hilly 18-mile bike filled with twists and turns, and the challenging 8-mile run that features the infamous sand ladder on Baker Beach.

Boulder’s Cameron Dye led the Colorado contingent as he gunned for an always-in-sight but difficult-to-catch Ben Kanute. Dye chased Kanute from start to finish, but Kanute found the finish line seven seconds ahead of Dye. Kanute took the win in 2 hours 49 seconds to Dye’s 2:00:56. Boulder’s Jason West took third in 2:01:55, Andy Potts of Colorado Spring took fourth in 2:04:46, and Timothy Winslow of Boulder finished in the top ten with a ninth-place finish in 2:10:38.

The women’s race featured a duel between Sarah Haskins and Alicia Kaye. Haskins served a one-minute penalty for mounting her bike too early in T1 and then spent much of the bike chasing after Kaye, eventually passing Kaye on one of the final climbs of the hilly bike course. Kaye worked to keep Haskins in sight throughout the run. But in the end, Haskins crossed the finish line with 15 seconds to spare. Haskins claimed victory with a time of 2:15:46 to Kaye’s 2:16:01. Lauren Goss of Boulder rounded out the top-three in 2:20:05 and Erin Storie of Colorado Springs finished sixth in 2:29:30.