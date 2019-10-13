Ironman World Championship Photo Gallery

Boulder’s Timothy O’Donnell stopped the clock in 7 hours, 59 minutes, 40 seconds — the fastest finish ever for an American at the IRONMAN World Championship, and his first sub-eight-hour performance on the infamous course.

Jan Frodeno (GER) claimed victory in 7:51:13 and Sebastian Kienle (GER) rounded out the men’s podium in 8:02:04. Ben Hoffman (Boulder, Colo.) finished just off the podium in 8:02:52, Chris zleiferman (Longmont, Colo.) finished in 8:13:37, and Andy Potts (Colorado Springs, Colo.) in 8:19:30.

In the women’s race, Anne Haug (GER) broke the tape with a time of 8:40:10, followed by Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) in 8:46:44 and Sarah Crowley (AUS) in 8:48:13. Lesley Smith (Boulder, Colo.) finished in 9:31:40 and Danielle Mack (Boulder, Colo.) finished in 10:22:35.

Photos by Kristen McFarland