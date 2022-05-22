Jason West Tops Field at IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 22, 2022) – Southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, Boulder’s Jason West (USA) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:37:14 while Jackie Hering (USA) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:02:34.
Finishing on the men’s professional podium was Castle Rock’s Matt Hanson (USA) in second with a finishing time of 3:38:11 only two weeks after a 13th place at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, and Colorado’s Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) who posted a 3:39:52 finishing time that was good for third place.
On the women’s side, Paula Findlay (CAN) took second behind Hering with a time of 4:06:15, while Holly Lawrence (GBR) finished in third with a time of 4:09:22. Boulder’s Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) finished fifth in 4:15:07.
Covid took out Boulder’s Flora Duffy before the race started. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Duffy wrote: “Well my race is over before it even started. Have been feeling slightly under the weather the last couple of days and decided I should do a Covid test to rule that out. Two positive tests later… Really sad. I was looking forward to racing over the 70.3 distance. I’ve put so much work into the TT bike in recent months. The road to St George just became a little tougher!”
Top five professional men’s results:
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Jason West
|USA
|00:24:36
|02:00:52
|01:09:09
|03:37:14
|2. Matt Hanson
|USA
|00:25:00
|02:00:36
|01:09:59
|03:38:11
|3. Rodolphe Von Berg
|USA
|00:24:45
|02:00:47
|01:11:51
|03:39:52
|4. Jackson Laundry
|CAN
|00:24:52
|02:00:29
|01:12:09
|03:40:20
|5. Steven McKenna
|AUS
|00:24:46
|02:00:41
|01:14:29
|03:42:58
Top five professional women’s results:
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Jackie Hering
|USA
|00:26:45
|02:14:12
|01:18:12
|04:02:34
|2. Paula Findlay
|CAN
|00:26:41
|02:14:13
|01:22:06
|04:06:15
|3. Holly Lawrence
|GBR
|00:25:27
|02:16:33
|01:24:22
|04:09:22
|4. Lesley Smith
|USA
|00:28:15
|02:24:26
|01:17:51
|04:13:56
|5. Mirinda Carfrae
|AUS
|00:29:24
|02:19:40
|01:22:56
|04:15:07