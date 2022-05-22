Jason West Tops Field at IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 22, 2022) – Southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, Boulder’s Jason West (USA) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:37:14 while Jackie Hering (USA) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:02:34.

Finishing on the men’s professional podium was Castle Rock’s Matt Hanson (USA) in second with a finishing time of 3:38:11 only two weeks after a 13th place at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, and Colorado’s Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) who posted a 3:39:52 finishing time that was good for third place.

On the women’s side, Paula Findlay (CAN) took second behind Hering with a time of 4:06:15, while Holly Lawrence (GBR) finished in third with a time of 4:09:22. Boulder’s Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) finished fifth in 4:15:07.





Covid took out Boulder’s Flora Duffy before the race started. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Duffy wrote: “Well my race is over before it even started. Have been feeling slightly under the weather the last couple of days and decided I should do a Covid test to rule that out. Two positive tests later… Really sad. I was looking forward to racing over the 70.3 distance. I’ve put so much work into the TT bike in recent months. The road to St George just became a little tougher!”

Top five professional men’s results:

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Jason West USA 00:24:36 02:00:52 01:09:09 03:37:14 2. Matt Hanson USA 00:25:00 02:00:36 01:09:59 03:38:11 3. Rodolphe Von Berg USA 00:24:45 02:00:47 01:11:51 03:39:52 4. Jackson Laundry CAN 00:24:52 02:00:29 01:12:09 03:40:20 5. Steven McKenna AUS 00:24:46 02:00:41 01:14:29 03:42:58

Top five professional women’s results: