Jason West Tops Field at IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 22, 2022) – Southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia provided a stunning backdrop for the 2022 Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, Boulder’s Jason West (USA) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:37:14 while Jackie Hering (USA) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:02:34.

Finishing on the men’s professional podium was Castle Rock’s Matt Hanson (USA) in second with a finishing time of 3:38:11 only two weeks after a 13th place at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, and Colorado’s Rodolphe Von Berg (USA) who posted a 3:39:52 finishing time that was good for third place.

On the women’s side, Paula Findlay (CAN) took second behind Hering with a time of 4:06:15, while Holly Lawrence (GBR) finished in third with a time of 4:09:22. Boulder’s Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) finished fifth in 4:15:07.


Covid took out Boulder’s Flora Duffy before the race started. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Duffy wrote: “Well my race is over before it even started. Have been feeling slightly under the weather the last couple of days and decided I should do a Covid test to rule that out. Two positive tests later… Really sad. I was looking forward to racing over the 70.3 distance. I’ve put so much work into the TT bike in recent months. The road to St George just became a little tougher!”

Top five professional men’s results:

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Jason WestUSA00:24:3602:00:5201:09:0903:37:14
2. Matt HansonUSA00:25:0002:00:3601:09:5903:38:11
3. Rodolphe Von BergUSA00:24:4502:00:4701:11:5103:39:52
4. Jackson LaundryCAN00:24:5202:00:2901:12:0903:40:20
5. Steven McKennaAUS 00:24:4602:00:4101:14:2903:42:58

Top five professional women’s results:

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Jackie HeringUSA00:26:4502:14:1201:18:1204:02:34
2. Paula FindlayCAN00:26:4102:14:1301:22:0604:06:15
3. Holly LawrenceGBR00:25:2702:16:3301:24:2204:09:22
4. Lesley SmithUSA00:28:1502:24:2601:17:5104:13:56
5. Mirinda CarfraeAUS 00:29:2402:19:4001:22:5604:15:07

