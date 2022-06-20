Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Nelson Hegg and Karly Powell Claim Overall Wins at XTERRA Lory



Local triathletes found off-road triathlon action this weekend at XTERRA Lory near Fort Collins. Without Limits Productions, the event’s organizer, even included an SUP category (that’s “standup paddleboard” for the uninitiated), providing an innovative twist on the triathlon theme.

Karly Powell topped the women’s field, taking first overall with a time of 2:02:46. Allie Diehl followed in second (2:04:39) and Maricarmen Farias (2:07:34) rounded out third for the women’s podium.

Nelson Hegg claimed the overall win for the men with a time of 1:41:17, followed by Dylan Friday in second with a time of 1:43:04, and Wenztel Van Der Berg in third with a time of 1:44:48.

In the SUP category, Wade Clouse topped the men’s field and Cynthia Edgerton topped the women’s field. Substituting the SUP for the swim, Clouse finished in 1:55:14 and Edgerton finished in 2:14:02.

Top-Three Women Overall

Name Time Swim T1 Bike T2 Run
Karly POWELL 2:02:46 0:15:48 0:02:21 1:01:09 0:01:00 0:42:26
Allie DIEHL 2:04:39 0:18:06 0:02:23 0:59:02 0:00:51 0:44:15
Maricarmen FARIAS 2:07:34 0:16:25 0:02:10 1:02:58 0:00:58 0:45:00

Top-Three Men Overall

Name Time Swim T1 Bike T2 Run
Nelson HEGG 1:41:17 0:12:54 0:01:20 0:48:12 0:01:05 0:37:44
Dylan FRIDAY 1:43:04 0:14:16 0:01:39 0:50:31 0:00:58 0:35:39
Wenztel VAN DER BERG 1:44:48 0:14:37 0:01:17 0:50:25 0:00:40 0:37:47

Full Results

