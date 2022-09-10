Rainy Weather Didn’t Deter Athletes at Harvest Moon Long Course Triathlon

On a cool, rainy morning at Boulder Reservoir, a few hundred hardy athletes competed in the Harvest Moon Long Course Triathlon, which also featured a duathlon and aquabike. The triathlon started with a 1.2-mile swim in the reservoir before athletes mounted their bikes for a two-lap bike course that covered 56 miles on the roads of Boulder County and then finished with a 13.1-mile run on the reservoir roads.
In the triathlon, Ali O’Donnell claimed first overall for the women, while Luke Davis clinched the men’s race. In the duathlon, Anna Bondow won the women’s race, while Justin Mendoza took the men’s. And in the aquabike, Mary Hoftiezer won the women’s race, while Kevin Smith took the men’s.
Long Course Triathlon Women Finishers
|Place
|Name
|Div
|Swim
|T1
|Bike
|T2
|Run
|Finish
|1.
|Ali O’Donnell
|Elite Female
|0:27:01.9
|0:02:24.5
|2:40:00.9
|0:04:36.2
|1:44:58.6
|4:59:02.4
|2.
|Nicki Leo (2nd Overall Female)
|F45-49
|0:30:27.1
|0:03:16.2
|2:44:49.4
|0:03:36.8
|1:47:21.6
|5:09:31.2
|3.
|Caroline Young (3rd Overall Female)
|F30-34
|0:28:51.5
|0:03:33.6
|2:44:57.9
|0:04:38.6
|1:54:53.1
|5:16:54.8
|4.
|Ansley Queen
|F20-24
|0:34:05.4
|0:06:41.9
|2:56:54.9
|0:03:18.3
|1:39:42.6
|5:20:43.3
|5.
|Catie Caywood
|F45-49
|0:28:53.8
|0:06:36.3
|2:55:09.4
|0:07:02.9
|1:50:22.5
|5:28:05.1
|6.
|Amy Robel
|F40-44
|0:29:01.0
|0:03:32.2
|3:02:23.0
|0:03:16.8
|1:54:34.1
|5:32:47.2
|7.
|Season Lane
|F40-44
|0:36:09.8
|0:02:39.3
|3:03:32.9
|0:02:23.9
|1:49:09.6
|5:33:55.6
|8.
|Emily Pincus
|Elite Female
|0:24:12.2
|0:03:16.3
|3:15:29.4
|0:02:32.7
|1:55:42.5
|5:41:13.2
|9.
|Anabella Palmer
|F20-24
|0:32:05.3
|0:05:04.3
|2:52:19.6
|0:04:24.3
|2:07:45.1
|5:41:38.8
|10.
|Beth August-Abbott
|F45-49
|0:34:49.3
|0:07:42.5
|3:08:37.1
|5:41:45.5
|11.
|Skye Niles
|F35-39
|0:33:49.3
|0:04:50.2
|3:11:39.0
|0:03:18.1
|1:53:22.9
|5:46:59.7
|12.
|Brooke Marten
|F25-29
|0:28:00.8
|0:04:14.2
|3:13:02.7
|0:05:42.2
|1:59:05.8
|5:50:05.8
|13.
|Kate Sowder
|F35-39
|0:38:22.1
|0:08:16.3
|2:54:33.9
|0:04:32.9
|2:05:33.0
|5:51:18.5
|14.
|Shelby Stubbs
|F20-24
|0:36:15.5
|0:09:46.0
|3:03:25.1
|0:06:37.0
|1:55:19.0
|5:51:22.9
|15.
|Alice Isom
|F40-44
|0:40:02.6
|0:05:05.3
|3:15:23.5
|0:02:46.9
|1:51:02.1
|5:54:20.5
|16.
|Willa Dworschack
|F25-29
|0:42:16.2
|0:04:48.6
|3:13:14.8
|0:02:46.3
|1:54:49.7
|5:57:55.9
|17.
|Kayla Rhodes
|F35-39
|0:35:29.3
|0:03:26.0
|3:21:31.3
|0:04:04.2
|1:56:43.1
|6:01:14.2
|18.
|Mary Fenberg
|F20-24
|0:40:05.5
|0:08:46.3
|3:03:18.4
|0:06:37.8
|2:03:48.3
|6:02:36.4
|19.
|Amanda Ballard
|F20-24
|0:18:26.4
|0:04:22.1
|3:21:53.5
|0:04:05.4
|2:16:33.6
|6:05:21.1
|20.
|Jessica Hauschulz
|F40-44
|0:33:48.1
|0:04:52.5
|2:58:35.7
|0:05:07.1
|2:25:36.0
|6:07:59.7
|21.
|Deborah Gertner
|F35-39
|0:40:06.7
|0:05:58.2
|3:10:28.0
|0:03:29.4
|2:11:47.1
|6:11:49.6
|22.
|Tamra Fenberg
|F45-49
|0:45:22.7
|0:09:47.9
|3:03:52.6
|0:07:28.8
|2:06:03.3
|6:12:35.6
|23.
|Shaunda Harendt
|F40-44
|0:38:34.8
|0:08:58.4
|3:09:16.3
|0:06:10.6
|2:10:00.9
|6:13:01.3
|24.
|Rachel Hills
|First Timer Female
|0:36:00.3
|0:06:24.2
|3:15:53.2
|0:11:56.0
|2:04:34.5
|6:14:48.4
|25.
|Deborah Breda
|F30-34
|0:37:03.1
|0:03:28.1
|3:20:49.6
|0:02:54.3
|2:13:20.0
|6:17:35.3
|26.
|Christin Crosby
|F40-44
|0:43:40.0
|0:13:56.2
|3:08:12.7
|0:03:40.1
|2:13:55.3
|6:23:24.7
|27.
|Jessica Currat
|F35-39
|0:31:45.9
|0:10:26.5
|3:16:16.8
|0:07:50.3
|2:17:26.6
|6:23:46.3
|28.
|Karen Santiago
|F35-39
|0:56:28.5
|0:03:09.6
|3:13:17.1
|0:04:43.9
|2:07:52.2
|6:25:31.4
|29.
|Ali Singer
|F30-34
|0:47:42.3
|0:03:44.3
|3:08:25.6
|0:04:37.8
|2:23:58.6
|6:28:28.8
|30.
|Masumi Yoneyama
|F45-49
|0:39:45.5
|0:05:21.4
|3:05:57.3
|0:05:27.6
|2:33:27.5
|6:29:59.5
|31.
|Betsy Frick
|F60-64
|0:42:47.0
|0:04:34.3
|3:15:22.9
|0:02:49.8
|2:25:10.6
|6:30:44.8
|32.
|Abbey Peterson
|F30-34
|0:29:19.7
|0:07:09.2
|3:24:43.6
|0:08:34.6
|2:22:44.2
|6:32:31.6
|33.
|Stephanie Caraway
|F45-49
|0:39:57.2
|0:07:27.8
|3:29:23.4
|0:06:59.6
|2:13:02.7
|6:36:50.9
|34.
|Amanda Chamberlain
|F25-29
|0:39:51.5
|0:05:08.0
|3:43:27.1
|0:06:59.4
|2:05:25.7
|6:40:51.9
|35.
|Lexi Polmear
|F25-29
|0:38:42.6
|0:04:23.0
|3:21:13.0
|0:03:49.7
|2:32:50.5
|6:40:59.0
|36.
|Allison Ridenour
|F40-44
|0:36:02.0
|0:08:23.8
|3:39:04.7
|0:04:30.3
|2:19:59.2
|6:48:00.2
|37.
|Jessica Kruichak
|F30-34
|0:42:30.7
|0:05:36.5
|3:53:27.2
|0:07:25.3
|1:59:08.9
|6:48:08.8
|38.
|Kristin McLaurin – Little
|F50-54
|0:41:59.1
|0:09:47.9
|3:29:38.3
|0:05:22.5
|2:25:57.8
|6:52:45.8
|39.
|Laura Landauer
|F50-54
|0:38:05.9
|0:06:07.2
|3:16:50.6
|0:09:06.3
|2:44:33.3
|6:54:43.5
|40.
|Ally Bernstein
|F40-44
|0:40:49.2
|0:05:46.6
|3:31:29.9
|0:08:51.8
|2:37:13.9
|7:04:11.5
|41.
|Chloe Knoche
|Athena
|0:35:12.3
|0:09:40.8
|3:25:55.1
|0:06:17.3
|2:49:44.6
|7:06:50.3
|42.
|Marissa Ferreira
|F35-39
|0:55:16.3
|0:06:55.3
|3:31:08.5
|0:07:08.5
|2:26:45.4
|7:07:14.3
|43.
|Tasha Vanmarter
|First Timer Female
|0:51:31.7
|0:13:29.5
|3:26:16.9
|0:12:16.6
|2:25:27.7
|7:09:02.6
|44.
|Sarah Prince
|F20-24
|0:34:46.5
|0:09:23.7
|3:33:58.9
|0:05:43.0
|2:48:25.5
|7:12:17.8
|45.
|Callie Miller
|F25-29
|0:38:02.4
|0:07:11.7
|3:38:58.8
|0:06:05.3
|2:43:59.8
|7:14:18.2
|46.
|Beverly deSaules
|0:39:45.4
|0:08:29.6
|3:19:18.8
|0:04:36.5
|3:03:48.6
|7:15:59.2
|47.
|Jacqueline Richardson
|F35-39
|0:41:39.6
|0:07:18.7
|3:39:11.6
|0:03:01.2
|2:46:10.5
|7:17:21.8
|48.
|Katie Jenkins
|F40-44
|0:34:01.9
|0:09:42.5
|3:49:10.9
|0:05:49.2
|2:46:51.3
|7:25:36.0
|49.
|Dana Petersen
|F50-54
|0:54:34.4
|0:07:25.8
|3:22:04.8
|0:05:36.9
|2:56:37.3
|7:26:19.4
|50.
|Belinda Jellison
|F50-54
|0:44:38.0
|0:06:29.2
|3:39:05.5
|0:06:39.5
|3:03:14.6
|7:40:07.0
|51.
|Deborah Voss
|F40-44
|0:40:11.0
|0:08:24.3
|4:02:21.4
|0:10:43.4
|2:44:39.6
|7:46:20.0
|52.
|Jessica Plantenberg
|First Timer Female
|0:45:16.5
|0:06:19.6
|4:21:23.7
|0:07:39.5
|2:28:55.7
|7:49:35.3
|53.
|Elizabeth Young
|F40-44
|0:39:31.2
|0:20:56.3
|3:46:21.8
|7:52:50.8
|54.
|Meredith Ringler
|F70-74
|1:25:47.2
|0:00:59.2
|3:21:50.1
|7:58:07.4
|55.
|Kathryn Fair
|F35-39
|0:30:29.1
|0:07:15.2
|3:53:37.2
|0:10:11.3
|3:23:32.2
|8:05:05.3
|56.
|Rachelle Schluep
|Athena
|0:50:15.9
|0:06:56.7
|3:49:45.3
|0:11:14.1
|3:27:14.7
|8:25:26.9
|57.
|Donna Miles
|Athena
|1:01:27.5
|0:07:01.8
|3:53:46.6
|0:04:58.3
|3:28:38.5
|8:35:52.9
|DNF
|Karine Lopez
|F35-39
|0:39:09.5
|6:53:51.1
Long Course Triathlon Men Finishers
|Place
|Name
|Div
|Swim
|T1
|Bike
|T2
|Run
|Finish
|1.
|Luke Davis
|Elite Male
|0:26:44.6
|0:03:31.0
|2:22:42.4
|0:03:34.2
|1:25:27.6
|4:21:59.9
|2.
|Anders Christofferson (2nd Overall Male)
|M35-39
|0:27:16.1
|0:03:08.7
|2:29:37.1
|0:02:03.5
|1:28:30.2
|4:30:35.8
|3.
|Kevin Romczak (3rd Overall Male)
|0:28:14.5
|0:02:38.2
|2:24:47.0
|0:02:20.3
|1:33:15.3
|4:31:15.5
|4.
|Colton Sorrells
|M20-24
|0:30:09.8
|0:04:26.9
|2:22:29.9
|0:02:37.0
|1:34:39.2
|4:34:23.0
|5.
|Benjamin Randall
|Elite Male
|0:30:18.0
|0:02:12.2
|2:43:40.4
|0:01:58.8
|1:22:46.0
|4:40:55.5
|6.
|Alexandre Pelletier
|M25-29
|0:27:21.5
|0:04:14.1
|2:33:21.1
|0:05:55.9
|1:37:00.9
|4:47:53.6
|7.
|Andrew Brownlee
|M25-29
|0:27:24.8
|0:06:11.7
|2:26:35.7
|0:03:48.9
|1:44:30.7
|4:48:32.1
|8.
|John Estes
|M35-39
|0:28:22.2
|0:05:44.4
|2:36:05.5
|0:06:02.2
|1:40:28.6
|4:56:43.1
|9.
|Mark Williams
|M40-44
|0:31:01.7
|0:02:41.8
|2:35:16.9
|0:02:45.3
|1:45:22.2
|4:57:08.1
|10.
|Jason George
|M60-64
|0:32:27.3
|0:06:06.4
|2:33:57.3
|0:06:22.6
|1:41:01.6
|4:59:55.4
|11.
|Aaron Arthur
|M25-29
|0:28:31.7
|0:04:24.2
|2:50:36.1
|0:05:14.9
|1:37:04.5
|5:05:51.7
|12.
|Niels Oomkes
|M50-54
|0:34:25.7
|0:03:38.0
|2:37:32.3
|0:03:55.3
|1:46:25.2
|5:05:56.7
|13.
|Ryan Turbyfill
|M40-44
|0:29:35.7
|0:07:53.2
|2:48:16.6
|0:03:09.4
|1:44:23.6
|5:13:18.8
|14.
|Alex Rubilar
|M30-34
|0:31:46.5
|0:04:06.2
|2:43:36.6
|0:02:26.8
|1:51:26.8
|5:13:23.1
|15.
|Jeremy Trembly
|M50-54
|0:34:11.0
|0:05:19.6
|2:45:17.9
|0:07:08.9
|1:42:40.6
|5:14:38.1
|16.
|John Schneider
|M55-59
|0:29:36.7
|0:04:16.3
|2:38:30.4
|0:05:08.4
|2:04:31.3
|5:22:03.3
|17.
|Ryan Dreyer
|M25-29
|0:27:51.5
|0:02:02.3
|2:58:38.2
|0:04:25.3
|1:50:36.7
|5:23:34.2
|18.
|Mark Griffitts
|M20-24
|0:46:31.3
|0:10:00.4
|2:56:42.0
|0:04:30.8
|1:30:39.0
|5:28:23.6
|19.
|Moss Fenberg
|M45-49
|0:37:02.4
|0:09:23.5
|2:42:53.2
|0:11:30.6
|1:49:10.0
|5:29:59.8
|20.
|Aaron Martens
|M45-49
|0:31:50.6
|0:07:37.1
|2:48:53.6
|0:04:53.8
|1:58:46.2
|5:32:01.4
|21.
|Matthew Klingensmith
|M35-39
|0:29:54.4
|0:09:23.3
|2:35:22.9
|0:02:31.4
|2:15:45.1
|5:32:57.3
|22.
|Matthew Babcock
|M45-49
|0:35:08.7
|0:05:03.6
|2:52:14.4
|0:02:42.8
|2:00:59.0
|5:36:08.6
|23.
|Jeffrey Rutter
|M35-39
|0:36:35.9
|0:05:32.1
|3:04:30.5
|0:04:37.9
|1:47:21.2
|5:38:37.7
|24.
|Bradley Martin
|M40-44
|0:38:47.4
|0:05:28.2
|2:47:57.1
|0:08:39.4
|1:58:23.2
|5:39:15.5
|25.
|John Rigsby
|M45-49
|0:27:10.5
|0:08:37.3
|2:59:20.0
|0:06:56.8
|1:57:11.0
|5:39:15.8
|26.
|Jefferson Arbuckle
|M45-49
|0:33:24.1
|0:02:57.3
|3:14:29.3
|0:06:10.7
|1:44:42.2
|5:41:43.7
|27.
|Griffin Miller
|M25-29
|0:30:03.4
|0:06:21.5
|3:09:00.0
|0:07:45.4
|1:48:35.9
|5:41:46.4
|28.
|Cade Berman
|First Timer Male
|0:43:23.9
|0:04:10.3
|3:33:03.3
|0:09:01.6
|1:13:02.8
|5:42:42.1
|29.
|Max Shier
|M45-49
|0:33:54.1
|0:05:10.8
|2:44:08.6
|0:05:03.9
|2:14:27.7
|5:42:45.2
|30.
|Kyle Markel
|M30-34
|0:36:29.6
|0:08:51.5
|2:49:54.3
|0:05:42.4
|2:01:59.3
|5:42:57.3
|31.
|Steve Inman
|M50-54
|0:38:06.6
|0:07:58.6
|2:45:26.0
|0:05:55.5
|2:05:59.4
|5:43:26.3
|32.
|Jason Surface
|M55-59
|0:38:12.9
|0:06:35.5
|2:52:57.4
|0:07:33.8
|2:00:19.2
|5:45:38.9
|33.
|Vinicius Pelissari
|M20-24
|0:26:50.8
|0:05:41.7
|3:08:30.0
|0:04:28.6
|2:04:53.7
|5:50:24.9
|34.
|Andrew Chernaik
|M50-54
|0:34:39.2
|0:06:19.5
|2:41:48.3
|0:06:28.5
|2:21:40.1
|5:50:55.9
|35.
|Rylan Russell
|M30-34
|0:34:37.7
|0:03:23.8
|3:10:24.3
|0:02:37.7
|1:59:58.9
|5:51:02.5
|36.
|Manuel Diaz
|M45-49
|0:31:58.4
|0:05:05.3
|3:04:48.8
|0:04:17.2
|2:05:27.3
|5:51:37.2
|37.
|Michael Klein
|M55-59
|0:35:46.2
|0:06:44.4
|3:05:45.4
|0:03:02.1
|2:02:21.3
|5:53:39.6
|38.
|Mike Scrudato
|M20-24
|0:40:47.8
|0:04:48.2
|2:57:59.3
|0:03:17.7
|2:06:49.2
|5:53:42.4
|39.
|Tom Foster
|M50-54
|0:35:29.2
|0:06:14.3
|2:56:26.7
|0:06:45.2
|2:09:10.8
|5:54:06.3
|40.
|Blake Cataldo
|M30-34
|0:36:18.6
|0:05:13.2
|3:00:12.5
|0:02:43.9
|2:14:42.7
|5:59:11.1
|41.
|Matthew Michels
|Clydesdale
|0:33:47.6
|0:04:04.6
|3:06:05.2
|0:05:09.2
|2:12:20.3
|6:01:27.2
|42.
|Eric Peary
|First Timer Male
|0:42:22.5
|0:03:33.5
|3:15:49.4
|0:03:35.0
|1:56:13.5
|6:01:34.1
|43.
|Jonathan Musgrave
|First Timer Male
|0:33:34.5
|0:05:58.6
|3:13:54.7
|0:05:24.5
|2:03:37.6
|6:02:30.1
|44.
|Victor Lopes
|M30-34
|0:39:20.0
|0:08:06.4
|2:52:38.7
|0:08:12.8
|2:18:33.6
|6:06:51.7
|45.
|Jacob Fenberg
|M15-19
|0:38:51.5
|0:11:12.4
|3:05:27.4
|0:09:16.9
|2:02:27.4
|6:07:15.7
|46.
|Jason Amato
|M45-49
|0:37:05.1
|0:03:49.3
|2:59:23.1
|0:04:45.6
|2:24:44.8
|6:09:48.1
|47.
|Peter Lillie
|M35-39
|0:43:39.4
|0:06:13.9
|2:58:17.1
|0:11:28.8
|2:12:43.6
|6:12:23.1
|48.
|Daniel Schmerge
|First Timer Male
|0:56:28.7
|0:07:22.3
|3:11:53.6
|0:10:20.1
|1:47:02.9
|6:13:07.8
|49.
|Paul Griffin
|First Timer Male
|0:38:26.6
|0:09:55.9
|3:18:13.2
|0:09:51.2
|1:58:12.9
|6:14:40.0
|50.
|Scott Jones
|M35-39
|0:28:26.0
|0:02:21.9
|3:12:35.4
|0:02:56.0
|2:29:36.9
|6:15:56.3
|51.
|Matt Watson
|M50-54
|0:37:12.1
|0:07:33.3
|3:06:48.8
|0:06:09.1
|2:20:19.6
|6:18:03.2
|52.
|Max Cavanaugh
|M40-44
|0:37:46.6
|0:06:55.0
|3:05:56.3
|0:05:23.0
|2:22:02.3
|6:18:03.3
|53.
|Paul Millradt
|M55-59
|0:35:41.4
|0:04:07.1
|2:51:36.5
|0:04:29.6
|2:43:25.2
|6:19:20.0
|54.
|David Rhodes
|M45-49
|0:35:14.9
|0:08:34.3
|3:12:52.7
|0:09:44.7
|2:13:34.7
|6:20:01.5
|55.
|Graham Kaiser
|M40-44
|0:32:57.8
|0:06:32.5
|3:07:52.8
|0:06:09.4
|2:27:30.1
|6:21:02.8
|56.
|Dan Sonnesyn
|M55-59
|0:35:53.2
|0:11:39.7
|3:10:17.8
|0:07:57.2
|2:17:14.1
|6:23:02.2
|57.
|Stan Witkowski
|M45-49
|0:36:49.7
|0:05:06.7
|3:13:29.4
|0:07:09.4
|2:21:11.9
|6:23:47.3
|58.
|Gary Deaguero
|M30-34
|0:30:17.3
|0:06:47.7
|3:29:19.4
|0:07:33.2
|2:13:37.7
|6:27:35.5
|59.
|Patrick Kenny
|First Timer Male
|0:36:43.3
|0:12:52.6
|3:21:14.5
|0:10:24.6
|2:06:32.0
|6:27:47.2
|60.
|Wayne Wallace
|M65-69
|0:36:19.3
|0:04:41.2
|3:29:44.5
|0:05:14.1
|2:15:09.6
|6:31:08.9
|61.
|Justin Brown
|M45-49
|0:39:45.0
|0:11:42.5
|3:24:55.6
|0:06:10.7
|2:08:57.7
|6:31:31.7
|62.
|Paul Fread
|M45-49
|0:37:34.4
|0:07:47.3
|3:23:57.6
|0:04:43.8
|2:18:12.2
|6:32:15.5
|63.
|Steve Breeds
|M35-39
|0:41:58.3
|0:03:47.0
|3:16:12.2
|0:05:26.7
|2:27:45.3
|6:35:09.7
|64.
|Kevin Rens
|M55-59
|0:40:27.8
|0:06:59.5
|3:13:40.2
|0:04:51.9
|2:30:37.8
|6:36:37.3
|65.
|Craig Chaikin
|M40-44
|0:46:30.4
|0:06:28.8
|3:19:57.1
|0:06:25.2
|2:18:02.3
|6:37:24.1
|66.
|Stephen Shumway
|M60-64
|0:38:18.5
|0:09:47.0
|3:05:19.2
|0:05:01.0
|2:41:55.4
|6:40:21.2
|67.
|Joshua Manning
|M35-39
|0:34:44.8
|0:08:47.4
|3:09:38.5
|0:06:23.6
|2:42:09.0
|6:41:43.4
|68.
|Rohit Shrestha
|M50-54
|0:49:01.3
|0:06:13.6
|3:23:53.2
|0:08:00.5
|2:15:28.2
|6:42:37.0
|69.
|Mat Howerton
|M45-49
|0:37:13.5
|0:07:38.7
|3:31:48.7
|0:06:21.7
|2:21:43.8
|6:44:46.7
|70.
|Kurt Fuhrman
|M55-59
|0:39:25.1
|0:10:57.1
|3:16:47.9
|0:07:50.8
|2:30:18.8
|6:45:19.9
|71.
|Danny Shea
|M60-64
|0:41:36.1
|0:07:44.9
|3:21:54.4
|0:07:33.2
|2:31:34.8
|6:50:23.7
|72.
|Brian Darst
|Clydesdale
|0:34:45.8
|0:04:28.7
|3:21:05.6
|0:08:20.1
|2:42:18.6
|6:50:59.1
|73.
|Daniel Ambruso
|M45-49
|0:32:09.3
|0:09:38.0
|3:27:05.8
|0:06:28.9
|2:37:25.3
|6:52:47.4
|74.
|Ryan Miller
|First Timer Male
|0:46:27.2
|0:06:13.0
|3:25:04.3
|0:03:09.1
|2:32:07.1
|6:53:00.8
|75.
|William Zimsky
|M65-69
|0:35:21.8
|0:09:35.3
|3:19:51.7
|0:10:01.0
|2:42:15.9
|6:57:05.9
|76.
|Robert Belter
|M20-24
|0:44:06.3
|0:06:00.0
|3:28:35.1
|0:02:07.6
|2:37:09.9
|6:57:59.1
|77.
|Allan Capper
|Clydesdale
|0:39:15.7
|0:06:07.0
|3:02:46.6
|0:05:50.1
|3:07:38.0
|7:01:37.5
|78.
|Samuel Meeks
|Clydesdale
|0:34:25.0
|0:09:49.0
|3:19:39.0
|0:05:34.2
|2:57:51.3
|7:07:18.7
|79.
|Peter Coleman
|M25-29
|0:40:27.4
|0:04:14.7
|3:59:34.9
|0:10:57.3
|2:15:36.5
|7:10:50.9
|80.
|Joe Preis
|First Timer Male
|0:42:53.1
|0:07:55.6
|3:32:27.1
|0:06:01.1
|2:53:29.0
|7:22:46.1
|81.
|Steven Halterman
|M55-59
|0:45:44.2
|0:13:14.9
|3:17:46.0
|0:08:29.0
|3:05:42.6
|7:30:56.9
|82.
|Jeffrey Bryan
|M50-54
|0:44:27.0
|0:06:26.9
|3:28:43.8
|0:13:47.3
|3:06:27.6
|7:39:52.7
|83.
|Charles Hescheles
|M60-64
|0:35:23.7
|0:06:23.0
|3:48:14.9
|0:08:30.0
|3:13:20.5
|7:51:52.4
|84.
|Joshua Hook
|First Timer Male
|0:46:26.6
|0:05:32.9
|4:00:18.0
|0:11:38.9
|2:48:44.7
|7:52:41.3
|85.
|Frank Forelle
|First Timer Male
|0:53:31.9
|0:07:54.1
|4:13:58.7
|0:08:28.9
|2:56:15.4
|8:20:09.3
|86.
|Andy Tuthill
|Clydesdale
|1:05:59.0
|0:09:16.1
|3:34:24.4
|0:07:19.4
|3:33:46.2
|8:30:45.4