Rainy Weather Didn’t Deter Athletes at Harvest Moon Long Course Triathlon

| By

On a cool, rainy morning at Boulder Reservoir, a few hundred hardy athletes competed in the Harvest Moon Long Course Triathlon, which also featured a duathlon and aquabike. The triathlon started with a 1.2-mile swim in the reservoir before athletes mounted their bikes for a two-lap bike course that covered 56 miles on the roads of Boulder County and then finished with a 13.1-mile run on the reservoir roads.

In the triathlon, Ali O’Donnell claimed first overall for the women, while Luke Davis clinched the men’s race. In the duathlon, Anna Bondow won the women’s race, while Justin Mendoza took the men’s. And in the aquabike, Mary Hoftiezer won the women’s race, while Kevin Smith took the men’s.

Long Course Triathlon Women Finishers

PlaceNameDivSwimT1BikeT2RunFinish
1.Ali O’DonnellElite Female0:27:01.90:02:24.52:40:00.90:04:36.21:44:58.64:59:02.4
2.Nicki Leo (2nd Overall Female)F45-490:30:27.10:03:16.22:44:49.40:03:36.81:47:21.65:09:31.2
3.Caroline Young (3rd Overall Female)F30-340:28:51.50:03:33.62:44:57.90:04:38.61:54:53.15:16:54.8
4.Ansley QueenF20-240:34:05.40:06:41.92:56:54.90:03:18.31:39:42.65:20:43.3
5.Catie CaywoodF45-490:28:53.80:06:36.32:55:09.40:07:02.91:50:22.55:28:05.1
6.Amy RobelF40-440:29:01.00:03:32.23:02:23.00:03:16.81:54:34.15:32:47.2
7.Season LaneF40-440:36:09.80:02:39.33:03:32.90:02:23.91:49:09.65:33:55.6
8.Emily PincusElite Female0:24:12.20:03:16.33:15:29.40:02:32.71:55:42.55:41:13.2
9.Anabella PalmerF20-240:32:05.30:05:04.32:52:19.60:04:24.32:07:45.15:41:38.8
10.Beth August-AbbottF45-490:34:49.30:07:42.53:08:37.1  5:41:45.5
11.Skye NilesF35-390:33:49.30:04:50.23:11:39.00:03:18.11:53:22.95:46:59.7
12.Brooke MartenF25-290:28:00.80:04:14.23:13:02.70:05:42.21:59:05.85:50:05.8
13.Kate SowderF35-390:38:22.10:08:16.32:54:33.90:04:32.92:05:33.05:51:18.5
14.Shelby StubbsF20-240:36:15.50:09:46.03:03:25.10:06:37.01:55:19.05:51:22.9
15.Alice IsomF40-440:40:02.60:05:05.33:15:23.50:02:46.91:51:02.15:54:20.5
16.Willa DworschackF25-290:42:16.20:04:48.63:13:14.80:02:46.31:54:49.75:57:55.9
17.Kayla RhodesF35-390:35:29.30:03:26.03:21:31.30:04:04.21:56:43.16:01:14.2
18.Mary FenbergF20-240:40:05.50:08:46.33:03:18.40:06:37.82:03:48.36:02:36.4
19.Amanda BallardF20-240:18:26.40:04:22.13:21:53.50:04:05.42:16:33.66:05:21.1
20.Jessica HauschulzF40-440:33:48.10:04:52.52:58:35.70:05:07.12:25:36.06:07:59.7
21.Deborah GertnerF35-390:40:06.70:05:58.23:10:28.00:03:29.42:11:47.16:11:49.6
22.Tamra FenbergF45-490:45:22.70:09:47.93:03:52.60:07:28.82:06:03.36:12:35.6
23.Shaunda HarendtF40-440:38:34.80:08:58.43:09:16.30:06:10.62:10:00.96:13:01.3
24.Rachel HillsFirst Timer Female0:36:00.30:06:24.23:15:53.20:11:56.02:04:34.56:14:48.4
25.Deborah BredaF30-340:37:03.10:03:28.13:20:49.60:02:54.32:13:20.06:17:35.3
26.Christin CrosbyF40-440:43:40.00:13:56.23:08:12.70:03:40.12:13:55.36:23:24.7
27.Jessica CurratF35-390:31:45.90:10:26.53:16:16.80:07:50.32:17:26.66:23:46.3
28.Karen SantiagoF35-390:56:28.50:03:09.63:13:17.10:04:43.92:07:52.26:25:31.4
29.Ali SingerF30-340:47:42.30:03:44.33:08:25.60:04:37.82:23:58.66:28:28.8
30.Masumi YoneyamaF45-490:39:45.50:05:21.43:05:57.30:05:27.62:33:27.56:29:59.5
31.Betsy FrickF60-640:42:47.00:04:34.33:15:22.90:02:49.82:25:10.66:30:44.8
32.Abbey PetersonF30-340:29:19.70:07:09.23:24:43.60:08:34.62:22:44.26:32:31.6
33.Stephanie CarawayF45-490:39:57.20:07:27.83:29:23.40:06:59.62:13:02.76:36:50.9
34.Amanda ChamberlainF25-290:39:51.50:05:08.03:43:27.10:06:59.42:05:25.76:40:51.9
35.Lexi PolmearF25-290:38:42.60:04:23.03:21:13.00:03:49.72:32:50.56:40:59.0
36.Allison RidenourF40-440:36:02.00:08:23.83:39:04.70:04:30.32:19:59.26:48:00.2
37.Jessica KruichakF30-340:42:30.70:05:36.53:53:27.20:07:25.31:59:08.96:48:08.8
38.Kristin McLaurin – LittleF50-540:41:59.10:09:47.93:29:38.30:05:22.52:25:57.86:52:45.8
39.Laura LandauerF50-540:38:05.90:06:07.23:16:50.60:09:06.32:44:33.36:54:43.5
40.Ally BernsteinF40-440:40:49.20:05:46.63:31:29.90:08:51.82:37:13.97:04:11.5
41.Chloe KnocheAthena0:35:12.30:09:40.83:25:55.10:06:17.32:49:44.67:06:50.3
42.Marissa FerreiraF35-390:55:16.30:06:55.33:31:08.50:07:08.52:26:45.47:07:14.3
43.Tasha VanmarterFirst Timer Female0:51:31.70:13:29.53:26:16.90:12:16.62:25:27.77:09:02.6
44.Sarah PrinceF20-240:34:46.50:09:23.73:33:58.90:05:43.02:48:25.57:12:17.8
45.Callie MillerF25-290:38:02.40:07:11.73:38:58.80:06:05.32:43:59.87:14:18.2
46.Beverly deSaules 0:39:45.40:08:29.63:19:18.80:04:36.53:03:48.67:15:59.2
47.Jacqueline RichardsonF35-390:41:39.60:07:18.73:39:11.60:03:01.22:46:10.57:17:21.8
48.Katie JenkinsF40-440:34:01.90:09:42.53:49:10.90:05:49.22:46:51.37:25:36.0
49.Dana PetersenF50-540:54:34.40:07:25.83:22:04.80:05:36.92:56:37.37:26:19.4
50.Belinda JellisonF50-540:44:38.00:06:29.23:39:05.50:06:39.53:03:14.67:40:07.0
51.Deborah VossF40-440:40:11.00:08:24.34:02:21.40:10:43.42:44:39.67:46:20.0
52.Jessica PlantenbergFirst Timer Female0:45:16.50:06:19.64:21:23.70:07:39.52:28:55.77:49:35.3
53.Elizabeth YoungF40-440:39:31.20:20:56.33:46:21.8  7:52:50.8
54.Meredith RinglerF70-741:25:47.20:00:59.23:21:50.1  7:58:07.4
55.Kathryn FairF35-390:30:29.10:07:15.23:53:37.20:10:11.33:23:32.28:05:05.3
56.Rachelle SchluepAthena0:50:15.90:06:56.73:49:45.30:11:14.13:27:14.78:25:26.9
57.Donna MilesAthena1:01:27.50:07:01.83:53:46.60:04:58.33:28:38.58:35:52.9
DNFKarine LopezF35-390:39:09.5    6:53:51.1

Long Course Triathlon Men Finishers

PlaceNameDivSwimT1BikeT2RunFinish
1.Luke DavisElite Male0:26:44.60:03:31.02:22:42.40:03:34.21:25:27.64:21:59.9
2.Anders Christofferson (2nd Overall Male)M35-390:27:16.10:03:08.72:29:37.10:02:03.51:28:30.24:30:35.8
3.Kevin Romczak (3rd Overall Male) 0:28:14.50:02:38.22:24:47.00:02:20.31:33:15.34:31:15.5
4.Colton SorrellsM20-240:30:09.80:04:26.92:22:29.90:02:37.01:34:39.24:34:23.0
5.Benjamin RandallElite Male0:30:18.00:02:12.22:43:40.40:01:58.81:22:46.04:40:55.5
6.Alexandre PelletierM25-290:27:21.50:04:14.12:33:21.10:05:55.91:37:00.94:47:53.6
7.Andrew BrownleeM25-290:27:24.80:06:11.72:26:35.70:03:48.91:44:30.74:48:32.1
8.John EstesM35-390:28:22.20:05:44.42:36:05.50:06:02.21:40:28.64:56:43.1
9.Mark WilliamsM40-440:31:01.70:02:41.82:35:16.90:02:45.31:45:22.24:57:08.1
10.Jason GeorgeM60-640:32:27.30:06:06.42:33:57.30:06:22.61:41:01.64:59:55.4
11.Aaron ArthurM25-290:28:31.70:04:24.22:50:36.10:05:14.91:37:04.55:05:51.7
12.Niels OomkesM50-540:34:25.70:03:38.02:37:32.30:03:55.31:46:25.25:05:56.7
13.Ryan TurbyfillM40-440:29:35.70:07:53.22:48:16.60:03:09.41:44:23.65:13:18.8
14.Alex RubilarM30-340:31:46.50:04:06.22:43:36.60:02:26.81:51:26.85:13:23.1
15.Jeremy TremblyM50-540:34:11.00:05:19.62:45:17.90:07:08.91:42:40.65:14:38.1
16.John SchneiderM55-590:29:36.70:04:16.32:38:30.40:05:08.42:04:31.35:22:03.3
17.Ryan DreyerM25-290:27:51.50:02:02.32:58:38.20:04:25.31:50:36.75:23:34.2
18.Mark GriffittsM20-240:46:31.30:10:00.42:56:42.00:04:30.81:30:39.05:28:23.6
19.Moss FenbergM45-490:37:02.40:09:23.52:42:53.20:11:30.61:49:10.05:29:59.8
20.Aaron MartensM45-490:31:50.60:07:37.12:48:53.60:04:53.81:58:46.25:32:01.4
21.Matthew KlingensmithM35-390:29:54.40:09:23.32:35:22.90:02:31.42:15:45.15:32:57.3
22.Matthew BabcockM45-490:35:08.70:05:03.62:52:14.40:02:42.82:00:59.05:36:08.6
23.Jeffrey RutterM35-390:36:35.90:05:32.13:04:30.50:04:37.91:47:21.25:38:37.7
24.Bradley MartinM40-440:38:47.40:05:28.22:47:57.10:08:39.41:58:23.25:39:15.5
25.John RigsbyM45-490:27:10.50:08:37.32:59:20.00:06:56.81:57:11.05:39:15.8
26.Jefferson ArbuckleM45-490:33:24.10:02:57.33:14:29.30:06:10.71:44:42.25:41:43.7
27.Griffin MillerM25-290:30:03.40:06:21.53:09:00.00:07:45.41:48:35.95:41:46.4
28.Cade BermanFirst Timer Male0:43:23.90:04:10.33:33:03.30:09:01.61:13:02.85:42:42.1
29.Max ShierM45-490:33:54.10:05:10.82:44:08.60:05:03.92:14:27.75:42:45.2
30.Kyle MarkelM30-340:36:29.60:08:51.52:49:54.30:05:42.42:01:59.35:42:57.3
31.Steve InmanM50-540:38:06.60:07:58.62:45:26.00:05:55.52:05:59.45:43:26.3
32.Jason SurfaceM55-590:38:12.90:06:35.52:52:57.40:07:33.82:00:19.25:45:38.9
33.Vinicius PelissariM20-240:26:50.80:05:41.73:08:30.00:04:28.62:04:53.75:50:24.9
34.Andrew ChernaikM50-540:34:39.20:06:19.52:41:48.30:06:28.52:21:40.15:50:55.9
35.Rylan RussellM30-340:34:37.70:03:23.83:10:24.30:02:37.71:59:58.95:51:02.5
36.Manuel DiazM45-490:31:58.40:05:05.33:04:48.80:04:17.22:05:27.35:51:37.2
37.Michael KleinM55-590:35:46.20:06:44.43:05:45.40:03:02.12:02:21.35:53:39.6
38.Mike ScrudatoM20-240:40:47.80:04:48.22:57:59.30:03:17.72:06:49.25:53:42.4
39.Tom FosterM50-540:35:29.20:06:14.32:56:26.70:06:45.22:09:10.85:54:06.3
40.Blake CataldoM30-340:36:18.60:05:13.23:00:12.50:02:43.92:14:42.75:59:11.1
41.Matthew MichelsClydesdale0:33:47.60:04:04.63:06:05.20:05:09.22:12:20.36:01:27.2
42.Eric PearyFirst Timer Male0:42:22.50:03:33.53:15:49.40:03:35.01:56:13.56:01:34.1
43.Jonathan MusgraveFirst Timer Male0:33:34.50:05:58.63:13:54.70:05:24.52:03:37.66:02:30.1
44.Victor LopesM30-340:39:20.00:08:06.42:52:38.70:08:12.82:18:33.66:06:51.7
45.Jacob FenbergM15-190:38:51.50:11:12.43:05:27.40:09:16.92:02:27.46:07:15.7
46.Jason AmatoM45-490:37:05.10:03:49.32:59:23.10:04:45.62:24:44.86:09:48.1
47.Peter LillieM35-390:43:39.40:06:13.92:58:17.10:11:28.82:12:43.66:12:23.1
48.Daniel SchmergeFirst Timer Male0:56:28.70:07:22.33:11:53.60:10:20.11:47:02.96:13:07.8
49.Paul GriffinFirst Timer Male0:38:26.60:09:55.93:18:13.20:09:51.21:58:12.96:14:40.0
50.Scott JonesM35-390:28:26.00:02:21.93:12:35.40:02:56.02:29:36.96:15:56.3
51.Matt WatsonM50-540:37:12.10:07:33.33:06:48.80:06:09.12:20:19.66:18:03.2
52.Max CavanaughM40-440:37:46.60:06:55.03:05:56.30:05:23.02:22:02.36:18:03.3
53.Paul MillradtM55-590:35:41.40:04:07.12:51:36.50:04:29.62:43:25.26:19:20.0
54.David RhodesM45-490:35:14.90:08:34.33:12:52.70:09:44.72:13:34.76:20:01.5
55.Graham KaiserM40-440:32:57.80:06:32.53:07:52.80:06:09.42:27:30.16:21:02.8
56.Dan SonnesynM55-590:35:53.20:11:39.73:10:17.80:07:57.22:17:14.16:23:02.2
57.Stan WitkowskiM45-490:36:49.70:05:06.73:13:29.40:07:09.42:21:11.96:23:47.3
58.Gary DeagueroM30-340:30:17.30:06:47.73:29:19.40:07:33.22:13:37.76:27:35.5
59.Patrick KennyFirst Timer Male0:36:43.30:12:52.63:21:14.50:10:24.62:06:32.06:27:47.2
60.Wayne WallaceM65-690:36:19.30:04:41.23:29:44.50:05:14.12:15:09.66:31:08.9
61.Justin BrownM45-490:39:45.00:11:42.53:24:55.60:06:10.72:08:57.76:31:31.7
62.Paul FreadM45-490:37:34.40:07:47.33:23:57.60:04:43.82:18:12.26:32:15.5
63.Steve BreedsM35-390:41:58.30:03:47.03:16:12.20:05:26.72:27:45.36:35:09.7
64.Kevin RensM55-590:40:27.80:06:59.53:13:40.20:04:51.92:30:37.86:36:37.3
65.Craig ChaikinM40-440:46:30.40:06:28.83:19:57.10:06:25.22:18:02.36:37:24.1
66.Stephen ShumwayM60-640:38:18.50:09:47.03:05:19.20:05:01.02:41:55.46:40:21.2
67.Joshua ManningM35-390:34:44.80:08:47.43:09:38.50:06:23.62:42:09.06:41:43.4
68.Rohit ShresthaM50-540:49:01.30:06:13.63:23:53.20:08:00.52:15:28.26:42:37.0
69.Mat HowertonM45-490:37:13.50:07:38.73:31:48.70:06:21.72:21:43.86:44:46.7
70.Kurt FuhrmanM55-590:39:25.10:10:57.13:16:47.90:07:50.82:30:18.86:45:19.9
71.Danny SheaM60-640:41:36.10:07:44.93:21:54.40:07:33.22:31:34.86:50:23.7
72.Brian DarstClydesdale0:34:45.80:04:28.73:21:05.60:08:20.12:42:18.66:50:59.1
73.Daniel AmbrusoM45-490:32:09.30:09:38.03:27:05.80:06:28.92:37:25.36:52:47.4
74.Ryan MillerFirst Timer Male0:46:27.20:06:13.03:25:04.30:03:09.12:32:07.16:53:00.8
75.William ZimskyM65-690:35:21.80:09:35.33:19:51.70:10:01.02:42:15.96:57:05.9
76.Robert BelterM20-240:44:06.30:06:00.03:28:35.10:02:07.62:37:09.96:57:59.1
77.Allan CapperClydesdale0:39:15.70:06:07.03:02:46.60:05:50.13:07:38.07:01:37.5
78.Samuel MeeksClydesdale0:34:25.00:09:49.03:19:39.00:05:34.22:57:51.37:07:18.7
79.Peter ColemanM25-290:40:27.40:04:14.73:59:34.90:10:57.32:15:36.57:10:50.9
80.Joe PreisFirst Timer Male0:42:53.10:07:55.63:32:27.10:06:01.12:53:29.07:22:46.1
81.Steven HaltermanM55-590:45:44.20:13:14.93:17:46.00:08:29.03:05:42.67:30:56.9
82.Jeffrey BryanM50-540:44:27.00:06:26.93:28:43.80:13:47.33:06:27.67:39:52.7
83.Charles HeschelesM60-640:35:23.70:06:23.03:48:14.90:08:30.03:13:20.57:51:52.4
84.Joshua HookFirst Timer Male0:46:26.60:05:32.94:00:18.00:11:38.92:48:44.77:52:41.3
85.Frank ForelleFirst Timer Male0:53:31.90:07:54.14:13:58.70:08:28.92:56:15.48:20:09.3
86.Andy TuthillClydesdale1:05:59.00:09:16.13:34:24.40:07:19.43:33:46.28:30:45.4

Full Results

