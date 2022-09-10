Rainy Weather Didn’t Deter Athletes at Harvest Moon Long Course Triathlon

On a cool, rainy morning at Boulder Reservoir, a few hundred hardy athletes competed in the Harvest Moon Long Course Triathlon, which also featured a duathlon and aquabike. The triathlon started with a 1.2-mile swim in the reservoir before athletes mounted their bikes for a two-lap bike course that covered 56 miles on the roads of Boulder County and then finished with a 13.1-mile run on the reservoir roads.

In the triathlon, Ali O’Donnell claimed first overall for the women, while Luke Davis clinched the men’s race. In the duathlon, Anna Bondow won the women’s race, while Justin Mendoza took the men’s. And in the aquabike, Mary Hoftiezer won the women’s race, while Kevin Smith took the men’s.

Long Course Triathlon Women Finishers

Place Name Div Swim T1 Bike T2 Run Finish 1. Ali O’Donnell Elite Female 0:27:01.9 0:02:24.5 2:40:00.9 0:04:36.2 1:44:58.6 4:59:02.4 2. Nicki Leo (2nd Overall Female) F45-49 0:30:27.1 0:03:16.2 2:44:49.4 0:03:36.8 1:47:21.6 5:09:31.2 3. Caroline Young (3rd Overall Female) F30-34 0:28:51.5 0:03:33.6 2:44:57.9 0:04:38.6 1:54:53.1 5:16:54.8 4. Ansley Queen F20-24 0:34:05.4 0:06:41.9 2:56:54.9 0:03:18.3 1:39:42.6 5:20:43.3 5. Catie Caywood F45-49 0:28:53.8 0:06:36.3 2:55:09.4 0:07:02.9 1:50:22.5 5:28:05.1 6. Amy Robel F40-44 0:29:01.0 0:03:32.2 3:02:23.0 0:03:16.8 1:54:34.1 5:32:47.2 7. Season Lane F40-44 0:36:09.8 0:02:39.3 3:03:32.9 0:02:23.9 1:49:09.6 5:33:55.6 8. Emily Pincus Elite Female 0:24:12.2 0:03:16.3 3:15:29.4 0:02:32.7 1:55:42.5 5:41:13.2 9. Anabella Palmer F20-24 0:32:05.3 0:05:04.3 2:52:19.6 0:04:24.3 2:07:45.1 5:41:38.8 10. Beth August-Abbott F45-49 0:34:49.3 0:07:42.5 3:08:37.1 5:41:45.5 11. Skye Niles F35-39 0:33:49.3 0:04:50.2 3:11:39.0 0:03:18.1 1:53:22.9 5:46:59.7 12. Brooke Marten F25-29 0:28:00.8 0:04:14.2 3:13:02.7 0:05:42.2 1:59:05.8 5:50:05.8 13. Kate Sowder F35-39 0:38:22.1 0:08:16.3 2:54:33.9 0:04:32.9 2:05:33.0 5:51:18.5 14. Shelby Stubbs F20-24 0:36:15.5 0:09:46.0 3:03:25.1 0:06:37.0 1:55:19.0 5:51:22.9 15. Alice Isom F40-44 0:40:02.6 0:05:05.3 3:15:23.5 0:02:46.9 1:51:02.1 5:54:20.5 16. Willa Dworschack F25-29 0:42:16.2 0:04:48.6 3:13:14.8 0:02:46.3 1:54:49.7 5:57:55.9 17. Kayla Rhodes F35-39 0:35:29.3 0:03:26.0 3:21:31.3 0:04:04.2 1:56:43.1 6:01:14.2 18. Mary Fenberg F20-24 0:40:05.5 0:08:46.3 3:03:18.4 0:06:37.8 2:03:48.3 6:02:36.4 19. Amanda Ballard F20-24 0:18:26.4 0:04:22.1 3:21:53.5 0:04:05.4 2:16:33.6 6:05:21.1 20. Jessica Hauschulz F40-44 0:33:48.1 0:04:52.5 2:58:35.7 0:05:07.1 2:25:36.0 6:07:59.7 21. Deborah Gertner F35-39 0:40:06.7 0:05:58.2 3:10:28.0 0:03:29.4 2:11:47.1 6:11:49.6 22. Tamra Fenberg F45-49 0:45:22.7 0:09:47.9 3:03:52.6 0:07:28.8 2:06:03.3 6:12:35.6 23. Shaunda Harendt F40-44 0:38:34.8 0:08:58.4 3:09:16.3 0:06:10.6 2:10:00.9 6:13:01.3 24. Rachel Hills First Timer Female 0:36:00.3 0:06:24.2 3:15:53.2 0:11:56.0 2:04:34.5 6:14:48.4 25. Deborah Breda F30-34 0:37:03.1 0:03:28.1 3:20:49.6 0:02:54.3 2:13:20.0 6:17:35.3 26. Christin Crosby F40-44 0:43:40.0 0:13:56.2 3:08:12.7 0:03:40.1 2:13:55.3 6:23:24.7 27. Jessica Currat F35-39 0:31:45.9 0:10:26.5 3:16:16.8 0:07:50.3 2:17:26.6 6:23:46.3 28. Karen Santiago F35-39 0:56:28.5 0:03:09.6 3:13:17.1 0:04:43.9 2:07:52.2 6:25:31.4 29. Ali Singer F30-34 0:47:42.3 0:03:44.3 3:08:25.6 0:04:37.8 2:23:58.6 6:28:28.8 30. Masumi Yoneyama F45-49 0:39:45.5 0:05:21.4 3:05:57.3 0:05:27.6 2:33:27.5 6:29:59.5 31. Betsy Frick F60-64 0:42:47.0 0:04:34.3 3:15:22.9 0:02:49.8 2:25:10.6 6:30:44.8 32. Abbey Peterson F30-34 0:29:19.7 0:07:09.2 3:24:43.6 0:08:34.6 2:22:44.2 6:32:31.6 33. Stephanie Caraway F45-49 0:39:57.2 0:07:27.8 3:29:23.4 0:06:59.6 2:13:02.7 6:36:50.9 34. Amanda Chamberlain F25-29 0:39:51.5 0:05:08.0 3:43:27.1 0:06:59.4 2:05:25.7 6:40:51.9 35. Lexi Polmear F25-29 0:38:42.6 0:04:23.0 3:21:13.0 0:03:49.7 2:32:50.5 6:40:59.0 36. Allison Ridenour F40-44 0:36:02.0 0:08:23.8 3:39:04.7 0:04:30.3 2:19:59.2 6:48:00.2 37. Jessica Kruichak F30-34 0:42:30.7 0:05:36.5 3:53:27.2 0:07:25.3 1:59:08.9 6:48:08.8 38. Kristin McLaurin – Little F50-54 0:41:59.1 0:09:47.9 3:29:38.3 0:05:22.5 2:25:57.8 6:52:45.8 39. Laura Landauer F50-54 0:38:05.9 0:06:07.2 3:16:50.6 0:09:06.3 2:44:33.3 6:54:43.5 40. Ally Bernstein F40-44 0:40:49.2 0:05:46.6 3:31:29.9 0:08:51.8 2:37:13.9 7:04:11.5 41. Chloe Knoche Athena 0:35:12.3 0:09:40.8 3:25:55.1 0:06:17.3 2:49:44.6 7:06:50.3 42. Marissa Ferreira F35-39 0:55:16.3 0:06:55.3 3:31:08.5 0:07:08.5 2:26:45.4 7:07:14.3 43. Tasha Vanmarter First Timer Female 0:51:31.7 0:13:29.5 3:26:16.9 0:12:16.6 2:25:27.7 7:09:02.6 44. Sarah Prince F20-24 0:34:46.5 0:09:23.7 3:33:58.9 0:05:43.0 2:48:25.5 7:12:17.8 45. Callie Miller F25-29 0:38:02.4 0:07:11.7 3:38:58.8 0:06:05.3 2:43:59.8 7:14:18.2 46. Beverly deSaules 0:39:45.4 0:08:29.6 3:19:18.8 0:04:36.5 3:03:48.6 7:15:59.2 47. Jacqueline Richardson F35-39 0:41:39.6 0:07:18.7 3:39:11.6 0:03:01.2 2:46:10.5 7:17:21.8 48. Katie Jenkins F40-44 0:34:01.9 0:09:42.5 3:49:10.9 0:05:49.2 2:46:51.3 7:25:36.0 49. Dana Petersen F50-54 0:54:34.4 0:07:25.8 3:22:04.8 0:05:36.9 2:56:37.3 7:26:19.4 50. Belinda Jellison F50-54 0:44:38.0 0:06:29.2 3:39:05.5 0:06:39.5 3:03:14.6 7:40:07.0 51. Deborah Voss F40-44 0:40:11.0 0:08:24.3 4:02:21.4 0:10:43.4 2:44:39.6 7:46:20.0 52. Jessica Plantenberg First Timer Female 0:45:16.5 0:06:19.6 4:21:23.7 0:07:39.5 2:28:55.7 7:49:35.3 53. Elizabeth Young F40-44 0:39:31.2 0:20:56.3 3:46:21.8 7:52:50.8 54. Meredith Ringler F70-74 1:25:47.2 0:00:59.2 3:21:50.1 7:58:07.4 55. Kathryn Fair F35-39 0:30:29.1 0:07:15.2 3:53:37.2 0:10:11.3 3:23:32.2 8:05:05.3 56. Rachelle Schluep Athena 0:50:15.9 0:06:56.7 3:49:45.3 0:11:14.1 3:27:14.7 8:25:26.9 57. Donna Miles Athena 1:01:27.5 0:07:01.8 3:53:46.6 0:04:58.3 3:28:38.5 8:35:52.9 DNF Karine Lopez F35-39 0:39:09.5 6:53:51.1

Long Course Triathlon Men Finishers

Place Name Div Swim T1 Bike T2 Run Finish 1. Luke Davis Elite Male 0:26:44.6 0:03:31.0 2:22:42.4 0:03:34.2 1:25:27.6 4:21:59.9 2. Anders Christofferson (2nd Overall Male) M35-39 0:27:16.1 0:03:08.7 2:29:37.1 0:02:03.5 1:28:30.2 4:30:35.8 3. Kevin Romczak (3rd Overall Male) 0:28:14.5 0:02:38.2 2:24:47.0 0:02:20.3 1:33:15.3 4:31:15.5 4. Colton Sorrells M20-24 0:30:09.8 0:04:26.9 2:22:29.9 0:02:37.0 1:34:39.2 4:34:23.0 5. Benjamin Randall Elite Male 0:30:18.0 0:02:12.2 2:43:40.4 0:01:58.8 1:22:46.0 4:40:55.5 6. Alexandre Pelletier M25-29 0:27:21.5 0:04:14.1 2:33:21.1 0:05:55.9 1:37:00.9 4:47:53.6 7. Andrew Brownlee M25-29 0:27:24.8 0:06:11.7 2:26:35.7 0:03:48.9 1:44:30.7 4:48:32.1 8. John Estes M35-39 0:28:22.2 0:05:44.4 2:36:05.5 0:06:02.2 1:40:28.6 4:56:43.1 9. Mark Williams M40-44 0:31:01.7 0:02:41.8 2:35:16.9 0:02:45.3 1:45:22.2 4:57:08.1 10. Jason George M60-64 0:32:27.3 0:06:06.4 2:33:57.3 0:06:22.6 1:41:01.6 4:59:55.4 11. Aaron Arthur M25-29 0:28:31.7 0:04:24.2 2:50:36.1 0:05:14.9 1:37:04.5 5:05:51.7 12. Niels Oomkes M50-54 0:34:25.7 0:03:38.0 2:37:32.3 0:03:55.3 1:46:25.2 5:05:56.7 13. Ryan Turbyfill M40-44 0:29:35.7 0:07:53.2 2:48:16.6 0:03:09.4 1:44:23.6 5:13:18.8 14. Alex Rubilar M30-34 0:31:46.5 0:04:06.2 2:43:36.6 0:02:26.8 1:51:26.8 5:13:23.1 15. Jeremy Trembly M50-54 0:34:11.0 0:05:19.6 2:45:17.9 0:07:08.9 1:42:40.6 5:14:38.1 16. John Schneider M55-59 0:29:36.7 0:04:16.3 2:38:30.4 0:05:08.4 2:04:31.3 5:22:03.3 17. Ryan Dreyer M25-29 0:27:51.5 0:02:02.3 2:58:38.2 0:04:25.3 1:50:36.7 5:23:34.2 18. Mark Griffitts M20-24 0:46:31.3 0:10:00.4 2:56:42.0 0:04:30.8 1:30:39.0 5:28:23.6 19. Moss Fenberg M45-49 0:37:02.4 0:09:23.5 2:42:53.2 0:11:30.6 1:49:10.0 5:29:59.8 20. Aaron Martens M45-49 0:31:50.6 0:07:37.1 2:48:53.6 0:04:53.8 1:58:46.2 5:32:01.4 21. Matthew Klingensmith M35-39 0:29:54.4 0:09:23.3 2:35:22.9 0:02:31.4 2:15:45.1 5:32:57.3 22. Matthew Babcock M45-49 0:35:08.7 0:05:03.6 2:52:14.4 0:02:42.8 2:00:59.0 5:36:08.6 23. Jeffrey Rutter M35-39 0:36:35.9 0:05:32.1 3:04:30.5 0:04:37.9 1:47:21.2 5:38:37.7 24. Bradley Martin M40-44 0:38:47.4 0:05:28.2 2:47:57.1 0:08:39.4 1:58:23.2 5:39:15.5 25. John Rigsby M45-49 0:27:10.5 0:08:37.3 2:59:20.0 0:06:56.8 1:57:11.0 5:39:15.8 26. Jefferson Arbuckle M45-49 0:33:24.1 0:02:57.3 3:14:29.3 0:06:10.7 1:44:42.2 5:41:43.7 27. Griffin Miller M25-29 0:30:03.4 0:06:21.5 3:09:00.0 0:07:45.4 1:48:35.9 5:41:46.4 28. Cade Berman First Timer Male 0:43:23.9 0:04:10.3 3:33:03.3 0:09:01.6 1:13:02.8 5:42:42.1 29. Max Shier M45-49 0:33:54.1 0:05:10.8 2:44:08.6 0:05:03.9 2:14:27.7 5:42:45.2 30. Kyle Markel M30-34 0:36:29.6 0:08:51.5 2:49:54.3 0:05:42.4 2:01:59.3 5:42:57.3 31. Steve Inman M50-54 0:38:06.6 0:07:58.6 2:45:26.0 0:05:55.5 2:05:59.4 5:43:26.3 32. Jason Surface M55-59 0:38:12.9 0:06:35.5 2:52:57.4 0:07:33.8 2:00:19.2 5:45:38.9 33. Vinicius Pelissari M20-24 0:26:50.8 0:05:41.7 3:08:30.0 0:04:28.6 2:04:53.7 5:50:24.9 34. Andrew Chernaik M50-54 0:34:39.2 0:06:19.5 2:41:48.3 0:06:28.5 2:21:40.1 5:50:55.9 35. Rylan Russell M30-34 0:34:37.7 0:03:23.8 3:10:24.3 0:02:37.7 1:59:58.9 5:51:02.5 36. Manuel Diaz M45-49 0:31:58.4 0:05:05.3 3:04:48.8 0:04:17.2 2:05:27.3 5:51:37.2 37. Michael Klein M55-59 0:35:46.2 0:06:44.4 3:05:45.4 0:03:02.1 2:02:21.3 5:53:39.6 38. Mike Scrudato M20-24 0:40:47.8 0:04:48.2 2:57:59.3 0:03:17.7 2:06:49.2 5:53:42.4 39. Tom Foster M50-54 0:35:29.2 0:06:14.3 2:56:26.7 0:06:45.2 2:09:10.8 5:54:06.3 40. Blake Cataldo M30-34 0:36:18.6 0:05:13.2 3:00:12.5 0:02:43.9 2:14:42.7 5:59:11.1 41. Matthew Michels Clydesdale 0:33:47.6 0:04:04.6 3:06:05.2 0:05:09.2 2:12:20.3 6:01:27.2 42. Eric Peary First Timer Male 0:42:22.5 0:03:33.5 3:15:49.4 0:03:35.0 1:56:13.5 6:01:34.1 43. Jonathan Musgrave First Timer Male 0:33:34.5 0:05:58.6 3:13:54.7 0:05:24.5 2:03:37.6 6:02:30.1 44. Victor Lopes M30-34 0:39:20.0 0:08:06.4 2:52:38.7 0:08:12.8 2:18:33.6 6:06:51.7 45. Jacob Fenberg M15-19 0:38:51.5 0:11:12.4 3:05:27.4 0:09:16.9 2:02:27.4 6:07:15.7 46. Jason Amato M45-49 0:37:05.1 0:03:49.3 2:59:23.1 0:04:45.6 2:24:44.8 6:09:48.1 47. Peter Lillie M35-39 0:43:39.4 0:06:13.9 2:58:17.1 0:11:28.8 2:12:43.6 6:12:23.1 48. Daniel Schmerge First Timer Male 0:56:28.7 0:07:22.3 3:11:53.6 0:10:20.1 1:47:02.9 6:13:07.8 49. Paul Griffin First Timer Male 0:38:26.6 0:09:55.9 3:18:13.2 0:09:51.2 1:58:12.9 6:14:40.0 50. Scott Jones M35-39 0:28:26.0 0:02:21.9 3:12:35.4 0:02:56.0 2:29:36.9 6:15:56.3 51. Matt Watson M50-54 0:37:12.1 0:07:33.3 3:06:48.8 0:06:09.1 2:20:19.6 6:18:03.2 52. Max Cavanaugh M40-44 0:37:46.6 0:06:55.0 3:05:56.3 0:05:23.0 2:22:02.3 6:18:03.3 53. Paul Millradt M55-59 0:35:41.4 0:04:07.1 2:51:36.5 0:04:29.6 2:43:25.2 6:19:20.0 54. David Rhodes M45-49 0:35:14.9 0:08:34.3 3:12:52.7 0:09:44.7 2:13:34.7 6:20:01.5 55. Graham Kaiser M40-44 0:32:57.8 0:06:32.5 3:07:52.8 0:06:09.4 2:27:30.1 6:21:02.8 56. Dan Sonnesyn M55-59 0:35:53.2 0:11:39.7 3:10:17.8 0:07:57.2 2:17:14.1 6:23:02.2 57. Stan Witkowski M45-49 0:36:49.7 0:05:06.7 3:13:29.4 0:07:09.4 2:21:11.9 6:23:47.3 58. Gary Deaguero M30-34 0:30:17.3 0:06:47.7 3:29:19.4 0:07:33.2 2:13:37.7 6:27:35.5 59. Patrick Kenny First Timer Male 0:36:43.3 0:12:52.6 3:21:14.5 0:10:24.6 2:06:32.0 6:27:47.2 60. Wayne Wallace M65-69 0:36:19.3 0:04:41.2 3:29:44.5 0:05:14.1 2:15:09.6 6:31:08.9 61. Justin Brown M45-49 0:39:45.0 0:11:42.5 3:24:55.6 0:06:10.7 2:08:57.7 6:31:31.7 62. Paul Fread M45-49 0:37:34.4 0:07:47.3 3:23:57.6 0:04:43.8 2:18:12.2 6:32:15.5 63. Steve Breeds M35-39 0:41:58.3 0:03:47.0 3:16:12.2 0:05:26.7 2:27:45.3 6:35:09.7 64. Kevin Rens M55-59 0:40:27.8 0:06:59.5 3:13:40.2 0:04:51.9 2:30:37.8 6:36:37.3 65. Craig Chaikin M40-44 0:46:30.4 0:06:28.8 3:19:57.1 0:06:25.2 2:18:02.3 6:37:24.1 66. Stephen Shumway M60-64 0:38:18.5 0:09:47.0 3:05:19.2 0:05:01.0 2:41:55.4 6:40:21.2 67. Joshua Manning M35-39 0:34:44.8 0:08:47.4 3:09:38.5 0:06:23.6 2:42:09.0 6:41:43.4 68. Rohit Shrestha M50-54 0:49:01.3 0:06:13.6 3:23:53.2 0:08:00.5 2:15:28.2 6:42:37.0 69. Mat Howerton M45-49 0:37:13.5 0:07:38.7 3:31:48.7 0:06:21.7 2:21:43.8 6:44:46.7 70. Kurt Fuhrman M55-59 0:39:25.1 0:10:57.1 3:16:47.9 0:07:50.8 2:30:18.8 6:45:19.9 71. Danny Shea M60-64 0:41:36.1 0:07:44.9 3:21:54.4 0:07:33.2 2:31:34.8 6:50:23.7 72. Brian Darst Clydesdale 0:34:45.8 0:04:28.7 3:21:05.6 0:08:20.1 2:42:18.6 6:50:59.1 73. Daniel Ambruso M45-49 0:32:09.3 0:09:38.0 3:27:05.8 0:06:28.9 2:37:25.3 6:52:47.4 74. Ryan Miller First Timer Male 0:46:27.2 0:06:13.0 3:25:04.3 0:03:09.1 2:32:07.1 6:53:00.8 75. William Zimsky M65-69 0:35:21.8 0:09:35.3 3:19:51.7 0:10:01.0 2:42:15.9 6:57:05.9 76. Robert Belter M20-24 0:44:06.3 0:06:00.0 3:28:35.1 0:02:07.6 2:37:09.9 6:57:59.1 77. Allan Capper Clydesdale 0:39:15.7 0:06:07.0 3:02:46.6 0:05:50.1 3:07:38.0 7:01:37.5 78. Samuel Meeks Clydesdale 0:34:25.0 0:09:49.0 3:19:39.0 0:05:34.2 2:57:51.3 7:07:18.7 79. Peter Coleman M25-29 0:40:27.4 0:04:14.7 3:59:34.9 0:10:57.3 2:15:36.5 7:10:50.9 80. Joe Preis First Timer Male 0:42:53.1 0:07:55.6 3:32:27.1 0:06:01.1 2:53:29.0 7:22:46.1 81. Steven Halterman M55-59 0:45:44.2 0:13:14.9 3:17:46.0 0:08:29.0 3:05:42.6 7:30:56.9 82. Jeffrey Bryan M50-54 0:44:27.0 0:06:26.9 3:28:43.8 0:13:47.3 3:06:27.6 7:39:52.7 83. Charles Hescheles M60-64 0:35:23.7 0:06:23.0 3:48:14.9 0:08:30.0 3:13:20.5 7:51:52.4 84. Joshua Hook First Timer Male 0:46:26.6 0:05:32.9 4:00:18.0 0:11:38.9 2:48:44.7 7:52:41.3 85. Frank Forelle First Timer Male 0:53:31.9 0:07:54.1 4:13:58.7 0:08:28.9 2:56:15.4 8:20:09.3 86. Andy Tuthill Clydesdale 1:05:59.0 0:09:16.1 3:34:24.4 0:07:19.4 3:33:46.2 8:30:45.4

