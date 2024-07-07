Rudy Von Berg Takes Third at Challenge Roth

Colorado’s Rudy Von Berg (USA) claimed at podium spot at the Challenge Roth, finishing in a time of 7:38:30.

Magnus Ditlev (DEN) crossed the finish line first in 7:23:24 hours, winning for the third time in a row, en route to setting a new long distance triathlon world best time. Lukasz Woijt (GER) was the fastest athlete in the swim and took an early lead. After transitioning onto the bike course at around 16.6 km, Ditlev took the lead and held it to the finish. Thomas Bishop (GBR) took second place in only his second full distance race and set a new fastest-ever British long distance triathlon time of 7:37:54. The third place on the podium goes to Rudy Von Berg (USA, 7:38:30).

In the women’s race, Anne Haug (GER, Bayreuth) absolutely dominated and won with a time of 8:02:38, setting a new women’s long distance triathlon world’s best time and beating the current world’s best time by six minutes. She was in the leader’s group from the start and took over the lead from Abi Bedwell (GBR) shortly after the bike transition. Laura Philipp (GER, 08:14:13) secured second place, moving up a podium spot from last year’s bronze medal. Third place goes to Els Visser (NED, 08:24:47).