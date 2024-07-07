Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Strava   Instagram   Facebook   YouTube

Rudy Von Berg Takes Third at Challenge Roth

| By

Colorado’s Rudy Von Berg (USA) claimed at podium spot at the Challenge Roth, finishing in a time of 7:38:30.

Magnus Ditlev (DEN) crossed the finish line first in 7:23:24 hours, winning for the third time in a row, en route to setting a new long distance triathlon world best time. Lukasz Woijt (GER) was the fastest athlete in the swim and took an early lead. After transitioning onto the bike course at around 16.6 km, Ditlev took the lead and held it to the finish. Thomas Bishop (GBR) took second place in only his second full distance race and set a new fastest-ever British long distance triathlon time of 7:37:54. The third place on the podium goes to Rudy Von Berg (USA, 7:38:30).

In the women’s race, Anne Haug (GER, Bayreuth) absolutely dominated and won with a time of 8:02:38, setting a new women’s long distance triathlon world’s best time and beating the current world’s best time by six minutes. She was in the leader’s group from the start and took over the lead from Abi Bedwell (GBR) shortly after the bike transition. Laura Philipp (GER, 08:14:13) secured second place, moving up a podium spot from last year’s bronze medal. Third place goes to Els Visser (NED, 08:24:47).

Related:

Rudy von Berg rounds a corner on the run courseRudy von Berg Claims Fourth Place Finish at 2023 IRONMAN World Championship Colorado Buffaloes von Berg, Lenz Grab Individual Wins at Collegiate Nationals Rudy Von Berg Leads University of Colorado to Fifth Straight USAT Collegiate National Team Title Rudy von Berg breaks the finish line tapeRudy von Berg Sets Course Record at IRONMAN Florida Top three finisher raise glasses of beer on the podiumKristian Blummenfelt Crowned IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion, Ben Kanute Second