Salthouse, Foley Claim Wins at IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (June 8, 2024) – IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder played host to the seventh IRONMAN Pro Series race of the year. Nearly 90 of the world’s top professional triathletes competed for a piece of the $50,000 total event pro prize purse and IRONMAN Pro Series points, as well as three slots per gender to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, New Zealand on December 14 and 15.

In the women’s professional race, Australia’s Ellie Salthouse chased down Denmark’s Sif Bendix Madsen within the final miles to take the win with a time of 4:06:12, clocking the fastest run in the women’s race with a time of 1:23:32. Salthouse’s victory moves her 21 spots up into 13th position in the IRONMAN Pro Series standings.

“I never rely on hopes and dreams,” said Salthouse on the finish line. “I felt really awful from the gun today. I missed that front group on the swim, and I got dropped about halfway around. All my strategy went out of the window at that point. I tried to race my strategy on the bike but wasn’t able to keep a whole lot of nutrition down for some reason. So, the bike was a struggle for me. To give Sif (Bendix Madsen) a whole seven and half minutes is kind of unusual. However, I caught her with 1K to go. When I heard it was about two minutes with three miles to go that is when I put in a big surge to catch her at 1K to go.”

Ellie Salthouse holds the finish tape over her head with a smile on her face
Ellie Salthouse wins the women’s race at the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder in a time of 4:06:12 (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN).

In the men’s race, the up-and-coming Trevor Foley (USA) took the win with a time of 3:33:36, setting a new bike course best (1:51:09) and dominating the run to earn his first IRONMAN Pro Series victory. Foley was only 13 seconds short of Sam Long’s course best time of 3:33:23 set in 2023. Matt Hanson (USA) and Sam Appleton (AUS) took second (03:36:47) and third (03:38:57) spots on the podium. Hanson recorded the fastest run split of the day at 1:10:41. Foley’s victory moves him 36 spots up into 10th position in the IRONMAN Pro Series standings.

“I started off the day with a really good swim. I was less than four minutes down from some of the likes of the sport’s best swimmers,” said Foley after his win. “Twenty minutes into the bike I was catching fire. Didn’t feel great, didn’t feel bad, but just kept rolling. I was really trying to show off on that bike, because I didn’t have that much run practice yet. I was able to pull it together decently. It was a great day, so I am stoked (to get the win).”

Top-5 Pro Women

PlaceName (Country)SwimBikeRunTotal TimePro Series PointsEvent Prize Money
1Ellie Salthouse (AUS)26:092:13:001:23:324:06:122,500$7,500
2Sif Bendix Madsen (DNK)25:352:04:501:32:554:06:472,465$5,000
3Valerie Barthelemy (BEL)25:332:13:361:25:544:08:222,370$3,750
4Jodie Stimpson (GBR)25:322:13:381:27:164:09:512,281$3.000
5Erika Ackerlund (USA)25:342:13:481:32:334:14:571,975$2,000

Top-5 Pro Men

PlaceName (Country)SwimBikeRunTotal TimePro Series PointsEvent Prize Money
1Trevor Foley (USA)26:151:51:091:12:563:33:362,500$7,500
2Matt Hanson (USA)24:461:58:141:10:413:36:472,309$5,000
3Sam Appleton (AUS)23:111:56:411:15:383:38:572,179$3,750
4Nicholas Quenet (ZAF)22:361:57:481:17:103:40:352,081$3.000
5Colin Szuch (USA)25:531:56:421:15:543:41:342,022$2,000

