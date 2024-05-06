Sam Long Repeats as IRONMAN 70.3 North American Champion in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (May 4, 2024) – Stunning St. George and Southwestern Utah played host to the 2024 Intermountain Health IRONMAN® 70.3® North American Championship St. George triathlon today, doubling as the third race of the IRONMAN Pro Series™. The race saw

Boulder’s Sam Long (USA) repeated as winner of the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship in St George, setting a new course record with a time of 3:39:17. Paula Findlay (CAN) pulled away from the women’s field to take the tape in 4:09:27.



“That back-to-back title sounds really good right now I must say,” said Long following his victory. “I realized I could break two hours [for the bike leg] as I was nearing the top of Snow Canyon, but I got to stay on the gas. My whole goal coming into this race was to execute a great run. So even though I had a lead I was very process oriented and was just loving it out there to be honest.”



“It was good, it was a hard race,” said Findlay on the finish line. “The swim was actually quite comfortable and I really wanted to break away on the bike, so I used the hills to my advantage. What I like best is climbing, so my whole goal for this race was to be brave on the downhills. This course is so so challenging, it’s like climbing a mountain. Great crowd support, loved the course.”

As the third race of the IRONMAN Pro Series this year, the 2024 Intermountain Health IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship St. George saw nearly 90 of the world’s top professional triathletes toe the start line as well as approximately 2,000 age group athletes. The event offered a professional prize purse of $75,000 USD and four female professional and four male professional qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, New Zealand on December 14 and 15.

Sam Long repeats at the IRONMAN North American Championship in St. George Sean Haffey / Getty Images for IRONMAN).

Top Five Pro Women

Place Name Swim Bike Run Total

Time Pro

Series

Points Event

Prize

Money 1 Paula Findlay (CAN) 25:58 2:16:41 1:23:25 4:09:27 2,500 $12,000 2 Ellie Salthouse (AUS) 25:57 2:20:56 1:21:41 4:11:56 2,351 $7,000 3 Jackie Hering (USA) 27:35 2:20:15 1:21:22 4:12:50 2,297 $4,250 4 Jeanni Metzler (ZAF) 25:49 2:22:15 1:23:19 4:14:47 2,180 $3,500 5 Kate Curan (GBR) 25:46 2:22:15 1:24:19 4:15:42 2,125 $2,750

Top Five Pro Men