Matt Hanson Earns Fourth IRONMAN North American Championship in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 12, 2022) – Matt Hanson (USA), who currently lives and trains in Castle Rock, Colo., but hails from Storm Lake, Iowa, won his fourth IRONMAN North American Championship title in Des Moines over the weekend. Hanson stopped the clock in 7:56:48 after posting a 2.4-mile swim of 51:43, a 112-miles bike of 4:09:58, and a 26.2-mile run of 2:49:02.

Hanson recently told Colorado Triathlete’s Amelie Bauer that one of his top goals is to win a world championship. He finished 13th at the recent IRONMAN World Championship in St. George, Utah, and his season has been picking up steam since then with a second place finish at the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship in Chattanooga and now his fourth IRONMAN North American Championship.

In the professional men’s race, Andre Lopes (BRA) followed Hanson with an impressive sub eight-hour performance in a time of 7:59:27. Boulder’s Tim O’Donnell (USA) rounded out the podium in his return to full-distance IRONMAN racing with a time of 8:10:07.

In the professional women’s race, Utah’s Skye Moench (USA) topped the podium with a dominating performance and a time of 8:51:44, over 20 minutes ahead of the competition. Jen Annett (CAN) took second behind Moench with an overall time of 9:11:43, while Kelly Fillnow (USA) finished third with a time of 9:20:07.

Over 1,000 athletes, including professionals and age-group athletes took to the streets of Des Moines for the first full-distance IRONMAN triathlon hosted in Iowa’s capital city. The 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN North American Championship Des Moines triathlon featured live event coverage on IRONMAN Now on Facebook WatchYouTube and Twitch.

Top five professional men’s results

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Matt HansonUSA00:51:4304:09:5802:49:0207:56:48
2. Andre LopesBRA00:50:3104:14:2502:47:2207:59:27
3. Tim O’DonnellUSA00:48:5404:12:1203:01:0408:10:07
4. Luciano TacconeARG00:51:5404:25:0202:51:0908:15:45
5. Matt Russell USA 00:54:5404:21:3602:56:5708:22:06

Top five professional women’s results

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Skye MoenchUSA00:55:3504:41:3503:06:2008:51:44
2. Jen AnnettCAN01:01:3504:49:2203:12:3409:11:49
3. Kelly FillnowUSA01:03:1604:50:5503:18:0809:20:07
4. Susie CheethamGBR01:01:2604:53:3403:18:5909:22:54
5. Linsey CorbinUSA 01:02:4004:57:2903:15:3309:24:32

Full results

