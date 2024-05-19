Matt Hanson Leads Pro Series After Win at IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 19, 2024) – Clocking the fastest time of the day with a new course record time of 3 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds, Matt Hanson claimed the win and took the lead in the IRONMAN Pro Series. Hanson overcame a four-minute deficit to chase down the field and record the fastest run split of the day at 1:09:48. Pallant-Browne (GBR) clocked the fastest run in the women’s race with a time of 1:18:43.

“It’s always tough to race in the heat like this, because the back half (of the race) tends to slow down a lot,” said Matt Hanson. “I cut the lead just about in half right at the beginning of the second lap. I knew that I had a chance if I was able to even split, and I think I negative split (on the run portion). I pushed pretty hard and made a move right before the hill onto the bridge and that is where I could see first and second and gave it a little boost to catch them.”

In the women’s professional race Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) earned back-to-back wins following her victory last weekend at the Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3 Alcúdia-Mallorca, also earning her maximum points and moving up to second place in the overall IRONMAN Pro Series standings.

“It was a tough race, and really tactical, which is quite unusual in women’s racing. It was quite fun! The field is so deep and tough, at the moment,” said Pallant-Browne. Speaking of her second consecutive IRONMAN Pro Series victory, she said “Obviously that was always the goal, but I knew it would be really tough. I definitely had to dig deep to finish it off today.

Nicholas Quenet (ZAF) and Jodie Stimpson (GBR) recorded the fastest swim times of 22:43 and 24:56, respectively.

Trevor Foley (USA) recorded the fastest bike time in the men’s pro field with a time of 1:58:00 setting a new bike course best surpassing Jackson Laundry’s bike split of 2:00:29 set in 2022.

Lisa Becharas (USA) narrowly edged out Jackie Hering (USA) at the dismount line to record the fastest bike for the women with a time of 2:17:04.

Top-5 Pro Men

Place Name (Country) Swim Bike Run Total Time Pro Series Points Event Prize Money 1 Matt Hanson (USA) 24:39 2:04:06 1:09:48 3:41:21 2,500 $7,500 2 Jackson Laundry (CAN) 24:38 1:59:31 1:14:48 3:42:02 2,459 $5,000 3 Trevor Foley (USA) 26:00 1:58:00 1:14:59 3:42:16 2,445 $3,750 4 Antony Costes (FRA) 24:11 1:59:51 1:16:09 3:43:13 2,388 $3.000 5 Colin Szuch (USA) 25:19 2:01:27 1:15:10 3:45:15 2,266 $2,000

Top-5 Pro Women

Place Name (Country) Swim Bike Run Total Time Pro Series Points Event Prize Money 1 Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) 27:07 2:17:10 1:18:43 4:06:27 2,500 $7,500 2 Jackie Hering (USA) 27:00 2:17:10 1:19:27 4:07:05 2,246 $5,000 3 Sarah True (USA) 25:04 2:19:10 1:22:08 4:10:13 2,274 $3,750 4 Danielle Lewis (USA) 29:04 2:15:58 1:28:54 4:12:06 2,161 $3.000 5 Grace Alexander (USA) 24:58 2:19:16 1:27:21 4:15:04 1,983 $2,000