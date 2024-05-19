Colorado Triathlete

Matt Hanson Leads Pro Series After Win at IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 19, 2024) – Clocking the fastest time of the day with a new course record time of 3 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds, Matt Hanson claimed the win and took the lead in the IRONMAN Pro Series. Hanson overcame a four-minute deficit to chase down the field and record the fastest run split of the day at 1:09:48. Pallant-Browne (GBR) clocked the fastest run in the women’s race with a time of 1:18:43.

“It’s always tough to race in the heat like this, because the back half (of the race) tends to slow down a lot,” said Matt Hanson. “I cut the lead just about in half right at the beginning of the second lap. I knew that I had a chance if I was able to even split, and I think I negative split (on the run portion). I pushed pretty hard and made a move right before the hill onto the bridge and that is where I could see first and second and gave it a little boost to catch them.”

In the women’s professional race Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) earned back-to-back wins following her victory last weekend at the Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3 Alcúdia-Mallorca, also earning her maximum points and moving up to second place in the overall IRONMAN Pro Series standings.

“It was a tough race, and really tactical, which is quite unusual in women’s racing. It was quite fun! The field is so deep and tough, at the moment,” said Pallant-Browne. Speaking of her second consecutive IRONMAN Pro Series victory, she said “Obviously that was always the goal, but I knew it would be really tough. I definitely had to dig deep to finish it off today.

Nicholas Quenet (ZAF) and Jodie Stimpson (GBR) recorded the fastest swim times of 22:43 and 24:56, respectively.

Trevor Foley (USA) recorded the fastest bike time in the men’s pro field with a time of 1:58:00 setting a new bike course best surpassing Jackson Laundry’s bike split of 2:00:29 set in 2022.

Lisa Becharas (USA) narrowly edged out Jackie Hering (USA) at the dismount line to record the fastest bike for the women with a time of 2:17:04.

Top-5 Pro Men

PlaceName (Country)SwimBikeRunTotal TimePro Series PointsEvent Prize Money
1Matt Hanson (USA)24:392:04:061:09:483:41:212,500$7,500
2Jackson Laundry (CAN)24:381:59:311:14:483:42:022,459$5,000
3Trevor Foley (USA)26:001:58:001:14:593:42:162,445$3,750
4Antony Costes (FRA)24:111:59:511:16:093:43:132,388$3.000
5Colin Szuch (USA)25:192:01:271:15:103:45:152,266$2,000

Top-5 Pro Women

PlaceName (Country)SwimBikeRunTotal TimePro Series PointsEvent Prize Money
1Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR)27:072:17:101:18:434:06:272,500$7,500
2Jackie Hering (USA)27:002:17:101:19:274:07:052,246$5,000
3Sarah True (USA)25:042:19:101:22:084:10:132,274$3,750
4Danielle Lewis (USA)29:042:15:581:28:544:12:062,161$3.000
5Grace Alexander (USA)24:582:19:161:27:214:15:041,983$2,000
Matt Hanson holds the finish tape above his head after crossing the finish line in 3:41:21
Matt Hanson took the overall win at the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga, securing the overall lead in the IRONMAN Pro Series (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN).

