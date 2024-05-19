Matt Hanson Leads Pro Series After Win at IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 19, 2024) – Clocking the fastest time of the day with a new course record time of 3 hours 41 minutes 21 seconds, Matt Hanson claimed the win and took the lead in the IRONMAN Pro Series. Hanson overcame a four-minute deficit to chase down the field and record the fastest run split of the day at 1:09:48. Pallant-Browne (GBR) clocked the fastest run in the women’s race with a time of 1:18:43.
“It’s always tough to race in the heat like this, because the back half (of the race) tends to slow down a lot,” said Matt Hanson. “I cut the lead just about in half right at the beginning of the second lap. I knew that I had a chance if I was able to even split, and I think I negative split (on the run portion). I pushed pretty hard and made a move right before the hill onto the bridge and that is where I could see first and second and gave it a little boost to catch them.”
In the women’s professional race Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) earned back-to-back wins following her victory last weekend at the Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3 Alcúdia-Mallorca, also earning her maximum points and moving up to second place in the overall IRONMAN Pro Series standings.
“It was a tough race, and really tactical, which is quite unusual in women’s racing. It was quite fun! The field is so deep and tough, at the moment,” said Pallant-Browne. Speaking of her second consecutive IRONMAN Pro Series victory, she said “Obviously that was always the goal, but I knew it would be really tough. I definitely had to dig deep to finish it off today.
Nicholas Quenet (ZAF) and Jodie Stimpson (GBR) recorded the fastest swim times of 22:43 and 24:56, respectively.
Trevor Foley (USA) recorded the fastest bike time in the men’s pro field with a time of 1:58:00 setting a new bike course best surpassing Jackson Laundry’s bike split of 2:00:29 set in 2022.
Lisa Becharas (USA) narrowly edged out Jackie Hering (USA) at the dismount line to record the fastest bike for the women with a time of 2:17:04.
Top-5 Pro Men
|Place
|Name (Country)
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Total Time
|Pro Series Points
|Event Prize Money
|1
|Matt Hanson (USA)
|24:39
|2:04:06
|1:09:48
|3:41:21
|2,500
|$7,500
|2
|Jackson Laundry (CAN)
|24:38
|1:59:31
|1:14:48
|3:42:02
|2,459
|$5,000
|3
|Trevor Foley (USA)
|26:00
|1:58:00
|1:14:59
|3:42:16
|2,445
|$3,750
|4
|Antony Costes (FRA)
|24:11
|1:59:51
|1:16:09
|3:43:13
|2,388
|$3.000
|5
|Colin Szuch (USA)
|25:19
|2:01:27
|1:15:10
|3:45:15
|2,266
|$2,000
Top-5 Pro Women
|Place
|Name (Country)
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Total Time
|Pro Series Points
|Event Prize Money
|1
|Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR)
|27:07
|2:17:10
|1:18:43
|4:06:27
|2,500
|$7,500
|2
|Jackie Hering (USA)
|27:00
|2:17:10
|1:19:27
|4:07:05
|2,246
|$5,000
|3
|Sarah True (USA)
|25:04
|2:19:10
|1:22:08
|4:10:13
|2,274
|$3,750
|4
|Danielle Lewis (USA)
|29:04
|2:15:58
|1:28:54
|4:12:06
|2,161
|$3.000
|5
|Grace Alexander (USA)
|24:58
|2:19:16
|1:27:21
|4:15:04
|1,983
|$2,000