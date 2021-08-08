Sam Long Claims Ironman 70.3 Boulder Title

Taylor Knibb Adds Another Podium Result to Her Recent Olympic Silver

Notching a victory in his hometown wasn’t the only thing Sam Long accomplished in Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 Boulder. He also set a new course record in a blazing time of 3 hours 37 minutes 35 seconds, besting Tim Don’s previous record by four minutes. Sam Appleton finished second in 3:41:00, followed by Collin Chartier in third with a time of 3:43:05.

In the women’s race, Emma Pallant-Browne went under the four-hour mark to claim victory in 3:59:54. Boulder’s Taylor Knibb, who recently won a silver medal in the Olympic Mixed Relay, took second in 4:02:20. Jeanni Metzler rounded out the podium in 4:02:32.

Top Ten Pro Men

Sam Long US 3:37:35 Sam Appleton AU 3:41:00 Collin Chartier US 3:43:05 Bradley Weiss ZA 3:44:14 Justin Metzler US 3:45:40 Joe Gambles AU 3:46:48 Robbie Deckard US 3:47:04 Martin Ulloa CL 3:47:59 Marty Andrie US 3:48:59 Tyler Butterfield US 3:50:19

Top Ten Pro Women