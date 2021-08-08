Sam Long Claims Ironman 70.3 Boulder Title

Taylor Knibb Adds Another Podium Result to Her Recent Olympic Silver
Notching a victory in his hometown wasn’t the only thing Sam Long accomplished in Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 Boulder. He also set a new course record in a blazing time of 3 hours 37 minutes 35 seconds, besting Tim Don’s previous record by four minutes. Sam Appleton finished second in 3:41:00, followed by Collin Chartier in third with a time of 3:43:05.
In the women’s race, Emma Pallant-Browne went under the four-hour mark to claim victory in 3:59:54. Boulder’s Taylor Knibb, who recently won a silver medal in the Olympic Mixed Relay, took second in 4:02:20. Jeanni Metzler rounded out the podium in 4:02:32.
Top Ten Pro Men
- Sam Long US 3:37:35
- Sam Appleton AU 3:41:00
- Collin Chartier US 3:43:05
- Bradley Weiss ZA 3:44:14
- Justin Metzler US 3:45:40
- Joe Gambles AU 3:46:48
- Robbie Deckard US 3:47:04
- Martin Ulloa CL 3:47:59
- Marty Andrie US 3:48:59
- Tyler Butterfield US 3:50:19
Top Ten Pro Women
- Emma Pallant-Browne GB 3:59:54
- Taylor Knibb US 4:02:20
- Jeanni Metzler US 4:02:32
- Skye Moench US 4:09:43
- Tamara Jewett CA 4:10:41
- Chelsea Sodaro US 4:11:00
- Lesley Smith US 4:15:48
- Sarah Piampiano US 4:18:20
- Jocelyn Mccauley US 4:19:49
- Sonja Catano US 4:19:59