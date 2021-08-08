Colorado Triathlete

Sam Long Claims Ironman 70.3 Boulder Title

Taylor Knibb Adds Another Podium Result to Her Recent Olympic Silver

Notching a victory in his hometown wasn’t the only thing Sam Long accomplished in Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 Boulder. He also set a new course record in a blazing time of 3 hours 37 minutes 35 seconds, besting Tim Don’s previous record by four minutes. Sam Appleton finished second in 3:41:00, followed by Collin Chartier in third with a time of 3:43:05.

In the women’s race, Emma Pallant-Browne went under the four-hour mark to claim victory in 3:59:54. Boulder’s Taylor Knibb, who recently won a silver medal in the Olympic Mixed Relay, took second in 4:02:20. Jeanni Metzler rounded out the podium in 4:02:32.

Top Ten Pro Men

  1. Sam Long US 3:37:35
  2. Sam Appleton AU 3:41:00
  3. Collin Chartier US 3:43:05
  4. Bradley Weiss ZA 3:44:14
  5. Justin Metzler US 3:45:40
  6. Joe Gambles AU 3:46:48
  7. Robbie Deckard US 3:47:04
  8. Martin Ulloa CL 3:47:59
  9. Marty Andrie US 3:48:59
  10. Tyler Butterfield US 3:50:19

Top Ten Pro Women

  1. Emma Pallant-Browne GB 3:59:54
  2. Taylor Knibb US 4:02:20
  3. Jeanni Metzler US 4:02:32
  4. Skye Moench US 4:09:43
  5. Tamara Jewett CA 4:10:41
  6. Chelsea Sodaro US 4:11:00
  7. Lesley Smith US 4:15:48
  8. Sarah Piampiano US 4:18:20
  9. Jocelyn Mccauley US 4:19:49
  10. Sonja Catano US 4:19:59

