ZOOMA Women’s Race Series Acquires Skirt Sports

ZOOMA Women’s Race Series, known for their stunning race medals and destination races, is proud to announce that Skirt Sports, the originator of the running skirt, is joining the family.



Both brands were on the early cusp of the unprecedented growth wave of the women’s running movement and over the years have built powerful, loyal communities of women who value health and fitness.



“The merger of these two businesses is a perfect combination,” said Sarah Ratzlaff, Owner and Chief Inspiration Officer of ZOOMA Women’s Race Series.

“ZOOMA race weekends were designed to be supportive and empowering experiences for all women. And that’s exactly what the mission of Skirt Sports has also been — to bring women together and empower them to be comfortable in their own skin regardless of age, size, skin color or level of fitness.”



The idea for Skirt Sports came to be when the founder, Nicole DeBoom, a professional triathlete glanced at her reflection on a run one day, and didn’t like what she saw in her all-black, men’s-sized outfit. She went home, wrote the word “pretty” and envisioned a line of clothing that would combine both femininity and performance. Nine months later she won the 2004 Ironman Wisconsin wearing the first prototype of the running skirt.



“I started Skirt Sports to literally cover my butt on the run,” said DeBoom, “Over 15 years it has evolved into a community of women who are passionate about health and fitness, united by what the Skirt brings to them — freedom, confidence and empowerment. I couldn’t have chosen a better partner to take my company forward than Sarah Ratzlaff and ZOOMA.”



The running market for women grew quickly over the last 15 years and now, according to the data from Running USA, women represent more than half of the recorded finishers each year. The demand for female-focused events and apparel has grown as well, creating a huge market for “athleisure” and workout apparel.



The combination of these two businesses, with two influential female leaders at the helm, means that ZOOMA and Skirt Sports have a little bit of everything for the female athlete — fitness challenges, an online running club, destination races, running skirts, athletic apparel and perhaps one of the largest active female communities around.



“It is an absolute honor to join forces with a company like Skirt Sports that is as passionate about female runners and athletes as we are at ZOOMA,” said Ratzlaff. “We look forward to the evolution of these two businesses coming together in a really big way.”

About ZOOMA Women’s Race Series

ZOOMA Women’s Race Series is an empowering and supportive running community for women around the world. The series features destination race weekends where women are encouraged to gather their friends for running, post-race yoga, massage and other fitness activities. ZOOMA also offers online challenges and ongoing training support. The ZOOMA race series includes locations such as Amelia Island, Texas Wine Country, Cape Cod and now Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.zoomarun.com.



About Skirt Sports

Skirt Sports is a women’s running & fitness apparel brand designed to inspire and support women through the transformative power of fitness. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Skirt Sports was launched in 2004 by a professional triathlete, Nicole DeBoom, who wanted to add extra inspiration, style and fun to her workouts. Skirt Sports brings unique, flattering, high performance gear to women of all body types and fitness levels and is sold online, through select retailers, and other platforms. For more information, please visit www.skirtsports.com.