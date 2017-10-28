XTERRA World Championship Preview

An all-star start list of pros has assembled in Kapalua, Maui for the XTERRA World Championship. The list includes Colorado professional athletes Josiah Middaugh and Ben Hoffman. Middaugh, the 2015 XTERRA World Champion, is feeling fit and says he’s ready to suffer more than his competitors. Given the recent rainy conditions, he is hoping for some mud on course to make the race a bit more unpredictable. The elite men’s field, including reigning XTERRA World Champion Mauricio Mendez, is looking strong and competitors are anticipating a close race on the bike.

Hoffman, who placed ninth overall in Kona this year is hoping to defend his title for the Outrigger Double Award. The award is given to both the elite and amateur man and woman with the fastest combined time at Ironman World Championships and XTERRA World Championship. Hoffman has a 30-minute lead over Braden Currie, the next fastest professional man competing in the Double.

On the women’s side, reigning three time XTERRA World Champion Flora Duffy is hoping to defend her title. However, she has admitted that she is taking this part of the season a bit easier and is here to have fun. Fellow competitors Leslie Patterson (two-time XTERRA World Champ), Suzie Snyder (two-time XTERRA Pan Am Champ), and Jacqui Allen (2017 XTERRA New Zealand Champ) who is having a breakthrough season, will be offering up some stiff competition. Stay tuned for coverage tomorrow from Maui on the Colorado Triathlete Fadebook page.