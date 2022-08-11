2023 IRONMAN Americas Championship to Take Place in Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – IRONMAN has announced that the 2023 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Texas triathlon has been selected to host the IRONMAN Americas Championship for 2023. After hosting the IRONMAN North America Championship for multiple years, The Woodlands, Texas now expands their designation to the Americas, representing the regional championship for North and South America. The 2023 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Americas Championship Texas triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN U.S. Series, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Registration for the event is now available.

As a regional championship event, the 2023 IRONMAN Americas Championship Texas will have increased qualifying opportunities with 165 slots for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, the most ever offered at this event. In addition, the 2023 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Americas Championship Texas will be a Women For Tri designated event with 65 of the 165 slots designated exclusively for women, furthering Women For Tri’s goal of growing participation and celebration of women in the sport. With one of the largest professional prize purses to date expected, the race also expects to attract a large professional field.

Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Americas Championship Texas is scheduled to take place in The Woodlands, Texas on April 22, 2023 (photo by IRONMAN).

“We are thrilled to bring the IRONMAN Americas Championship to this longstanding popular IRONMAN event here in Texas,” said Scott Langen, Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “The Woodlands has been a stellar host since the event was launched in 2011 and we could not be prouder to see this event host some of the best athletes from around the globe again next April with this prestigious designation.”

The new designation will showcase The Woodland’s community to some of the world’s top triathletes, illustrating why IRONMAN Texas has finished in the Top 10 of Global Athlete Satisfaction categories such as Best Host City and Best Run Course. In true Texas fashion, the event will be going bigger than ever by rewarding participating athletes with its unique Belt Buckle medals, gifts for select age categories, and an unforgettable athlete experience.

“It’s an incredible honor and amazing opportunity to be named the host location of the IRONMAN Americas Championship for 2023,” said Bruce Rieser, Chairman of Visit The Woodlands, and a major sponsor of the event. “Every year, we look forward to welcoming the IRONMAN athletes that participate in this great event. This year will be even more special as we welcome remarkable athletes who will be competing at the championship level.”

“The Woodlands is honored to have been named the host location of the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Americas Championship for 2023,” said Gordy Bunch, Chairman of the Board of The Woodlands Township. “We are pleased IRONMAN athletes from around the world consistently rank The Woodlands in the Top 10 in many categories for the IRONMAN Athlete Choice Awards, especially as it relates to the scenic route of The Woodlands Waterway. Our 4,000+ community volunteers and thousands of spectators will be able to witness some of the best athletes in the world competing right here in The Woodlands for the prize of the IRONMAN Americas Champion.”

Located just 27 miles north of Houston, The Woodlands is easy to get to, offering big-city amenities with a small-town vibe. Well known for its extensive parks and recreation, golf, shopping, dining, healthcare and much more, with its southern hospitality and active downtown, the charming city of The Woodlands is the ideal destination to start every season in the Lone Star State.

“The Woodlands has been an outstanding home for many IRONMAN events and the community truly embodies and elevates the spirit of IRONMAN, creating a memorable racing experience for athletes and their teams,” said Ben Hoffman, veteran professional triathlete and overall winner of the 2022 IRONMAN Texas race. “The Woodlands is tailor-made for triathlon, with a venue that challenges racers and offers ample opportunity for personal records. My favorite is the run course along the Woodlands Waterway with outstanding spectator support, and a finish line atmosphere that will give you goosebumps. I look forward to another unforgettable event in 2023!”

The Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Americas Championship Texas triathlon will begin with a rolling start format. The 2.4-mile swim will take place in Lake Woodlands where the water of the freshwater lake maintains an average temperature of 82 degrees. Once athletes exit the water, they will begin the 112-mile bike with a reputation for being flat and fast. The two-loop, out-and-back course begins in The Woodlands and heads to Northern Harris County. Once athletes reach this point, they will complete two loops on the Hardy Toll Road with minimum elevation gain. Once off the bike, athletes will start their 26.2-mile, three-lap run on one of the most spirited run courses on the circuit thanks to an incredible spectator base. This is best exhibited by Hippie Hollow, an area with tie-die banners, twinkling lights, and costumed performers that becomes even more magical after the sun sets. Runners will have stunning views of The Woodlands Waterway as they make their way towards the spectacular finish on Waterway Ave.

“As a professional that has many IRONMAN races to choose from, I have chosen to race IRONMAN Texas every time,” said Jocelyn McCauley, 2022 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Texas women’s champion. “IRONMAN Texas is such a great championship event from the world class host hotel, the community, and the race course. The Woodlands township community comes out to support the race in Texas fashion. Family and friends can spectate the swim start on the bridge right behind the start line and then cheer along the water way, only feet away from their athlete. The bike ride is flat and fast, and the run is the most fun marathon I’ve run! There is a Texas magnitude of support out on the run course. From massive aid stations, to Catapult Corner and Hippie Hollow along the waterway, you never are lacking cheerleaders! I can’t wait to be racing IRONMAN Texas in 2023!”