Adam Feigh Podiums at IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (Sept.11, 2022) – Athletes undertook a 140.6-mile journey through Madison and its surrounding areas during a rain-soaked Sunday at the 2022 IRONMAN Wisconsin.

Colorado’s Adam Feigh (Grand Junction, Colo.) notched a third-place finish in the men’s professional race. Feigh’s time of 9:04:26 placed him on the podium behind a duo from Canada. Brent McMahon (Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada) returned to form with a dominating performance to take the overall win with a time of 8:36:02, followed by Cody Beals (Guelph, Ontario, Canada) in second with a time of 8:50:24.

In the women’s race, Chloe Lane (Adelaide, Australia) took victory in the women’s professional race with a time of 9:45:21. Jessica Smith (Stanford, Calif.) took second behind Lane with an overall time of 9:53:32 while veteran Melanie McQuaid (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 10:06:35.

Top-5 Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Brent McMahon CAN 00:49:44 04:47:30 02:51:22 08:36:02 2. Cody Beals CAN 00:51:51 04:53:06 02:58:48 08:50:24 3. Adam Feigh USA 00:52:32 04:54:29 03:10:12 09:04:26 4. Jordan Bryden CAN 00:52:22 05:03:32 03:09:07 09:14:17 5. Patrick Brady USA 00:56:46 05:16:10 02:58:15 09:23:21

Top-5 Women

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Chloe Lane AUS 00:56:15 05:25:44 03:15:15 09:45:21 2. Jessica Smith USA 00:56:10 05:25:35 03:23:23 09:53:32 3. Melanie McQuaid CAN 00:56:55 05:32:58 03:27:38 10:06:35 4. Rachel Mensch USA 00:56:09 05:30:12 03:35:28 10:12:22 5. Lenny Ramsey NLD 01:11:01 05:43:19 03:13:28 10:17:14