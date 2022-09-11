Adam Feigh Podiums at IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (Sept.11, 2022) – Athletes undertook a 140.6-mile journey through Madison and its surrounding areas during a rain-soaked Sunday at the 2022 IRONMAN Wisconsin.
Colorado’s Adam Feigh (Grand Junction, Colo.) notched a third-place finish in the men’s professional race. Feigh’s time of 9:04:26 placed him on the podium behind a duo from Canada. Brent McMahon (Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada) returned to form with a dominating performance to take the overall win with a time of 8:36:02, followed by Cody Beals (Guelph, Ontario, Canada) in second with a time of 8:50:24.
In the women’s race, Chloe Lane (Adelaide, Australia) took victory in the women’s professional race with a time of 9:45:21. Jessica Smith (Stanford, Calif.) took second behind Lane with an overall time of 9:53:32 while veteran Melanie McQuaid (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 10:06:35.
Top-5 Men
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Brent McMahon
|CAN
|00:49:44
|04:47:30
|02:51:22
|08:36:02
|2. Cody Beals
|CAN
|00:51:51
|04:53:06
|02:58:48
|08:50:24
|3. Adam Feigh
|USA
|00:52:32
|04:54:29
|03:10:12
|09:04:26
|4. Jordan Bryden
|CAN
|00:52:22
|05:03:32
|03:09:07
|09:14:17
|5. Patrick Brady
|USA
|00:56:46
|05:16:10
|02:58:15
|09:23:21
Top-5 Women
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Chloe Lane
|AUS
|00:56:15
|05:25:44
|03:15:15
|09:45:21
|2. Jessica Smith
|USA
|00:56:10
|05:25:35
|03:23:23
|09:53:32
|3. Melanie McQuaid
|CAN
|00:56:55
|05:32:58
|03:27:38
|10:06:35
|4. Rachel Mensch
|USA
|00:56:09
|05:30:12
|03:35:28
|10:12:22
|5. Lenny Ramsey
|NLD
|01:11:01
|05:43:19
|03:13:28
|10:17:14