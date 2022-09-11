Colorado Triathlete

Adam Feigh Podiums at IRONMAN Wisconsin

| By

MADISON, Wisc. (Sept.11, 2022) – Athletes undertook a 140.6-mile journey through Madison and its surrounding areas during a rain-soaked Sunday at the 2022 IRONMAN Wisconsin.

Colorado’s Adam Feigh (Grand Junction, Colo.) notched a third-place finish in the men’s professional race. Feigh’s time of 9:04:26 placed him on the podium behind a duo from Canada. Brent McMahon (Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada) returned to form with a dominating performance to take the overall win with a time of 8:36:02, followed by Cody Beals (Guelph, Ontario, Canada) in second with a time of 8:50:24.

In the women’s race, Chloe Lane (Adelaide, Australia) took victory in the women’s professional race with a time of 9:45:21. Jessica Smith (Stanford, Calif.) took second behind Lane with an overall time of 9:53:32 while veteran Melanie McQuaid (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 10:06:35.

Top-5 Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Brent McMahonCAN00:49:4404:47:3002:51:2208:36:02
2. Cody BealsCAN00:51:5104:53:0602:58:4808:50:24
3. Adam Feigh  USA00:52:3204:54:2903:10:1209:04:26
4. Jordan BrydenCAN00:52:2205:03:3203:09:0709:14:17
5. Patrick BradyUSA 00:56:4605:16:1002:58:1509:23:21

Top-5 Women

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Chloe LaneAUS00:56:1505:25:4403:15:1509:45:21
2. Jessica SmithUSA00:56:1005:25:3503:23:2309:53:32
3. Melanie McQuaidCAN00:56:5505:32:5803:27:3810:06:35
4. Rachel MenschUSA00:56:0905:30:1203:35:2810:12:22
5. Lenny RamseyNLD 01:11:0105:43:1903:13:2810:17:14
2022 IRONMAN Wisconsin
Athletes compete during IRONMAN Wisconsin on September 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Related:

