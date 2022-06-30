Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Strava   Instagram   Facebook   YouTube

Alpine Start: Dirk Friel Talks TrainingPeaks and Pro Cycling

| By

In this episode of the Alpine Start podcast, Grace Staberg talks with Dirk Friel, co-founder of TrainingPeaks and a former professional cyclist.

What is it like to race in Europe as a young pro-cyclist? How did TrainingPeaks metrics like training stress score (TSS) become industry standard? How can data inform training? What is the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in performance? Is there a connection between training transparency and clean sport? Join me in discussing these questions and more with co-founder of TrainingPeaks, Dirk Friel.

Related:

Summer Cook Wins Miyazaki ITU Triathlon World Cup Middaugh, Snyder Win XTERRA Costa Rica Josiah Middaugh Wins XTERRA Mexico Holly Bennett at Challenge Penticton in 2013Holly Bennett: A Marriage of Triathlon and Writing Wes HobsonOn Developing Force on the Bike

On the Web Since 1999

Search by category

Alp Multisport Publications
Contact | Privacy Policy | Ads

Newsletter | Write for Us