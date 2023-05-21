Jeanni Metzler Podiums at IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 21, 2023) – In the women’s-only professional race at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga, Boulder’s Jeanni Metzler grabbed a podium spot only two weeks after winning the IRONMAN 70.3 North America Championship in St. George. Metzler rounded out the podium in third place in Chattanooga, finishing with a time of 4:15:37.

Paula Findlay (CAN) took the win with a dominate run performance and overall time of 4:09:44. Danielle Lewis (USA) followed in second, shuffling the lead multiple times during the run with third place finisher Jeanni Metzler (ZAF), but ultimately fought her way ahead to finish with a time of 4:15:02.

Top-5 Pro Women

Paula Findlay CAN 00:26:57 02:18:24 01:21:10 04:09:44 Danielle Lewis USA 00:30:46 02:19:57 01:21:24 04:15:02 Jeanni Metzler ZAF 00:26:57 02:23:59 01:21:39 04:15:37 Sarah True USA 00:26:53 02:25:01 01:20:45 04:16:01 Skye Moench USA 00:28:36 02:20:56 01:23:03 04:16:08