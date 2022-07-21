Mental Healthlete: Dr. Kay Porter on Mental Performance

In this episode of the Mental Healthlete podcast, Bill Garrels talks with mental performance coach and speed walker Dr. Kay Porter.

In this episode, we catch up with Dr. Kay Porter, a mental performance coach from Eugene, Oregon with a Ph.D. in psychology. You may recall from our episode with running great Melody Fairchild, that Dr. Kay was instrumental in the trajectory of Melody’s life and running career.

In this engrossing conversation, we cover a broad range of topics including the most current modalities and programs to improve performance in sport. While we mostly talk about performance, we also touch on how that transfers into our day-to-day mental health.

Dr. Kay still has an active practice and was an ardent runner for 30 years. These days, she coaches a speed walking group in Eugene.

Here’s my conversation with Dr. Kay Porter. Get ready. Dr. Kay pushes a hard pace!

High fives all around – let’s do this!

Learn more about Dr. Kay on her website.