Metzler, Potts Podium at IRONMAN 70.3 Waco

WACO, Texas (Oct.16, 2022) – Colorado pros Justin Metzler and Andy Potts both finished on the podium in Sunday’s IRONMAN 70.3 Waco triathlon. Florida’s Trevor Foley earned his first IRONMAN 70.3 victory with the overall win in the men’s professional race in a time of 3:45:58. Metzler took second in 3:49:15, followed by Potts in third with a time of 3:51:07.

In the women’s professional race, Olympian Ai Ueda of Japan sprinted away from the field for a dominating victory with a time of 4:19:16. Sarah Bishop took second in 4:25:12 with Julie Iemmola in third with a time of 4:28:00.

Top-5 Pro Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Trevor Foley USA 00:28:17 02:01:26 01:11:18 03:45:58 2. Justin Metzler USA 00:24:13 02:05:08 01:14:31 03:49:15 3. Andy Potts USA 00:24:21 02:05:13 01:16:03 03:51:07 4. Martin Ulloa CHL 00:25:32 02:04:02 01:17:59 03:52:39 5. Matthew Sharpe CAN 00:24:13 02:10:45 01:14:03 03:54:09

Top-5 Pro Women

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Ai Ueda JPN 00:29:04 02:23:04 01:21:22 04:19:16 2. Sarah Bishop USA 00:33:48 02:18:41 01:26:53 04:25:12 3. Julie Iemmola FRA 00:27:15 02:22:45 01:32:14 04:28:00 4. Melanie McQuaid CAN 00:29:06 02:22:35 01:34:41 04:32:47 5. Sierra Snyder USA 00:28:59 02:32:10 01:31:15 04:38:49

