Metzler, Potts Podium at IRONMAN 70.3 Waco

WACO, Texas (Oct.16, 2022) – Colorado pros Justin Metzler and Andy Potts both finished on the podium in Sunday’s IRONMAN 70.3 Waco triathlon. Florida’s Trevor Foley earned his first IRONMAN 70.3 victory with the overall win in the men’s professional race in a time of 3:45:58. Metzler took second in 3:49:15, followed by Potts in third with a time of 3:51:07.

In the women’s professional race, Olympian Ai Ueda of Japan sprinted away from the field for a dominating victory with a time of 4:19:16. Sarah Bishop took second in 4:25:12 with Julie Iemmola in third with a time of 4:28:00.

Top-5 Pro Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Trevor FoleyUSA00:28:1702:01:2601:11:1803:45:58
2. Justin MetzlerUSA00:24:1302:05:0801:14:3103:49:15
3. Andy Potts  USA00:24:2102:05:1301:16:0303:51:07
4. Martin UlloaCHL00:25:3202:04:0201:17:5903:52:39
5. Matthew SharpeCAN 00:24:1302:10:4501:14:0303:54:09

Top-5 Pro Women

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Ai UedaJPN00:29:0402:23:0401:21:2204:19:16
2. Sarah BishopUSA00:33:4802:18:4101:26:5304:25:12
3. Julie IemmolaFRA00:27:1502:22:4501:32:1404:28:00
4. Melanie McQuaidCAN00:29:0602:22:3501:34:4104:32:47
5. Sierra SnyderUSA 00:28:5902:32:1001:31:1504:38:49

Full Results

