NYT Features Tim Don’s Return to Racing

After a tortured recovery from a freak accident before last October’s Ironman World Championship, Tim Don will toe the starting line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. He plans to use the race as a warmup for his upcoming triathlon season where he aims to return to Kona. If all goes as planned, he will return to Kona as fit as he was last year after setting the Ironman world record in Brazil.

A recent New York Times article details Don’s accident, which left him with a fractured C2 vertebra, and his amazing road to recovery. Read the NYT article and then check out Megan Evoe’s recent conversation with Don to discuss his upcoming season.