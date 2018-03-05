Race Without Limits

For the last decade, Without Limits Productions has been putting on Colorado’s premiere triathlons and cyclocross events. You can always count on a well-organized race day experience, awesome schwag bags, and an abundance of fun and support! Whether you are a novice or experienced racer, you will feel like you are at home at every Without Limits event. We caught up with the owner and founder, Lance Panigutti, to find out more about their specific races and get the rundown on why Without Limits races should be on your racing calendar this year!

Without Limits just celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. What is unique about your races that keeps you going strong in the triathlon community?

For us and our production team it’s about one thing, the Colorado community. That sense of community building is the main driving factor for our success; it’s brought us amazing new volunteer groups, new staff members, and local sponsors, and it sets the tone on race day. A triathlon experience is stressful enough, we want our athletes to feel refreshed when they arrive to the venue, not stressed.

Which races do you feel are the best for a first-timer or a novice triathlete?

Easy answer. TriBella and Outdoor Divas for Women. XTERRA Lory for off-road mountain bike triathletes. And Colorado Tri and Oktoberfest Sprint for the general triathlon population. All those races are capped small so they don’t have an intimidating feeling and every season 30 to 45 percent of the field are first time triathletes, so everyone is sharing in the same excitement!

What kind of schwag do participants usually get at one of your triathlons?

We love mixing it up! Pint glasses have become a staple at Without Limits races, but we also do sweatshirts (Colorado Tri), long sleeve t-shirts (Boulder Peak), and other unique items to keep things fresh.

How do you feel the Stroke and Stride series can help a triathlete with their training?

It’s the perfect blend of a training environment with elements of a competitive race. Overall, it’s a great way to experience the open water environment in a low key and small participant format.

What’s one of your favorite races to put on during the year?

I know this is cheesy, but I love every single one for very different reasons. Each production is so different that this isn’t an easy answer. So I’m going to say my favorite production is the one where the staff and athletes don’t want the experience to end.

What is the atmosphere like at your races?

What makes a Without Limits race unique is the laid back, yet super organized feel. We’ve been to races that are so laid back they never start on time. Then we’ve experienced races that are so rigid you feel like cattle being pushed then a pen. There’s a balance between the two and that’s what we strive for.