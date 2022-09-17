Shannon Feran Leads Colorado Mesa University to Sweep of Top 10 at Desert’s Edge Triathlon

LOMA, Colo.— Shannon Feran won the overall and her age group title as those affiliated with the Colorado Mesa University triathlon team claimed each of the top ten finishes in the sprint portion of the Desert’s Edge Triathlon, held Saturday morning at and around Highline Lake State Park.

Feran finished in one hour, eight minutes, 51.8 seconds, crossing the finish line more than a minute ahead of teammate Paloma Suarez Davila, the top 19 and under age-grouper. Saurez was clocked in 1:10.02.8.

Feran, who topped the women’s 20-29 division, had the top bike time of 34:44 to take the lead after Megan Buchanan, who ended up fourth in 1:13.00.5, led the 53 starters out of the swim stage in 12:39, just three seconds ahead of Feran.

Freshman Nadine Klive had the top run time of 19:31 and finished third overall in 1:10.21.9.

Josie Williams was fifth in 1:14.30.8 while Torin Lackmann was sixth in 1:14.55.1. Freshman Ashlyn Hicken was seventh in 1:15.31.8.

CMU assistant coach Sean Phelps finished eighth overall in 1:16.20.8. He celebrated his 40th anniversary of completing his first lifetime triathlon earlier this month and shared a post-race cake with the team. He was the top male finisher, more than nine minutes ahead of any other men.

CMU athletes Emma Polenske (1:17:04.0) and Abby Croasdell (1:19.55.3) were ninth and tenth, respectively.

A total of 51 competitors raced on the sprint course, which included a scheduled 750-meter swim, 12.65-mile bike and 5-kilometer run. The race was open to the public but did not include any other college teams.

An Olympic distance race of twice the length was held earlier.

The Mavericks will now continue their training for the heart of their season. Their next competition is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will be the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon Western Regional Qualifier in Stockton, Missouri.

— CMU Sports Information / Christopher Day

Shannon Feran en route to winning the Desert’s Edge Triathlon.

Full Results