Stephen Kirwin Shares His Triathlon, Bodywork and Globe-traveling Experiences

Former Boulder triathlete, Stephen Kirwin, shares is philosophies on healing and his stories about travels and triathlon training on this podcast episode hosted by Andrew Cox.

Kirwin, a 12-time Ironman finisher, graduated from the University of Colorado in 1995 and the Boulder College of Massage Therapy in 1996. He has since taken his practice around the globe, providing services in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Finland, Turkey, and Belgium.

He has been practicing neuromuscular and orthopedic sports massage for over 22 years, and he has been racing triathlons even longer. During his career, he has worked with Ironman champions and Oscar-winning actors. In this podcast, he shares some of his experiences.

Learn more about Stephen’s practice at stephenkirwintherapies.com.