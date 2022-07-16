Sullivan Middaugh Bests His Father to Claim XTERRA USA Title in Beaver Creek

This year’s XTERRA Beaver Creek was designated the XTERRA USA Championship. The title once again went to a Middaugh. Not Josiah Middaugh, who has won 11 XTERRA national championships and an XTERRA world championship. This time, it was Josiah’s son, Sullivan, who followed in his father’s footsteps at age 18 to win the 2022 XTERRA USA Championship in a time of 2:20:28. Josiah followed in second with a time of 2:22:11. Kieran McPherson rounded out the podium in a time of 2:23:31.

In the women’s race, three-time XTERRA world champion Lesley Paterson dominated the field with her victory in 2:43:43. Boulder Suzie Snyder took second in 2:52:02, followed by Amanda Presgraves in third with a time of 2:58:24. Boulder’s Nicole Valentine, a frequent Colorado Triathlete contributor, raced to a fifth place finish in 3:05:17.

Top Men’s Results

Place Name Age City Swim T1 Bike T2 Run Chip 1 Sullivan Middaugh 18 VAIL 20:29 1:54 1:17:59 0:31 39:36 2:20:28.2 2 Josiah Middaugh 44 VAIL 22:10 1:58 1:16:28 0:26 41:09 2:22:11.2 3 Kieran McPherson 30 Matamata 20:22 1:29 1:21:02 1:00 39:38 2:23:31.4 4 Colin Szuch 20 Evergreen 20:34 1:46 1:19:32 0:38 41:34 2:24:05.0 5 Brian Smith 47 Gunnison 23:20 2:08 1:16:58 0:44 41:11 2:24:20.9 6 Benny Smith 22 Glenwood Springs 21:07 2:07 1:20:38 0:46 48:34 2:33:11.6 7 Branden Rakita 41 Colorado Spgs 20:00 1:48 1:23:32 0:38 47:45 2:33:42.7 8 Samuel Jud 37 Mnnedorf 21:21 2:16 1:22:40 0:53 46:52 2:34:02.6 9 Sam Teller 24 BOULDER 20:37 1:52 1:29:09 0:46 41:46 2:34:08.7 10 John Wiygul 33 SIGNAL MTN 23:37 2:18 1:27:30 0:30 49:11 2:43:07.0

Top Women’s Results

Place Participant Name Age City Swim T1 Bike T2 Run Overall 1 Lesley Paterson 42 San Diego 24:13 2:21 1:30:07 1:02 46:00 2:43:43.0 2 Suzie Snyder 40 BOULDER 21:06 2:21 1:35:09 0:53 52:33 2:52:02.3 3 Amanda Presgraves 28 Leesburg 20:49 2:18 1:44:30 0:39 50:08 2:58:24.0 4 Maeve Kennedy 31 Bulli 20:44 1:53 1:39:50 0:40 55:28 2:58:34.3 5 Nicole Valentine 40 Boulder 22:15 2:32 1:47:06 0:47 52:37 3:05:17.0 6 Irena Ossola 34 Santa Fe 28:00 2:44 1:48:59 1:16 54:13 3:15:10.9 7 Nickie Luse 42 DAYTON 25:59 3:46 1:53:16 0:59 54:09 3:18:08.8 8 Jennifer Johnson 31 Vernal 30:55 2:55 1:52:20 1:12 56:25 3:23:46.8 9 Chelsea Raymond 38 Lions Bay 24:08 2:48 1:59:51 0:43 1:08:08 3:35:38.3

Full Results | Read more coverage of Sullivan Middaugh’s win in Ryan Sederquist’s article in the Vail Daily.