Sullivan Middaugh Bests His Father to Claim XTERRA USA Title in Beaver Creek

This year’s XTERRA Beaver Creek was designated the XTERRA USA Championship. The title once again went to a Middaugh. Not Josiah Middaugh, who has won 11 XTERRA national championships and an XTERRA world championship. This time, it was Josiah’s son, Sullivan, who followed in his father’s footsteps at age 18 to win the 2022 XTERRA USA Championship in a time of 2:20:28. Josiah followed in second with a time of 2:22:11. Kieran McPherson rounded out the podium in a time of 2:23:31.
In the women’s race, three-time XTERRA world champion Lesley Paterson dominated the field with her victory in 2:43:43. Boulder Suzie Snyder took second in 2:52:02, followed by Amanda Presgraves in third with a time of 2:58:24. Boulder’s Nicole Valentine, a frequent Colorado Triathlete contributor, raced to a fifth place finish in 3:05:17.
Top Men’s Results
|Place
|Name
|Age
|City
|Swim
|T1
|Bike
|T2
|Run
|Chip
|1
|Sullivan Middaugh
|18
|VAIL
|20:29
|1:54
|1:17:59
|0:31
|39:36
|2:20:28.2
|2
|Josiah Middaugh
|44
|VAIL
|22:10
|1:58
|1:16:28
|0:26
|41:09
|2:22:11.2
|3
|Kieran McPherson
|30
|Matamata
|20:22
|1:29
|1:21:02
|1:00
|39:38
|2:23:31.4
|4
|Colin Szuch
|20
|Evergreen
|20:34
|1:46
|1:19:32
|0:38
|41:34
|2:24:05.0
|5
|Brian Smith
|47
|Gunnison
|23:20
|2:08
|1:16:58
|0:44
|41:11
|2:24:20.9
|6
|Benny Smith
|22
|Glenwood Springs
|21:07
|2:07
|1:20:38
|0:46
|48:34
|2:33:11.6
|7
|Branden Rakita
|41
|Colorado Spgs
|20:00
|1:48
|1:23:32
|0:38
|47:45
|2:33:42.7
|8
|Samuel Jud
|37
|Mnnedorf
|21:21
|2:16
|1:22:40
|0:53
|46:52
|2:34:02.6
|9
|Sam Teller
|24
|BOULDER
|20:37
|1:52
|1:29:09
|0:46
|41:46
|2:34:08.7
|10
|John Wiygul
|33
|SIGNAL MTN
|23:37
|2:18
|1:27:30
|0:30
|49:11
|2:43:07.0
Top Women’s Results
|Place
|Participant Name
|Age
|City
|Swim
|T1
|Bike
|T2
|Run
|Overall
|1
|Lesley Paterson
|42
|San Diego
|24:13
|2:21
|1:30:07
|1:02
|46:00
|2:43:43.0
|2
|Suzie Snyder
|40
|BOULDER
|21:06
|2:21
|1:35:09
|0:53
|52:33
|2:52:02.3
|3
|Amanda Presgraves
|28
|Leesburg
|20:49
|2:18
|1:44:30
|0:39
|50:08
|2:58:24.0
|4
|Maeve Kennedy
|31
|Bulli
|20:44
|1:53
|1:39:50
|0:40
|55:28
|2:58:34.3
|5
|Nicole Valentine
|40
|Boulder
|22:15
|2:32
|1:47:06
|0:47
|52:37
|3:05:17.0
|6
|Irena Ossola
|34
|Santa Fe
|28:00
|2:44
|1:48:59
|1:16
|54:13
|3:15:10.9
|7
|Nickie Luse
|42
|DAYTON
|25:59
|3:46
|1:53:16
|0:59
|54:09
|3:18:08.8
|8
|Jennifer Johnson
|31
|Vernal
|30:55
|2:55
|1:52:20
|1:12
|56:25
|3:23:46.8
|9
|Chelsea Raymond
|38
|Lions Bay
|24:08
|2:48
|1:59:51
|0:43
|1:08:08
|3:35:38.3
Read more coverage of Sullivan Middaugh's win in Ryan Sederquist's article in the Vail Daily.