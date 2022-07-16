Colorado Triathlete

Sullivan Middaugh Bests His Father to Claim XTERRA USA Title in Beaver Creek

This year’s XTERRA Beaver Creek was designated the XTERRA USA Championship. The title once again went to a Middaugh. Not Josiah Middaugh, who has won 11 XTERRA national championships and an XTERRA world championship. This time, it was Josiah’s son, Sullivan, who followed in his father’s footsteps at age 18 to win the 2022 XTERRA USA Championship in a time of 2:20:28. Josiah followed in second with a time of 2:22:11. Kieran McPherson rounded out the podium in a time of 2:23:31.

In the women’s race, three-time XTERRA world champion Lesley Paterson dominated the field with her victory in 2:43:43. Boulder Suzie Snyder took second in 2:52:02, followed by Amanda Presgraves in third with a time of 2:58:24. Boulder’s Nicole Valentine, a frequent Colorado Triathlete contributor, raced to a fifth place finish in 3:05:17.

Top Men’s Results

PlaceNameAgeCitySwimT1BikeT2RunChip
1Sullivan Middaugh18VAIL20:291:541:17:590:3139:362:20:28.2
2Josiah Middaugh44VAIL22:101:581:16:280:2641:092:22:11.2
3Kieran McPherson30Matamata20:221:291:21:021:0039:382:23:31.4
4Colin Szuch20Evergreen20:341:461:19:320:3841:342:24:05.0
5Brian Smith47Gunnison23:202:081:16:580:4441:112:24:20.9
6Benny Smith22Glenwood Springs21:072:071:20:380:4648:342:33:11.6
7 Branden Rakita41Colorado Spgs20:001:481:23:320:3847:452:33:42.7
8 Samuel Jud37Mnnedorf21:212:161:22:400:5346:522:34:02.6
9 Sam Teller24BOULDER20:371:521:29:090:4641:462:34:08.7
10 John Wiygul33SIGNAL MTN23:372:181:27:300:3049:112:43:07.0

Top Women’s Results

PlaceParticipant NameAgeCitySwimT1BikeT2RunOverall
1Lesley Paterson42San Diego24:132:211:30:071:0246:002:43:43.0
2Suzie Snyder40BOULDER21:062:211:35:090:5352:332:52:02.3
3Amanda Presgraves28Leesburg20:492:181:44:300:3950:082:58:24.0
4Maeve Kennedy31Bulli20:441:531:39:500:4055:282:58:34.3
5Nicole Valentine40Boulder22:152:321:47:060:4752:373:05:17.0
6Irena Ossola34Santa Fe28:002:441:48:591:1654:133:15:10.9
7Nickie Luse42DAYTON25:593:461:53:160:5954:093:18:08.8
8Jennifer Johnson31Vernal30:552:551:52:201:1256:253:23:46.8
9Chelsea Raymond38Lions Bay24:082:481:59:510:431:08:083:35:38.3

Full Results | Read more coverage of Sullivan Middaugh’s win in Ryan Sederquist’s article in the Vail Daily.

