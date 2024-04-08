Colorado Triathlete

Taylor Knibb Dominates IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (April 6, 2024) – Southern California and its triathlon-loving community played host to the 2024 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside, part of the IRONMAN Pro Series, on April 6. In the fast and furious professional races worthy of the IRONMAN  Pro Series opener, Taylor Knibb (USA) claimed the women’s title with a time of 4:09:55, while Lionel Sanders (CAN) secured the men’s title with a finishing time of 3:46:24.

Taylor Knibb, who finished 11 minutes faster than second place said: “I love the IRONMAN races, I think they’re the heart and soul of the sport. Today reminded me that these are my favorite races, period. It’s great to be back out, it’s always a fun start to the season, it’s a tough race but a great atmosphere. I made a lot of mistakes today but there were some good parts and some bad parts but I’m just glad to validate for IRONMAN 70.3 Worlds [in Taupō].”

Taylor Knibb’s overall finish time of 4:09:55 was just over three minutes behind the women’s course best time which she set herself in 2022.

Taylor Knibb breaks the finish line tape with her arms raised in the air.
Colorado’s Taylor Knibb dominates the women’s field to become a two-time winner of IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside (Donald Miralle / IRONMAN).

Top-Five Pro Women

PlaceNameCountrySwimBikeRunTotal Time
1Taylor KnibbUSA00:25:2502:18:0001:20:154:09:55
2Emma Pallant BrownGBR29:302:27:181:18:414:20:49
3Paula FindlayCAN00:26:2002:28:1401:21:274:21:48
4Grace ThekAUS00:26:2302:31:1501:19:284:23:16
5Danielle LewisUSA00:29:4102:28:4801:21:354:25:11

Top-Five Pro Men

PlaceNameCountrySwimBikeRunTotal Time
1Lionel SandersCAN00:24:362:06:111:10:403:46:24
2Sam LongUSA00:25:362:05:451:12:023:47:35
3Jackson LaundryCAN00:24:432:06:201:12:373:48:22
4Jelle GeensBEL00:23:382:10:081:11:423:50:01
5Maximilian SperlDEU00:23:412:07:271:14:543:50:38

