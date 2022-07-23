Tri Boulder Photo Gallery

On a hot Saturday at Boulder Reservoir, athletes contested various distances and event formats at the popular Tri Boulder.

In the sprint-distance triathlon (750m swim, 17.3mi bike, 3.1mi run), Peter Valentyik and Monica Folts took top honors for the men and women, respectively.

In the Olympic-distance triathlon (1500m swim, 26.4mi bike, 6.2mi run), the wins went to Luke Davis for the men and Amy Peters for the women.

In the long-course triathlon (1.2mi swim, 50mi bike, 9.3mi run), dubbed the Boulder Beast, Santiago Ascenco and Larissa Fabrini claimed victories.

The day also featured a long-course aquabike (1.2mi swim, 50mi bike) and sprint duathlon (3.1mi run, 17.3mi bike, 3.1mi run). Matthias Stehle and Melissa Langworthy prevailed in the aquabike, and Todd Stockford and Daniela Menge took home wins in the duathlon.

Sprint Triathlon Top-3 Women

Monica Folts 1:28:45 Lais Papalardo 1:29:53 Josie Williams 1:30:20

Sprint Triathlon Top-3 Men

Peter Valentyik 1:13:38 Nick Seeber 1:14:43 James Borda 1:19:25

Olympic Triathlon Top-3 Women

Amy Peters 2:25:41 Steph Popelar 2:33:58 Kelsey Barnholt 2:38:10

Olympic Triathlon Top-3 Men

Luke Davis 2:06:10 Edwin Obrien 2:07:37 Kevin Konczak 2:11:19

Long Course Triathlon Top-3 Women

Larissa Fabrini 4:06:41 Hattie Green 4:34:41 Jill Sorensen 4:36:08

Long Course Triathlon Top-3 Men

Santiago Ascenco 3:22:35 Branden Scheel 3:24:05 Todd Suttor 3:28:54

Photos by Adam Hodges