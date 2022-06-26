Trip Hipple and Shannon Dague Victorious at Loveland Lake to Lake Triathlon

A mainstay of the Northern Colorado triathlon scene, the Loveland Lake to Lake Triathlon brought together athletes for both Olympic distance and sprint distance triathlons plus an aquabike event at North Lake Park in Loveland on Saturday.

In the Olympic distance race, Trip Hipple topped the men’s field and Shannon Dague took the win in the women’s field.

Hipple was the only competitor to go under the two-hour mark on the day, posting a finish time of 1:58:03. Todd Suttor took second in 2:02:40, followed by Erik Peterson in third with a time of 2:03:48.

Dague took the women’s win with her time of 2:26:44, followed by Cassidy Hemp in second in 2:28:51, and Steph Popelar in third in 2:32:18.

In the sprint race, Jim Mott led the men with his first place finish in 1:13:05, followed by Steve Cox in 1:14:48, and Kevin Zondervan in 1:18:42.

Caroline Young claimed the women’s overall with her time of 1:20:18, followed by Kelly Jackson in 1:24:31, and Natalie Brewster in 1:25:59.

Melissa Langwood took the overall win in the aquabike competition while Gordon Laurens was the first in the men’s overall competition.

If you’re still looking to race a Lake to Lake Event this year, the second annual Lonetree Sprint Triathlon will be held on July 23rd at Lonetree Reservoir just south of Loveland. With a slightly longer bike than your traditional sprint, this event caters perfectly to those who enjoy spending time in the saddle, especially through our beautiful Colorado Foothills.

Olympic Distance Top-10 Women

Olympic Distance Top-10 Men

Sprint Distance Top-10 Women

Sprint Distance Top-10 Men

full results