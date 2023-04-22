Von Berg Victorious at IRONMAN Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (April 22, 2023) – In a thrilling sprint finish, Colorado’s Rudy von Berg (USA) made a last-minute surge to capture the overall victory at this year’s IRONMAN Texas with a time of 7:44:51.

Only twelve seconds back in second place in the men’s race was Robert Wilkowiecki (POL) settling for second place after being passed by von Berg in the final stretch resulting in a finishing time of 7:45:04, while Matthew Marquardt (USA), who was making his debut performance as professional, claimed third position on the podium only 21 seconds behind Marquardt with a time of 7:45:12.

Rudy von Berg celebrates victory while breaking the tape at the 2023 IRONMAN Texas (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

In the women’s race, Kat Matthews (GBR) claimed an inspiring victory in a triumphant return to full-distance IRONMAN racing following a long recovery from a training accident last fall finishing with a time of 8:32:52.

Maja Stage Nielsen (DEN) followed in second less than two minutes behind Matthews with a time of 8:34:51, while defending champion Jocelyn McCauley (USA) rounded out a gutsy performance to secure third place with a time of 8:40:30.

Top-5 Pro Men

swim / bike / run / finish

Rudy von Berg USA 00:48:58 04:05:27 02:45:36 07:44:51 Robert Wilkowiecki POL 00:48:55 04:05:50 02:45:26 07:45:04 Matthew Marquardt USA 00:49:00 04:08:13 02:43:09 07:45:12 Arnaud Guilloux USA 00:52:21 04:09:14 02:46:59 07:54:21 Cody Beals CAN 00:52:27 04:15:11 02:44:58 07:57:18

Top-5 Pro Women

swim / bike / run / finish

Kat Matthews GBR 00:58:34 04:39:21 02:49:32 08:32:52 Maja Stage Nielsen DEN 00:55:26 04:33:45 03:00:05 08:34:51 Jocelyn McCauley USA 00:55:19 04:33:23 03:11:41 08:45:45 Lauren Brandon USA 00:51:14 04:40:50 03:14:22 08:53:07 Danielle Lewis USA 01:05:50 04:38:19 03:06:04 08:56:28

The race featured live event coverage on the IRONMAN.com/LIVE, IRONMAN YouTube and Facebook channels, and was the first in a series of 12 IRONMAN triathlon events from across the globe broadcast throughout 2023 season. Watch a replay of the race below.