CU Takes Overall Team Title and Women’s Team Title at Collegiate Club Nationals

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – The University of Colorado earned its eighth consecutive overall team title on Saturday at the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Colorado also earned the women’s team title, and the U.S. Naval Academy took home the men’s team title.

Men’s, women’s and overall team standings were determined based on results from both Friday’s draft-legal sprint races and Saturday’s non-drafting Olympic-distance races.

For the overall team title, Colorado edged out Navy by just nine points, earning a total of 4,389 points to Navy’s 4,380. Cal Berkeley placed third in the overall team standings with 4,109.

Colorado has won the overall team title since 2010, and has not failed to finish in the top three for the last 15 years. Navy has also been strong in recent years, placing third overall in 2016 and second in 2015. The last time Cal Berkeley reached the overall team podium was in 2014, when the team placed third.

Colorado was also named the women’s team champion. The top-four Colorado women in Saturday’s Olympic-distance race placed fourth, fifth, 12th and 31st. Those results, combined with a first-place finish from Erica Hawley in the women’s draft-legal race on Friday, gave the team a point total of 2,202. Placing second in the women’s team standings was Navy with 2,180 points, and Cal Berkeley was third with 2,165 points.

The last time Colorado earned the women’s team title was in 2012, but the team has reached the women’s podium every year since 2003.

Navy came out on top in the men’s team competition with 2,200 points, edging out second-place University of Colorado by just 13 points. Navy’s men placed sixth, seventh, 10th and 11th in Saturday’s Olympic-distance race, and recorded a fifth-place finish from Kevin Holder in Friday’s draft-legal race.

Rounding out the podium for the men’s team standings was the University of Arizona with 2,156 points.

Navy last captured the men’s team title in 2015, and finished second behind Colorado in 2016. Navy was also the men’s team champion in 2007 and 2003.

Navy also earned the Armed Services Team title, awarded to the top-performing military academy at the Collegiate Club National Championships.

Individual combined titles were awarded to the top overall performers of the weekend. Results were determined by combining an individual athlete’s scores from Friday’s draft-legal sprint and Saturday’s Olympic-distance race. On the men’s side, Colorado’s Feeney took the combined title with 746 points. Joshua Fowler of the University of Arizona was second with 737, and Navy’s Holder was third with 720.

Colorado’s Hawley earned the women’s combined title with a score of 739. She was followed closely in the standings by West Point’s Teresa Groton with 733 and Cal Berkeley’s Anna Belk with 723.

In addition to Saturday’s Olympic-distance championship, the race schedule included a super-sprint Mixed Team Relay race on Saturday afternoon. That event was halted early due to impending inclement weather. Despite the event’s cancellation, USA Triathlon will award the pre-determined prize money to the top five teams at the time of stoppage.

Men’s Team Standings

Navy, 2,200 Colorado, 2,187 Arizona, 2,156

Women’s Team Standings

Colorado, 2,202 Navy, 2,180 Cal Berkeley, 2,165

Overall Team Standings

Colorado, 4,389 Navy, 4,380 Cal Berkeley, 4,109

Armed Services Team Champions: Navy

Team Spirit Award: Stanford

Men’s Combined Award

Dan Feeney (Colorado), 746 Joshua Fowler (Arizona), 737 Kevin Holder (Navy), 720

Women’s Combined Award

Erica Hawley (Colorado), 739 Teresa Groton (West Point), 733 Anna Belk (Cal Berkeley), 723

History of the University of Colorado Triathlon Team at Collegiate Nationals

2017: National Champions (Coach Brad Seng)

2016: National Champions (Coach Brad Seng)

2015: National Champions (Coach Brad Seng)

2014: National Champions (Coach Dave Sheanin)

2013: National Champions (Coach Mike Ricci)

2012: National Champions (Coach Mike Ricci)

2011: National Champions (Coach Mike Ricci)

2010: National Champions (Coach Mike Ricci)

2009: 3rd Place (Coach Mike Ricci)

2008: 2nd Place (Coach Kirk Nelson)

2007: 3rd place (Coach Kirk Nelson)

2006: 3rd Place (student coaches)

2005: National Champions (student coaches)

2004: National Champions (Coach Matt Eagan)

2003: National Champions (Coach Ryan Ignatz)

2002: National Champions (Coach Bettina Younge)

2001: 2nd place (Coach Bettina Younge)

2000: National Champions (Coach Neal Henderson)

1999: National Champions (Coach Neal Henderson)

1998: National Champions (Coach Rick Ellison)

1997: National Champions (Coach Rick Ellison)

1996: National Champions (Coach Rick Ellison)

1995: 2nd place (Coach Rick Ellison)

1994: National Champions (student coaches)

Individual Champions

2017: Nick Noone (Olympic-distance), Dan Feeney (draft-legal), Erica Hawley (draft-legal)

2016: Brittany Warly (draft-legal)

2015: Rudy Von Berg, Rachael Lenz

2014: Rudy Von Berg

2013: Michelle Mehnert

2011: Karl “Rudy” Kahsar

2009: Jessica Broderick

2002: Sara Tarkington

2000: Beth Anderson

1999: Teri Duthie, Nick Cady

1993: Danelle Ballengee