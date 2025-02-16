2025 USAT Winter Triathlon National Championships February 16, 2025 Photos USAT Winter Duathlon & Triathlon National ChampionshipsBreckenridge, ColoradoFebruary 15-16, 2025 Results: Sprint Duathlon Intermediate Duathlon Sprint Triathlon Intermediate Triathlon Tags: Colorado Triathletes, USA Triathlon, Winter Continue Reading Previous PostTaylor Knibb Dominates IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship for Third Straight Title Adam Hodges Adam Hodges is a mountain endurance athlete and coach, as well as the publisher, editor, and photographer for Colorado Triathlete. Find his training tools and resources at alpfitness.com. You Might Also Like 2009 IRONMAN World Championship Photo Gallery October 10, 2009 2010 XTERRA Lory Photo Gallery August 29, 2010 2010 XTERRA Indian Peaks Photo Gallery August 8, 2010 IRONMAN Boulder Photo Gallery August 17, 2015