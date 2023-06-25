Chris Leiferman Claims Win and Course Record at IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (June 25, 2023) – Boulder’s Chris Leiferman posted a 2:49:03 marathon time en route to winning his fifth IRONMAN title and first in Coeur d’Alene. Leiferman finished with a total time of 8:06:42, breaking Sam Long’s previous record by just over a minute. Matthew Marquardt took second, finishing two minutes back in a time of 8:08:49. Justin Metzler rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 8:23:29, followed by Adam Feigh in 8:24:31.
Jodie Robertson topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 09:07:31. Haley Chura, who led for the first seven hours of the race before being passed by Robertson, finished in second place with a time of 9:17:29, while Melanie McQuaid secured third place with a time of 9:22:03.
Top-5 Pro Men
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Chris Leiferman
|USA
|00:53:27
|04:20:33
|02:49:03
|08:06:42
|2. Matthew Marquardt
|USA
|00:48:40
|04:25:15
|02:49:29
|08:08:49
|3. Justin Metzler
|USA
|00:48:36
|04:31:52
|02:58:49
|08:23:29
|4. Adam Feigh
|USA
|00:53:32
|04:31:45
|2:54:48
|08:24:31
|5. Dylan Gillespie
|USA
|00:48:32
|04:32:11
|03:07:29
|08:32:48
Top-5 Pro Women
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Jodie Robertson
|USA
|00:59:00
|04:54:36
|03:07:43
|09:07:31
|2. Haley Chura
|USA
|00:50:14
|05:02:05
|03:20:47
|09:17:29
|3. Melanie McQuaid
|CAN
|00:55:57
|05:01:02
|03:20:39
|09:22:03
|4. Ai Ueda
|JPN
|00:55:58
|05:21:51
|03:02:15
|09:23:58
|5. Jen Annett
|CAN
|01:03:48
|04:58:26
|03:18:16
|09:25:00