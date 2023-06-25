Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Strava   Instagram   Facebook   YouTube

Chris Leiferman Claims Win and Course Record at IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene

| By

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (June 25, 2023) – Boulder’s Chris Leiferman posted a 2:49:03 marathon time en route to winning his fifth IRONMAN title and first in Coeur d’Alene. Leiferman finished with a total time of 8:06:42, breaking Sam Long’s previous record by just over a minute. Matthew Marquardt took second, finishing two minutes back in a time of 8:08:49. Justin Metzler rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 8:23:29, followed by Adam Feigh in 8:24:31.

Jodie Robertson topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 09:07:31. Haley Chura, who led for the first seven hours of the race before being passed by Robertson, finished in second place with a time of 9:17:29, while Melanie McQuaid secured third place with a time of 9:22:03.

Chris Leiferman crosses the finish line.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (June 25, 2023) – Boulder’s Chris Leiferman claims victory in 8:06:42 (photo credit: Patrick McDermott / Getty Images for IRONMAN).

Top-5 Pro Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Chris LeifermanUSA00:53:2704:20:3302:49:0308:06:42
2. Matthew MarquardtUSA00:48:4004:25:1502:49:2908:08:49
3. Justin MetzlerUSA00:48:3604:31:5202:58:4908:23:29
4. Adam FeighUSA00:53:3204:31:452:54:4808:24:31
5. Dylan GillespieUSA 00:48:3204:32:1103:07:2908:32:48

Top-5 Pro Women

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Jodie RobertsonUSA00:59:0004:54:3603:07:4309:07:31
2. Haley ChuraUSA00:50:1405:02:0503:20:4709:17:29
3. Melanie McQuaidCAN00:55:5705:01:0203:20:3909:22:03
4. Ai UedaJPN00:55:5805:21:5103:02:1509:23:58
5. Jen AnnettCAN 01:03:4804:58:2603:18:1609:25:00
2023 IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene pro race coverage.

Related:

Andy Potts Takes Second IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene Victory, Ben Hoffman Third Sam LongBoulder’s Sam Long and Justin Metzler Take Top Two Spots at IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene Athletes at Altitude: Weekend Successes in Africa, California, Puerto Rico IRONMAN Texas2023 IRONMAN Americas Championship to Take Place in Texas Chris LeifermanChris Leiferman Wins IRONMAN Louisville