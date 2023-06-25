Chris Leiferman Claims Win and Course Record at IRONMAN Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (June 25, 2023) – Boulder’s Chris Leiferman posted a 2:49:03 marathon time en route to winning his fifth IRONMAN title and first in Coeur d’Alene. Leiferman finished with a total time of 8:06:42, breaking Sam Long’s previous record by just over a minute. Matthew Marquardt took second, finishing two minutes back in a time of 8:08:49. Justin Metzler rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 8:23:29, followed by Adam Feigh in 8:24:31.

Jodie Robertson topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 09:07:31. Haley Chura, who led for the first seven hours of the race before being passed by Robertson, finished in second place with a time of 9:17:29, while Melanie McQuaid secured third place with a time of 9:22:03.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (June 25, 2023) – Boulder’s Chris Leiferman claims victory in 8:06:42 (photo credit: Patrick McDermott / Getty Images for IRONMAN).

Top-5 Pro Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Chris Leiferman USA 00:53:27 04:20:33 02:49:03 08:06:42 2. Matthew Marquardt USA 00:48:40 04:25:15 02:49:29 08:08:49 3. Justin Metzler USA 00:48:36 04:31:52 02:58:49 08:23:29 4. Adam Feigh USA 00:53:32 04:31:45 2:54:48 08:24:31 5. Dylan Gillespie USA 00:48:32 04:32:11 03:07:29 08:32:48

Top-5 Pro Women

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Jodie Robertson USA 00:59:00 04:54:36 03:07:43 09:07:31 2. Haley Chura USA 00:50:14 05:02:05 03:20:47 09:17:29 3. Melanie McQuaid CAN 00:55:57 05:01:02 03:20:39 09:22:03 4. Ai Ueda JPN 00:55:58 05:21:51 03:02:15 09:23:58 5. Jen Annett CAN 01:03:48 04:58:26 03:18:16 09:25:00